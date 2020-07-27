search
Science 3 min read

Fungus From Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor can Absorb Cosmic Rays

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 27, 2020 at 5:35 am GMT
Science 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jul 27, 2020 at 5:35 am GMT
Science 3 min read
Pixus / Shutterstock.com

Pixus / Shutterstock.com

Scientists have discovered that strands of fungi from the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear reactor can absorb harmful cosmic rays on the ISS.

Humans are not wired to survive in space.

Some severe threats in the vacuum of space include the lack of oxygen and pressure. Besides removing body heat, astronauts also have to protect themselves from the onslaught of deadly cosmic rays.

High levels of radiation can damage the lymphocytecells involved in maintaining the immune system. As the threat persists, so does the chance of developing diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Luckily, the Earth’s magnetic field partially protects the crew that is on the International Space Station. Thanks to the magnetosphere, solar wind is deflected around the Earth and the ISS.

Be that as it may, solar flares are strong enough to warp and penetrate magnetic defenses. As such, the rays are still a hazard to astronauts.

Now, a team of scientists from various universities is considering an unusual solution for fighting cosmic rays on the ISS. It’s a strand of fungi from one of the most radioactive places on Earth — Chernobyl.

The researchers published their findings — yet to undergo peer review — in the pre-print repository bioRxiv on July 17.

Using Fungus from Chernobyl to Fight Cosmic Rays on the ISS

enriquelopezgarre / Pixabay.com
enriquelopezgarre / Pixabay.com

The 1986 explosion that destroyed the No. 4 reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear power plant resulted in extreme radiation levels.

In some parts of the plant, the radiation level is so high that exposure could kill humans in a minute. Meanwhile, several fungi species have thrived in Chernobyl, feeding on the extreme levels of radiation.

So, researchers placed one such fungus, C. sphaerospermum, aboard the ISS for 30 days to analyze its ability to block radiation. The fungi contain a pigment called melanin, which can absorb radiation and turn it into energy.

Findings from the proof-of-concept study revealed that the fungi were able to adapt to microgravity. It also blocked some of the incoming radiation, decreasing the levels by almost 2 percent.

Indeed, that’s not enough to keep the astronauts sage. However, the fungi sample in question was only two millimeters thick. According to the scientists, a 21-centimeter thick layer would be enough to protect future Mars settlers.

One primary advantage of the fungus is its ability to self-replicate from a tiny amount.

In a statement to New Scientist, Stanford researcher and co-author of the study, Nils Averesch said:

“What makes the fungus great is that you only need a few grams to start out. It self-replicates and self-heals. So, even if there’s a solar flare that significantly damages the radiation shield, it will grow back in a few days.”

Eventually, the fungi could help shield bases on the moon or Mars, serving as a critical groundwork for space exploration.

Read More: Mushroom Base Could House NASA Scientists on Mars

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Johan Swanepoel / Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

NASA's Chasing Psyche 16, an Asteroid Worth Quintillions of Dolla...

Zayan GuedimShare
Roxana Bashyrova / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Radiative Cooling System Produces Electricity from Space         

Zayan GuedimShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

NASA Finalizes Plans for First Deep Space Exploration Mission

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 4 min read

GOSAT and Other Greenhouse Gas Observing Satellites                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Boeing is Preparing to Launch its Prototype Capsule for NASA 

Sumbo BelloShare
petrmalinak / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Capturing of CO2 Molecules Using New Porous Material                 

Sumbo BelloShare
seagul / Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

New Graphene Material Can Create Long-Lasting Fuel Cells         

Sumbo BelloShare
delcarmat / Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Isaac Asimov's Predictions for 2019, 35 Years Later                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Dotted Yeti / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Fix Earth, Instead of Looking for a Planet B!                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Gl0ck / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Miniature Particle Accelerator Sets New Energy Record               

Zayan GuedimShare
9624695591 / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Artificial Sunflowers Could be Used to Harvest Solar Power     

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Passive Radiative Cooling System for Crowded Places                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Ustas7777777 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Much Water Should we Bring to Mars?                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Nasimi Babaev / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Lightsail Energy: Store and Recoup Energy Using Compressed air

Zayan GuedimShare
Renewable power sources | Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Game Changer: Renewable Power Sources Become Cheapest Global Ener...

Zayan GuedimShare
KaliAntye / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Using Grape Skin and other Agricultural Waste to Sustain Roads

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.