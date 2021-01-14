search
Google Adds News Performance Report to Search Console

Edgy Universe Jan 14, 2021 at 10:28 am GMT
Edgy Universe
Jan 14, 2021 at 10:28 am GMT
Photo Mix / Pixabay.com

Google has launched a Search Console news performance report for Google News and Google News app. Before delving into the details, first a quick explanation.

What is the Google News Performance Report?

The new Google news report in the search console helps news publishers to track how their sites perform. It shows the impressions, clicks, and click-through-rates on the Google News web page and the apps.

According to Google, news publishers can use the new performance report to collect the following information.

  • The number of articles that appear to Google News users
  • Which articles perform well in Google News
  • How user behavior varies based on the country

News publishers can filter the reports’ various metrics, including date range. They can also segment data based on traffic, country, page, device, and other metrics.

The announcement from Google reads:

“Today we are launching Google News performance reporting to help news publishers better understand user behavior on Google News on our Android and iOS apps, as well as on news.google.com.”

So, how can you use the new report?

How to Access the News Performance Report on Search Console

Publishers that want to access the new performance report must first log into the Google Search Console. After that, click on Google News in the navigation menu on the left side of your screen.

Again, the news performance report is only active in the Search Console for sites that already appear in Google News. That means you’re unlikely to see the report if your posts don’t appear in Google News frequently.

In the past, site owners had to submit their sites to be eligible for the Google News app. But that’s no longer the case.

Now, Google automatically considers publishers that produce high-quality content and comply with Google News content policies.

Note that the news report is in addition to other Search Console reports. These include Google Search, Discover, and the News tab on Search

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

