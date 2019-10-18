search
Technology 2 min read

Google Daydream View is Exiting the Phone-Based VR Market

Pixel 4 and all other Google smartphones in the future will no longer support the company's phone-based VR technology, Google Daydream View.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 18, 2019 at 9:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

It’s official; Google Daydream View is leaving the phone-based VR market.

In 2016, Google launched Daydream View along with its first Pixel phone. Like Samsung‘s Gear VR, this was the search engine giant’s attempt at creating a phone-based virtual reality.

Simply slot your smartphone into the front, and it would automatically render stereoscopic images straight into your eyeballs. Aside from enjoying support from smartphones like Samsung, Huawei, and LG, Google displayed lots of confidence in the headset.

So, it wasn’t surprising that the search engine giant released a second-generation Daydream View one year after the first one. But 2019 came, and Google appears to be abandoning its VR phone ambitions.

The mid-range Pixel 3A wasn’t compatible with the VR headset, and neither was any other phone that was released this year. Then, Google announced the Pixel 4 earlier this week without the support, and it finally put an end to the dying Daydream.

In an email to the press, Google said:

“While we are no longer selling Daydream View or supporting Daydream on Pixel 4, the Daydream app and store will remain available for existing users.”

A phone-based VR seems like a good idea. So, what went wrong with Google Daydream View?

Why Google Daydream View Failed

The product was never able to pique consumers’ interest.

As immersive as the experience was, most consumers were unwilling to put their smartphones in the headset and lose access to their regular apps. As a result, Daydream View has gotten lesser usage over time.

Also, the Google-made VR headset offers basic features compared with other fully-fledged dedicated VR headsets. For example, Facebook‘s Oculus Quest can track users’ locations in 3D space and requires no additional hardware.

With the VR headset dead, Google has decided to focus on improving its Augmented Reality technologies.

The tech giant wrote:

“We’re investing heavily in helpful AR experiences like Google Lens, AR walking navigation in Maps, and AR in Search that use the smartphone camera to bridge the digital and physical worlds, helping people do more with what they see and learn about the world around them.”

Read More: Pros and Cons of VR, AR as Teaching Tools

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Videographer capturing a scene on a tripod | Aris Suwanmalee | Shutterstock
Marketing 12 min read

7 Tips on How to Create High-quality, Engaging, Prime Video Conte...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Jakraphong Photography | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Facebook Messenger's Instant Games to Include Monetization for De...

Chris ParbeyShare
Facebook have chosen to remove their VPN app from the APple store due to it harvesting user's data, a practice inhibited by Apple's terms and conditions. | Image via Alex Ruhl | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Facebook Releases its own "Funded News" This Monday                   

Juliet ChildersShare
ThomasDeco | Shutterstock.,com
Uncategorized 4 min read

Mad at Apple for Taking Away Audio Jacks? Samsung Fires Back 

Zayan GuedimShare
RolandBerger.com
Technology 4 min read

5 Edgy Industries That Benefit From Industry 4.0                         

Zayan GuedimShare
You may not have felt the effects of Net Neutrality repeal yet. But you will soon. | Schistra | Shutterstock
Technology 7 min read

Net Neutrality Repeal Goes Into Effect, Enables Discrimination

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Taromanaiai | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

What Facebook Food Ordering Means for its Long-term e-Commerce St...

Chris ParbeyShare
Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

If Cryptocoins can be Social, why aren't They on Facebook or…...

StephanieShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

How Countries use Social Media Manipulation to Influence People

Rechelle AnnShare
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Anthony Quintano | Wikimedia Commons
Culture 2 min read

Facebook to Face Multibillion-Dollar Fine From FTC                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Credit: nopporn
Culture 6 min read

Four Habits Considered Insane Until Technology Trends Made Them N...

Zayan GuedimShare
Chatbot Robot | James Royal-Lawson | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Google News to get Artificial Intelligence Upgrade                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Maluuba | Microsoft
Technology 4 min read

Look Out! Microsoft Maluuba Startup Rivals WaveNet, DeepText 

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Huawei's Mobile AI Assistant Kirin 970 Unveiled at Berlin IFA

Rechelle AnnShare
Sean Parker | Helga Esteb | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Billionaires Promote Collaboration over Competition in Medicine

William McKinneyShare
In a new push to introduce 5G to the U.S, Verizon will be launching its first 5G networks this April. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Verizon to Launch its 5G Network in April                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.