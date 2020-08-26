search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Says Most Sites Needn't Worry About Crawl Budget

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Aug 26, 2020 at 5:31 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Aug 26, 2020 at 5:31 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
PureSolution / Shutterstock.com

PureSolution / Shutterstock.com

In the latest episode of Search Off the Record podcast, Google's Search Relations team stated that most sites don't need to worry about crawl budget.

Google has recently been publishing more information about the crawl budget.

Last month, the search giant dedicated an episode of its SEO Mythbusting YouTube series to the topic. Before that, Google’s John Mueller answered a query about the benchmark for the crawl budget.

Crawl budget refers to the number of pages that the Googlebot crawls and indexes when on a website within a specific period. It usually depends on the site’s speed and user demand.

In the latest episode of the Search Off the Record podcast, Google’s Gary Illyes discussed the topic in length.

According to the developer advocate at Google, a “substantial segment” does have to care about the number of times that the search engine bot crawls a page. However, the majority of sites needn’t worry about it.

Illyes explained:

“And I stand my ground, and I still say that most people don’t have to care about it [crawl budget]. We do think that there is a substantial segment of the ecosystem that has to care about it.”

So, how do you know whether or not to care?

When Should you Worry About Crawl Budget

It’s tempting to believe that there’s a hard number when it comes to how Google crawls a page

For example, you might think that a site must have a specific number of pages before the crawl budget becomes an issue. However, Illyes pointed out that it doesn’t work that way.

He noted:

“… well, it’s not quite like that. It’s like you can do stupid stuff on your site, and then Googlebot with a start crawling like crazy. Or you can do other kinds of stupid stuff, and then Googlebot will just stop crawling altogether. “

Illyes further stated that roughly a million URLs are the baseline before a site owner needs to care about the crawl budget. That means websites with fewer than a million URLs don’t need to worry.

Read More: Mueller Explains Why Sites Lose Their Google Rankings

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

geralt | Pixabay.com
Marketing 6 min read

The Truth Behind Russian Hacking: An Exclusive Interview         

StephanieShare
Archiwiz / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Mueller Says Don't Make Assumptions Based on Site: Search       

Edgy UniverseShare
BigNazik / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Facebook Downgrades All Content Promoting Dubious Health Claims

Sumbo BelloShare
rassco | shutterstock
Marketing 12 min read

Is Your Organic Traffic Dropping? Here's How to Find Out Why 

Alexander DeShare
Rawpixel | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Understanding Data Structure's Graph Traversal and Depth First Se...

Alexander DeShare
artjazz / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

EU Fines Google $1.7 Billion for Illegal Misuse of Market Dominan...

Rechelle AnnShare
Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

The Google Home Feature That Amazon's Alexa Doesn't Have         

Zayan GuedimShare
Free-photos | Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

Machine Learning to Enhance Smartphone Pictures                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Cody Engel / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Google Stadia: Everything you Need to Know and More                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Creative Caliph / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Launches App Defense Alliance to Fix Android Malware Issue

Sumbo BelloShare
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Bing Launches a new Twitter Handle for Sharing Updates             

Edgy UniverseShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates Advertising Policies, Bans Certain Categories 

Edgy UniverseShare
TY Lim / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Rejects Data Privacy Standard Proposed by a W3C Group 

Rechelle AnnShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Reverses Controversial Desktop Search Result Design     

Edgy UniverseShare
Rvlsoft.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Here's What Facebook Should do With its new Surge of ad…

Chris ParbeyShare
Tiny Sorter | Image courtesy of experiments.withgoogle.com
Technology 2 min read

Teachable Machine Gets New Features For Training AI Models     

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.