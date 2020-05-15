search
Using GPT-2 to Generate Words That Don't Exist in the English Language

Sumbo Bello May 15, 2020
Sumbo Bello
May 15, 2020 at 7:00 am GMT
A website known as This Word Does Not Exist is using an artificial intelligence called GPT-2 to generate an endless stream of words that do not exist.

One-shot, AI-generated webpages have been around for a while now.

It started with the website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, which conjured up fictional faces. Then, there’s the more esoteric ThisArticleDoesNotExist.com for cooking up events that never happened.

Now, a San Francisco-based developer, Thomas Dimson, has used a similar format to create ThisWordDoesNotExist.com.

As the domain name implies, the one-shot AI-generated webpage generates words that ordinarily don’t exist in the English. What’s more, these words sound entirely plausible.

For example, “Deleveragement” — the action of humiliating someone by allowing them to remain silent — sounds like a managerial jargon. Meanwhile, a word such as “Sabbatory” — an institution devoted to the study of mystical religious learning — suggests a more etymological history.

Other babbles from the dictionary include “Obturtize,” “Sporozone,” “Barcology,” “Regune,” among others.

The website is using artificial intelligence to create a whole new dictionary. While it may not be as chilling as generating imaginary faces, ThisWordDoesNotExist is still quite impressive.

So, how does it work?

Using AI-Language Framework, GPT-2 To Generate Plausible Babbles

The website uses the AI language framework called GPT-2 to generate these fake words.
Image Credit: ThisWordDoesNotExist.com

The website uses the AI language framework called GPT-2 to generate these fake words.

Like other deep learning programs, GPT-2 looks for patterns in data, which it tries to replicate. In the case of ThisWordDoesNotExist, the data consisted of eight million webpages.

After mapping out when sentences appear next to each other, the algorithm uses the data to generate new sentences — and words.

Last year, Californian Lab, Open AI, unveiled a new multitalented artificial intelligence that writes, translates, and slanders. And they called it GPT-2.

At the time, the researchers trained the algorithm on the task of language modeling. This involved ingesting a massive number of articles, blogs, and websites.

Using just this data, the GPT-2 was able to achieve a state-of-the-art score in various language tests. It’s no wonder that the model has become somewhat of a rockstar of the AI world.

Now, the AI powers various language applications from its chatbots to the text adventure game, AI Dungeon.

Read More: Meet the Artificial Intelligence System That Can Predict the Future

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

