search
Technology 3 min read

Hacker Uses a Nanocomputer to Steal Data From NASA

It wasn’t a good day for NASA when a hacker was able to steal 500 MB of mission data, through a Raspberry Pi nanocomputer.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 25, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

A nanocomputer is a computer reduced to its simplest functional form with the aim to increase tech accessibility.

First introduced by the charity Raspberry Pi Foundation in 2012, the Raspberry Pi is an innovative pocket-sized computer intended for the general public, young and old, beginners and amateurs.

The Raspberry Pi organization has just announced the release of the fourth generation of its budget desktop PC, the completely re-engineered Raspberry Pi 4. With a $35 starting price, the Raspberry Pi wants to be within reach of most people around the world.

Slightly larger than a credit card, the Raspberry Pi nanocomputer comes with a faster CPU, up to 4GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, 4K HDMI output, Ethernet port, two USB ports, and other improved specs.

People use the Raspberry Pi for a myriad of projects and participate in use challenges, like using it to power a wearable computer, a home theatre, a smart lock… etc

However, there’s more to this nanocomputer than meets the eye, as it can be used to launch a cyber attack like NASA has learned the hard way.

The Nanocomputer Behind NASA’s Big Security Breach

When the Rasberry Foundation said that people are using its nanocomputer to do “incredible things” every day, it means benign and useful things. One has to assume that using it to break into the network of a major organization like NASA is not one of them because that has just happened.

Well, it happened last year, but the unfortunate event was only confirmed recently. And, there’s also a catch.

Last June 18th, NASA released the audit report Cybersecurity Management And Oversight At The Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It revealed a cybersecurity incident that occurred in April 2018, which went undetected for ten months.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), dedicated to robotic space missions, was instrumental in the progress of the Space Age with its satellites and spacecraft.

JPL discovered that an intruder was able to steal data about one of its “major mission systems” through an unauthorized nanocomputer (a Raspberry Pi) attached to JPL’s servers. And this is the catch as the Raspberry Pi computer was exploited as the weakest link.

The hacker stole 500 MB of data from more than 20 files, with two of these files dealing with sensitive military and space technology transfer.

IT experts at JPL “discovered an account belonging to an external user had been compromised and used to steal approximately 500 megabytes of data from one of its major mission systems.”

The audit also revealed the existence of several other devices connected to the NASA network, but they’re not deemed malicious.

“We found the database inventory incomplete and inaccurate, placing at risk JPL’s ability to effectively monitor, report, and respond to security incidents. Moreover, reduced visibility into devices connected to its networks hinders JPL’s ability to properly secure those networks.”

The hacking incident has caused NASA to stop its agencies from using a core gateway for fear of another cyber attack that might affect its active spacecraft.

Read More: Metals Fraud Leads To Failure Of $700m NASA Satellite Launch

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Canada has achieved a heck of a lot more in space than you think. | Image via the CSA.
Science 3 min read

What the Heck Have Canadians Contributed to Space Exploration?

Zayan GuedimShare
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is a NASA Explorer mission launching in 2018 to study exoplanets, or planets orbiting stars outside our solar system. TESS will discover thousands of exoplanets in orbit around the brightest stars in the sky. -from source. | NASA GSFC
Science 3 min read

What you Missed From NASA's TESS Planet Hunter News Briefing 

Brett ForsbergShare
Stefanie Tellex and her team's robot | Mike Cohea | Brown University
Science 3 min read

What did you need? Robots can now ask you for Clarification   

Zayan GuedimShare
Apple's Mac OS systems are under threat due to a security flaw in their authentication system. | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

YouTuber Discovers Massive Security Flaw in Mac OS                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Cygnus, Orbital ATK liftoff | NASA
Science 3 min read

Weird Technologies and Experiments NASA is Sending to the ISS

Rechelle AnnShare
Vladimir Melnik | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

U.S. Navy Considers a 3D Printer Blockchain Technology Connection

Zayan GuedimShare
Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Detailed Information on Over 100 Million Households Leaked to the...

Rechelle AnnShare
twilightzone | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Elon Musk News: Innovator May Probe First Alien Structure in Our...

Juliet ChildersShare
Dotted Yeti | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Horizons' Recently Captured Image Breaks Voyager 1's 27-Year...

Rechelle AnnShare
SpaceX's Dragon Capsule--which will eventually help refuel the BFR | NASA Images | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

What you Missed From Elon Musk's BFR, Mars Colonization Announcem...

Edgy UniverseShare
Facebook App Messenger - Zoom Stark | Christoph Scholz | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook Private Messages of 81,000 Users now for Sale             

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

MORPHEUS: Hack-Proof Chip Stops Attacks Before They Even Start

Sumbo BelloShare
Jurik Peter | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Who Will Have the First Successful Manned Mission to Mars?     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Mary Pat Hrybyk-Keith/NASA
Science 3 min read

NASA Researchers Discover a Dust Ring Around Mercury                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by Toria | shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

Mirai Botnet Origins Predicts Coworking Mindset of Industry 4.0

Juliet ChildersShare
Dr. Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, at the Bounce Trumpet Awards in January 2018 | Jamie Lamor Thompson | Shutterstock.com
Culture 16 min read

40 Black Inventors That Changed the World                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.