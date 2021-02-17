search
Technology 3 min read

New Hovering Plates Could Enable Study of the Mesosphere

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Feb 17, 2021 at 5:15 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Feb 17, 2021 at 5:15 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Free-Photos / Pixabay.com

Free-Photos / Pixabay.com

The mesosphere — the high-up region of the atmosphere — is notoriously challenging to study. And that’s not surprising.

The denser air below it provides enough lift to planes and balloons. At the same time, the thermosphere above is thin enough to prevent air drags from burning orbiting satellites.

Unfortunately, the mesosphere gets the worst of both worlds. Not only is it too thin for lift, but the region is also thick enough to burn an orbiter.

As a result, researchers have generally ignored the region, despite its many interesting phenomena. These include:

  • Weird blue and red lightning
  • Microscopic shrapnel of meteors — shooting stars
  • Insight into Ozone damage

A mechanical engineering professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Igor Bargatin, explained:

“Sometimes it’s called ignorosphere, in joke. We just don’t have access to it. You can send a rocket for a few minutes at a time, but that’s very different from doing measurements using airplanes or balloons.”

According to the Bargatin, sending scientific feelers to the mesosphere requires engineering a new way of flying.

That’s what Mohsen Azadi and his lab mates at the University of Pennsylvania did — devise a new way of flying. The researchers managed to levitate two small plastics using nothing but light.

Here’s how they did it.

Developing Levitating Plates to Research the Mesosphere

The researchers made two plastic plates hover using energy from a set of bright LEDs in a vacuum chamber.

Energy from the LEDs heated the specially-coated underbelly of the tiny Mylar plates — each as wide as a pencil’s diameter. As a result, the air particles under the plastic became powerful enough to levitate the samples.

When the two samples lifted, there was this gasp between all four of us,” said Azadi.

To be clear, light-induced flow or photophoresis isn’t new.

Previously, scientists relied on the phenomenon to hover invisible aerosols and sort particles in microfluidic devices. However, researchers have never been able to moved an object that is big enough to grasp — until now.

A physicist at Tel Aviv University who was not part of the study, Yael Roichman, told the press:

“When they said that they have a centimeter-sized object that they can levitate using photophoretic forces, I was very skeptical. I think this is actually potentially very useful and innovative.”

According to reports, NASA has expressed interest in the technology’s potential in Mars research. That’s because the Red planet‘s atmospheric pressure is similar to Earth’s mesosphere.

Indeed, such tiny light-powered levitators could one day explore Mar’s atmosphere. However, it remains to be seen whether the device can withstand our planet’s mesospheric conditions.

The researchers published their paper in the journal Science Advances.

Read More: NASA Scientist Experiments with Growing Radishes on Lunar Soil

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

nexus 7 / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

UN Climate Report Reveals 'Impossibility' of Meeting 1.5°C Thres...

Edgy UniverseShare
Outer Space / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Preserved Organic Matter Found by Mars Curiosity Rover             

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Will Automation and Robots Render Humans Jobless?                       

Sumbo BelloShare
eakasarn / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers Use Microbots To Wipe Out Dental Plaque                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Grace-FO, NASA's new satellite, will help researchers measure climate fluctuations using lasers. | Image by Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

NASA's Grace-FO Satellite Helps Track Climate Change With Lasers

Zayan GuedimShare
Elon Musk's planned Mars City | 2017 International Astronautical Congress
Science 3 min read

Latest Updates on SpaceX's Ambitious Dream to Build a Mars City

Rechelle AnnShare
Vladi333 / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

SpaceX Launches Sun Visor to Address Satellite Visibility Issue

Sumbo BelloShare
Elon Musk's Mars Plan Finally Released
Science 3 min read

Elon Musk's Mars Plan Finally Released                                             

StephanieShare
Andrey VP / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Mission To Recover Space Debris in Orbit To Launch in 2025     

Sumbo BelloShare
SpaceX | www.spacex.com
Science 5 min read

What Could Possibly Happen to Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster in Space...

Rechelle AnnShare
Ustas7777777 | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

China First to Edit Human DNA using CRISPR-Cas9                           

John NShare
Pavel Chagochkin / Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Terraforming Mars Could be Possible Using Silica Aerogel         

Rechelle AnnShare
u3d | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Mars One Foundation Officially Declares Bankruptcy                     

Rechelle AnnShare
With the help of university students, NASA may be able to leap over many of the hurdles that extra-planetary settlement could bring to the agency. | Image By Linda Moon | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

University Students are Aiding NASA's ISS and Mars Endeavors 

Juliet ChildersShare
Artist's conception of Opportunity Mars rover on Martian surface | NASA JPL
Science 2 min read

NASA Officially Declares Opportunity Mars Rover Dead                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Krzysztof Winnik | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Genetic Redundancy and Natural 'Sunscreen' Help Seeds Survive...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.