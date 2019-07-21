search
Science 3 min read

Quantum Physics for Babies: More Than a Fairy Tale

With Christopher Farrie's Baby University series including Quantum Physics for Babies, you can teach your baby quantum physics without expensive tuition.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 21, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

“If you can’t explain it to a six year old, you don’t really understand it.”

Despite the fact that this quote, and other variants, may be falsely attributed to Einstein, it’s likely that the majority of adults can’t pretend to understand quantum mechanics let alone explain them to a child.

If you think popular scientists have a hard time trying to explain mind-numbing physical phenomena to an average six-year-old child, what about explaining them to a 3-year-old baby?

Maybe you’re confident that you could, but I know I’d have a hard time with it.

Nevertheless, Christopher Ferrie thinks that’s possible and he’s written Quantum Physics for Babies, and other books, to help you and your baby with that.

Quantum Bedtime Stories

Christopher Ferrie is a PhD mathematician and a Senior Lecturer at the Centre for Quantum Software and Information at the University of Technology-Sydney, with a long, award-winning career.

Self-described as a “quantum theorist by day, father by night”, Ferrie also “moonlights as a children’s book author.”

It all started as a joke.

In 2013, Ferrie wanted to make a prop nerdy baby book with only the cover as a joke, then, after encouragement from his family, he spent some time on creating the actual content for the book.

Ferrie published Quantum Physics for Babies as a real book through a self-publishing platform, then to Amazon.com, where readers asked him to write more similar books, which he did.

He wrote two more books, “Newtonian Physics for Babies” and “Optical Physics for Babies”, as part of what’s now known as the Baby University series, which include other titles including General Relativity for Babies, Rocket Science for Babies and Quantum Entanglement for Babies.

Early Start, Grow Smart!

Ferrie starts his book with a blue ball, against a white background, saying that “all balls are made of atoms,” then, from there, tries to touch on the most basic concepts of quantum sciences and physics in general, like matter, atoms particles, energy, and its dynamics.

Ferrie demonstrates obvious pedagogical talents, as highlighted throughout this beautifully illustrated book.

Quantum Physics for Babies follows an alphabetical structure that associates each letter of the alphabet with a concept derived from physics; each is accompanied by a short explanation: A for atoms, E for energy, J for joules, N for neutrinos, etc.

In your quantum reading to your children, forget mathematical equations and focus on thought-provoking principles with simple allegories.

For example, seen from afar, a sandy beach appears as a smooth and “continuous” one, but on close inspection, we see it’s composed of an infinite number of “discontinuous” grains.

Babies start absorbing new knowledge at a very young age, and at amazing speed. In fact, they start developing language sensitivity while still in the womb

This is also an opportunity for parents not only to get their children to read and like reading but to give them a good start toward a life in which scientific approaches to complex concepts takes priority.

The child exposed to this sort of learning would find themselves immersed in universes that motivate them, stimulate their imagination, and eventually make use of the knowledge they accumulated over time.

Read More: New Quantum Computer can Predict the Future

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Willrow Hood | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 Ways Quantum Materials are Bringing Star Trek to Life           

Juliet ChildersShare
Quantum computing may have a number of competitors for quantum supremacy, but a new discovery may upset the race. | Image By agsandrew
Science 3 min read

New Qubit System Brings us One Step Closer to Quantum Supremacy

Zayan GuedimShare
Quantum devices aren't as esoteric as this image would imply. In fact, they're quite common. | Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Quantum Infrastructure Part 2: How Close are we to Quantum Device...

Zayan GuedimShare
Orkut Büyükkökten | Linkedin.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why Mark Zuckerberg Isn't the Father of Social Media                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 9 min read

Barriers to VR Tech That Oculus Go, Dash, and Project Santa…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Facebook is still going through the motions despite widespread criticism. | Brian Solis | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook F8: Highlights and all the Latest Announcements         

Rechelle AnnShare
Khakimullin Aleksandr | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Look out! Amazon and Facebook Enter Real Estate Market             

Chris ParbeyShare
Doesn't this rendering just scream Quantum!? | Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Compact 3D Quantum Memory Achieved: Long Storage Plus Fast Readou...

Zayan GuedimShare
Could it be that our consciousness is a quantum machine? | Archy13 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Is our Consciousness a Quantum System?                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
According to quantum physics, death is not necessarily the end. | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

There is Life After Death According to Quantum Physics             

Zayan GuedimShare
StockSnap | Pixabay
Technology 4 min read

Google is Reading Your GMail. What About Your GDocs?                 

StephanieShare
A Quantum Internet could fundamentally change our society -- but it could leave us dangerously vulnerable. | Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Is the Quantum Internet Terrorist-Proof?                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

If you Want Next Level Content Creation, Use Videos                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Quantum Key Distribution: the Future of Data Security               

Zayan GuedimShare
Nuamfolio | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

8 More Physics Questions Science Hasn't Answered                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Laborant| Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

NC State is the First U.S. University to Join the IBM…

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.