search
Technology 3 min read

How Robotic Fish Could Help Control Invasive Species

Modeled after natural predators, robotic fish could be a promising tool to prevent invasive species from spreading and compromising biodiversity.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Sep 18, 2019 at 8:20 am GMT
Mosquitofish | Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Mosquitofish | Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Whether for military use, medicine, or industry, engineers have explored biomimetic robotic designs to emulate nature’s best solutions.

Biomimetic robots can also be used in marine environment protection. This led the non-profit organization Robots in Service of the Environment (RSE) to develop robot technologies that address critical environmental challenges.

Crowdfunded in part by a Kickstarter campaign, RSE’s Guardian LF1 is a robot designed to dive deep underwater hunting for an invasive species of fish.

This underwater machine, kind of a robotic fish, eliminates lionfish that’s posing a danger to coral reefs and local marine life.

The threat of invasive species is even greater to freshwater ecosystems where resources are limited for native marine species to survive. But there’s a robotic fish for that too!

Robotic Fish Scare Away Mosquitofish

Mosquitofish (Gambusia affinis), a fish that at first glance may look harmless is one of the most dangerous invasive species ever, both terrestrial and marine.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (UICN) has placed mosquitofish — which infests freshwater like rivers, lakes, and ponds — on its list of the world’s 100 worst invasive alien species.

A highly predatory species native to the freshwaters of the eastern and southern United States, mosquitofish has spread far outside its native ecosystem to turn into a worldwide pest.

The mosquitofish roam fresh waterways looking for the eggs of economically crucial native fish and rare fish species, like amphibians, that it preys on.

Difficult to eliminate, the conventional ways to control invasive species, like trapping and chemical toxicants, don’t work on the mosquitofish. Even the degradation of water, its natural habitat, doesn’t seem to be affecting mosquitofish populations.

But now this invasive species may have finally met its robotic match!

Researchers from NYU Tandon School of Engineering and University of Western Australia developed a robotic fish that could offer a solution to prevent the spread of mosquitofish.

The team modeled their robotic fish on the largemouth bass, freshwater fish species that’s one of the mosquitofish’s natural predators.

Results of the study showed that “even brief exposure to a robotic replica of the largemouth bass can provoke meaningful stress responses in mosquitofish, triggering avoidance behaviors and physiological changes associated with the loss of energy reserves, potentially translating into lower rates of reproduction.”

Setting aside the invasive nature of mosquitofish, the purpose of the research is not to show this fish in a bad light! The mosquitofish isn’t pure evil as it can also be useful.

Since mosquitofish like feasting on mosquito larvae, they were introduced in many parts of the world as a biocontrol agent against mosquito populations, especially those carriers of viruses like dengue.

Read More: Meet The Robotic Lionfish Powered By ‘Synthetic Blood’

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

A Genetic Key to Reducing Fertilizer Pollution Discovered       

Zayan GuedimShare
Starship technologies are providing a service that will let robots deliver packages right to your door. Image via Starship Technologies.
Technology 3 min read

Starship Delivery Robots Launch in U.K. After U.S. Lobbying   

Juliet ChildersShare
Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Suicidal Robot Tries to be too Human                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
This aisle ain't big enough for the two of us. | Image by 1000words with elements of image by Denvitruk | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Bossa Nova Raises $29-million for More Walmart Robots               

Juliet ChildersShare
As technology advances, our role within society may soon begin to change entirely. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Humans and Technology: Where to Draw the Line                               

Zayan GuedimShare
This new biopesticide could significantly help in the attempt to stem the effects of pesticides on the natural world. ¦ Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Natural Bacteria Could Soon Replace Pesticides                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of NASA
Science 2 min read

NASA Announces Development of Automated Smart Habitats             

Rechelle AnnShare
Automation has become synonymous with unemployment and industrial change as of late, but a new report shows that it might actually be a bonus to our economy. | Image By AlesiaKan | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Automation Will Double the Number of Jobs it Destroys       

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink Project is "Coming Soon"                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of the National Park Service
Science 3 min read

It's Raining Plastic Over The Rocky Mountains Says New Survey

Zayan GuedimShare
Paul Fleet | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk Leads Coalition Asking UN to ban Lethal Autonomous Weap...

Zayan GuedimShare
You have to do at least some form of resume hacking these days to get ahead of the crowd. Here's exactly how. | Image By Stokkete | Shutterstock
Culture 6 min read

The Ultimate Job Seekers' Guide to Resume Hacking                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Our Earth may soon experience a catastrophic environmental crisis. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

9 Planetary Boundaries: Our Earth's Vitals are Failing             

Zayan GuedimShare
Engineered Arts specialist Mike Humphrey working on a rubberized head of the worlds first robot artist Ai-Da | Image courtesy of REUTERS/Matthew Stocks
Technology 3 min read

Meet Ai-Da: The World's First Ultra-Realistic Robot Artist     

Rechelle AnnShare
Video game inventions have always been at the core of our popular collective imagination. Now, they may soon become a reality. | Image By elysart | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

4 Video Game Inventions Coming to the Real World                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Researchers discovered that plastic waste may be emitting far more greenhouse gases than previously thought. | Image By Larina Marina | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Plastic Waste Found to be Massive Source of Greenhouse Gas Emissi...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.