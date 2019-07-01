search
Science 3 min read

Japanese Researchers Transport Quantum Information Within a Diamond

Japanese scientists successfully transported quantum information within a diamond by exploiting a defect on the gem stone's molecular structure.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 01, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Researchers at Japan’s Yokohama National University have successfully transported quantum information within a diamond.

This recent breakthrough has significant implications in the future of how sensitive information can be stored and shared securely.

Prof. Hideo Kosaka, a professor of engineering at the Yokohama National University and a co-author of the study, said:

“Quantum teleportation permits the transfer of quantum information into an otherwise inaccessible space. It also permits the transfer of information into a quantum memory without revealing or destroying the stored quantum information.”

Quantum teleportation will allow the development of quantum communication systems capable of transmitting sensitive information securely between two points, regardless of the distance.

Back in August 2017, a quantum experiment conducted by Chinese researchers saw a photon successfully transported between two ground stations that were over 1,200 km apart.

With Prof. Kosaka and his team’s experiment, they aimed to transmit data in a place where it doesn’t usually go.

Transporting Quantum Information

In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications Physics, the researchers described using the “inaccessible space” within the diamond as the destination of their quantum data.

Diamonds are made up of carbon atoms that hold six protons and six neutrons each in their nucleus. These carbon atoms bind together to form a sturdy lattice.

However, when a nitrogen atom gets in between two adjacent empty spaces where carbon atoms should be placed, it causes a defect on the diamond.

Scientists call this defect as the nitrogen-vacancy center. Prof. Kosaka further explained that the nitrogen atom’s nucleus creates a nanomagnet within the diamond.

The lattice structure of diamond contains a nitrogen-vacancy center with surrounding carbons. A carbon isotope (green) is first entangled with an electron (blue) in the vacancy, which then waits for a photon (red) to absorb, resulting in quantum teleportation-based state transfer of the photon into the carbon memory. | Image courtesy of Yokohama National University

The Japanese scientists attached a nanowire to the surface of the diamond to manipulate the carbon isotope and electron within the diamond’s nitrogen-vacancy center.

Microwave and radio waves were applied to the wire, whose size was about a quarter the width of a human hair, to form an oscillating magnetic field around the diamond.

Then, Prof. Kosaka and his team shaped the microwave to generate the perfect, controlled conditions for the transportation of the quantum information within the confines of the diamond.

Using the nanomagnet, together with the microwave and radio waves, the scientists entangled the electron spin with the carbon nuclear spin.

Once the electron and carbon nuclear spins entered the state of entanglement, it absorbed the quantum information-containing photon applied by the researchers.

The absorption enabled the photon’s polarization state to transfer the information into the carbon through the entangled electron, completing the transportation process at a quantum level successfully.

Prof. Kosaka noted:

“The success of the photon storage in the other node establishes the entanglement between two adjacent nodes. Our ultimate goal is to realize scalable quantum repeaters for long-haul quantum communications and distributed quantum computers for large-scale quantum computation and metrology.”

Read More: Thin-Film Breakthrough To Give Quantum Technologies A Boost

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Energy harvesting systems could revolutionize the way microdevices are powered. Now, a new device could make this a possibility. | Image By Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Hybrid Energy Harvesting System Could Revolutionize Microdevi...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Scientists Invent DNA Microscopy to Provide Better Image of Our C...

Sumbo BelloShare
PippeeContributor | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Newly Discovered Mars Magnetic Tail Reveals Terraforming Possibil...

Zayan GuedimShare
NASA | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Space Radiation is now More Hazardous for Astronauts Than Anticip...

Rechelle AnnShare
Wiliot's battery-free Bluetooth chip | Wiliot
Technology 2 min read

Startup Introduces World's First Battery-Free Bluetooth Sticker

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Researchers Develop Artificial Atoms to Boost Quantum Technology

Rechelle AnnShare
Neutron Star | Kevin Gill | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Radio Jets Coming From a Neutron Star Challenges a Long Held…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Blogtrepreneur | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Latest Breakthrough Will Solve Data Transfer Issues of Quantum Co...

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Researchers Find Evidence of Buckyballs in Deep Space               

Rechelle AnnShare
Researchers may have found evidence that life on the Moon may have been possible billions of years ago. | Image By HelenField | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

Research Claims Life on the Moon may Have Been Possible           

Zayan GuedimShare
Magnetic Field of Earth as taken by the Swarm Mission | ESA | www.esa.int
Science 3 min read

Earth has a Second Magnetic Field According to ESA's Swarm Missio...

Rechelle AnnShare
SpaceX | www.spacex.com
Science 5 min read

What Could Possibly Happen to Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster in Space...

Rechelle AnnShare
Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Scientists use Nanotechnology to Give Mice Infrared Vision     

Rechelle AnnShare
For a long time, air gapping has been seen as the most effective way to keep files safe. Now, it may not be so easy. | Image By Photobank gallery | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Air Gaps may not Protect Your Data Like you Think                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Sumire8 | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Why Diamond Data Storage is Forever                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Listen to Holiday Music on an Atomic Radio
Science 3 min read

Listen to Holiday Music on an Atomic Radio                                     

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.