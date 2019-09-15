search
Science 4 min read

Last Day of Dinosaurs Explained in Graphic Details

Scientists reveal what happened in the immediate aftermath of the asteroid impact that dictated the last day of dinosaurs.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Sep 15, 2019 at 9:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Sixty-six million years ago, dinosaurs and all lifeforms living on Earth had a terrible day that would go down in the annals of history as one of the deadliest days ever.

On that fateful day, a giant asteroid, measuring between 10.6 km to 80.9 km across, slammed into the ocean offshore of the Yucatán Peninsula, near Chicxulub in Mexico.

The Chicxulub impact triggered a major extinction wave, known as the Cretaceous mass extinction event, that wiped out over three quarters (75%) of all land and sea species.

Famous for potentially being the cause of the dinosaurs’ extinction, scientists still know less about what happened on the last day of dinosaurs.

But now, we have a better idea of how dinos met their demise.

Painting a More Detailed Picture of the Last Day of Dinosaurs

Paleontologists know more about the remote consequences of the asteroid strike, documented in the fossil records, than the few hours following the impact.

However, an international team of more than two dozen scientists, led by researchers from the University of Texas at Austin (UT), has found “hard evidence in the hundreds of feet of rocks that filled the impact crater within the first 24 hours after impact.”

Geologists had to drill into the rock, 500 to 1,300 meters (1,640 to 4,265 feet) below the Chicxulub crater’s ground zero, to find core samples of charcoal, melted rock, and the curious absence of sulfur in the cores.

The work started in 2016 with the International Ocean Discovery Program scientific drilling mission that aimed to extract the rocks from the Chicxulub impact site.

Here’s an interactive video explaining the mission. Use your mouse or finger to navigate this 360° VR video.

Sean Gulick, a research professor at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics, led the present study and co-led the International Ocean Discovery Program.

“It’s an expanded record of events that we were able to recover from within ground zero,” said Gulick. “It tells us about impact processes from an eyewitness location.”

The impact, after the mighty and blinding fireball appeared in the sky, triggered a chain of massive tsunamis and wildfires. So much sulfur was released into the atmosphere that it eclipsed the sun.

A global cooling ensued and that ultimately doomed the dinos.

First Day of Mammals!

Here’s how the last day of dinosaurs unfolded in details, as described in the paper published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences:

“Within minutes of the impact, centrally uplifted basement rock collapsed outward to form a peak ring capped in melt rock. Within tens of minutes, the peak ring was covered in ∼40 m of brecciated impact melt rock and coarse-grained suevite… Within an hour, resurge crested the peak ring, depositing a 10-m-thick layer of suevite with increased particle roundness and sorting. Within hours, the full resurge deposit formed through settling and seiches, resulting in an 80-m-thick fining-upward, sorted suevite in the flooded crater. Within a day, the reflected rim-wave tsunami reached the crater, depositing a cross-bedded sand-to-fine gravel layer…”

This work also builds on previous research efforts co-led by the UT’s Jackson School of Geosciences, describing the crater’s formation and how life recovered rapidly at the impact site.

If it’s of any consolation, the last day of the dinosaurs may have been a bit shorter than today’s 24h-day, a few hours shorter.

That’s because, in addition to the moon’s action, Earth was still tuning in its spinning velocity during the dinosaur age in the Mesozoic era, from 250 to 65 million years ago. The last day of the dinosaurs was probably between 21 and 23 hours. Not all dinosaurs perished that day, although they all died within a few months after the strike. The last dinos’ world was dark and cold, with food getting more and more scarce.

All that said, maybe humans couldn’t even have had the chance to arise if it wasn’t for this asteroid impact. After dinos were out of the picture, it was the time for mammals and flowering plants to reign over Earth.

But now, mammals themselves are starting to go extinct, and scientists fear that we’re heading toward another mass extinction event due to human-driven climate change.

Read More: A “New” Mass Extinction Event We Didn’t Know About!

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Circumstellar disk | Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

Scientists use Deep Learning to Calculate Planet Masses           

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

What "Komatiites" Tell us About Earth's History                           

Zayan GuedimShare
In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
Like many geniuses, Stephen Hawking had a pretty bleak view on the future of our species. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

4 Stephen Hawking Predictions to Ruin Your Faith in Humanity 

Zayan GuedimShare
If successful, the project could keep us protected from any rogue asteroids coming our way | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

NASA and ESA Conduct World's First Space Defense Test               

Rechelle AnnShare
Magnetic Field of Earth as taken by the Swarm Mission | ESA | www.esa.int
Science 3 min read

Earth has a Second Magnetic Field According to ESA's Swarm Missio...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Okjokull Glacier: First Glacier Killed by Climate Change         

Zayan GuedimShare
This new discover could provide the building blocks for resurrecting woolly mammoths. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Scientists Reactivate Cell of 28,000 Year Old Mammoth               

Zayan GuedimShare
We are nearing the point of mastering the resources of our planet. However, what will this mean for the future of our civilization? | Image by Alexander Mozymov | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

New Variation of Kardashev Scale Developed                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Bones of New Dinosaur Species Found in Switzerland                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: CNN
Science 2 min read

Iterative Evolution Resurrects Extinct Bird Back From The Dead

Sumbo BelloShare
Gene-edited bees could provide a solution to species experiencing total collapse. | Pexels
Science 3 min read

How Gene-Edited Bees Could Save the Species                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers may have found evidence that life on the Moon may have been possible billions of years ago. | Image By HelenField | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

Research Claims Life on the Moon may Have Been Possible           

Zayan GuedimShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Google Maps Lets you Explore These 6 Extraterrestrial Worlds 

Zayan GuedimShare
In just a few years, insects as a whole could entirely disappear from this planet. | Pexels
Science 4 min read

Future Insect Decline Could Lead to Total Environmental Collapse

Zayan GuedimShare
Prabowo96 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

First we Sent Voyager 1, now we've Launched Asgardia, a Space…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.