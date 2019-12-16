search
Technology 2 min read

Latest Chrome Update Bug Wipes Data in Some Android Apps

Following a report that the latest Chrome update wipes app data on Android, Google has halted rolling out its recent update.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Dec 16, 2019 at 4:40 pm GMT
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

Towards the end of last week, Google released a Chrome update for Android users.

Along with phishing protections, the Chrome 79 also provided an ability to reorder bookmarks. However, reports soon start surfacing that the new Chrome version was causing third-party Android apps to lose user data.

Now you’re wondering: what’s the link between the Google-owned browser and third-party Android apps?

In most recent versions of Android, Chrome acts as the component that renders webpages within apps — WebView.

Loads of Android apps run entirely inside WebView. From logging into webpages inside an app to using browsers that lack internal rendering engine like DuckDuckgo, Chrome handles tons of content on Android.

Other apps that depend on WebView include applications built with Apache Cordova and packaged web apps like Twitter Lite.

Why the Latest Chrome Update Wipes App Data on Android

In the new Chrome update, Google updated the location of the browser stores web data. However, reports suggest that data from localStorage and WebSQL — two standard storage for web apps and packaged apps — wasn’t appropriately migrated.

As a result, Android devices that update their browsers to the latest version lose their web apps and WebView application data.

With that said, Chrome didn’t delete old data after migrations. So, the data is still technically intact. But, there’s just no way of accessing it at the moment.

So, what is Google doing about the Chrome 79 bug?

First, the tech giant confirmed that it had paused the Chrome update rollout on Android at 50 percent. Also, Google says that it’s discussing strategies to resolve the issue.

It could revert the change by moving the migrated files to their old locations. Another option is to continue the migration and move the missing data into their new location.

A Chromium engineer wrote:

“Please understand that the team is working on a solution that minimizes the data loss, and that can be rolled out safely… After we deploy the best mitigation that we can, we’ll figure out how to do better in the future.”

Read More: The New App + Web Properties in Google Analytics Gets an Upgrade

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Outdated Marketing Strategies You Should Stop Using                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Suspends its Controversial Facial Data Collection Program

Rechelle AnnShare
marekuliasz | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

10 Content Writing Tips for Beginners and Entrepreneurs           

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft to Discontinue Cortana App for iOS and Android Next Yea...

Sumbo BelloShare
Introducing ARCore Kit | Google VR | Screenshot from youtube.com
Technology 4 min read

ARCore Kit by Google Radically Improves Mobile AR Tech             

Rechelle AnnShare
You are the most affordable SEO for your business. | Vladwe | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

The Ultimate Guide to Affordable SEO                                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

World's Biggest Tech Companies Unite to Fight Deepfakes           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Google Confirms its New OS Will be Called Android 10                 

Sumbo BelloShare
astudio / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Google Suspends Huawei's Android License                                         

Rechelle AnnShare
The Synthetic Sensor | Carnegie Mellon University | Gierad Laput
Technology 3 min read

Make any Appliance Smart With the Google-funded Synthetic Sensor

Zayan GuedimShare
Jeramey Lende | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

18 Technical SEO Tips for N00bs                                                           

Chris ParbeyShare
YouTube being accessed from a tablet. | Denys Prykhodov | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

A Complete Beginner's Guide to Creating a Successful YouTube Chan...

Juliet ChildersShare
Blurry Me | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

The Ultimate OK Google Commands List                                                 

Brett ForsbergShare
Twin Design | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

3 Basic Social Media Marketing Mistakes to Avoid in 2018         

William McKinneyShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

How to Identify Keyword Opportunities for #1 Ranking on Google

Juliet ChildersShare
Original image by rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com | Edited by R.A.Fuertes for Edgy.app
Marketing 3 min read

Google BERT: All you Need to Know About Google's Latest Update

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.