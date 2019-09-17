search
Technology 3 min read

Learn the Differences Between Spyware, Viruses, and Scareware

In an online world inundated with malware, it's important to know the differences between spyware, viruses, and scareware.

Profile Image
Juliet Childers Sep 17, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Computer viruses are everywhere these days, so it's important to stay ahead of the newest threats. | Image By siiixth | Shutterstock

Computer viruses are everywhere these days, so it's important to stay ahead of the newest threats. | Image By siiixth | Shutterstock

Though many who frequent Edgy Labs are technically inclined, sometimes we all need a cheat sheet for certain things.

The Internet can sometimes be a bit of a Wild West. You need to know how to protect yourself from malware, viruses, and the like. Knowing the difference between all of these terms is a solid first step.

Here, we’ll highlight the key differences between scareware, viruses, and spyware here for you.

Spyware, as its name suggests, spies on your computer habits and actions. | Lynda.com

Spyware: Identified by Behavior

There are many types of spyware and, oftentimes, this category overlaps with malware. Malware, of course, is shorthand for “malicious software”.

Most “spyware” types get their names from the functions they perform or how the programs behave. Spyware usually watches what you do to attain personal information such as passwords.

They can spy through your computer’s webcam, listen through microphones, and more. But many antivirus programs have protections against spyware.

Spyware can be anything from the following list:

  • Rootkits — these tap into your PC’s operating system and hide malicious programs in the components. They can also hide in Registries.
  • Adware — this forces unwanted pop-ups like advertisements that can be personally targeted, having used stolen information.
  • Dropper programs — smaller programs that exist to aid bigger malware. They can funnel more malware onto your PC while remaining fairly unnoticed.
  • Bots — you might recall this from our coverage of the WannaCry attacks. Bots can help someone remotely take over your device, then use your power to attack another system.

This also includes ransomware — programs that may hold your data “hostage”, often demanding a monetary ransom for surrender.

Here you have the usual virus suspects including rootkits and trojans. | Kaspersky Lab

Viruses: Identified by Replication

In contrast to spyware and ransomware, you can identify viruses by the way they spread.

Their essential function differs from spyware in that viruses work differently, but most viruses still gather information for nefarious means.

The two main types of computer virus include worms and Trojans.

As you might suspect, Trojans reference the classic epic tale of the Trojan horse.

Trojan viruses work the same way as the Greeks did in tricking the Trojans. They smuggle in malicious code to eventually do something harmful like steal personal data or drain bank accounts.

Worms self-replicate, copying themselves to use tons of bandwidth or crash systems.

One of the most notable recent cases of a newsworthy virus was the orangeworm Kwampir.

Scareware attempts to do exactly what its name says: scare you. | Firefly

Scareware: Ineffective or Fake/Harmful “Antivirus”

This last section is aimed at exploiting people’s fears of being hacked.

Scareware is not inherently bad itself, but it can provoke people to spend unnecessary money on ultimately useless “antivirus” programs.

Some do include harmful aspects, as well, including something as simple as handing over your payment information to a potentially malicious company.

Doing thorough research about programs before downloading and/or paying for them is always a good practice — especially when it comes to antivirus programs.

In order to avoid data security compromises, regularly check sites like haveibeenpwned.com to see if your emails have gotten hacked recently.

That combined with a solid antivirus like Webroot could be immensely beneficial in maintaining your computer’s overall digital health.

Read More: New Google Play Store Malware Avoids SMS Two-Factor Authentication

Found this article interesting?

Let Juliet Childers know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Juliet Childers

Content Specialist and EDGY OG with a (mostly) healthy obsession with video games. She covers Industry buzz including VR/AR, content marketing, cybersecurity, AI, and many more.

Handpicked

Did Musk's show of a Tesla in space and Tesla towing a dreamliner ultimately hurt his position? | Smartha | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

Tesla Tows a Dreamliner but Investors Want Musk and his Brother…...

Juliet ChildersShare
A team of Japanese students have created a Hiroshima bombing VR experience. | Image by Everett Historical | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Group of Japanese Students Create a Hiroshima Bombing VR Experien...

Juliet ChildersShare
Residential proxies are one of the many ways you can mask your identity online -- but is it worth is? | Image By tavi | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Residential Proxies: What They are and What They do                   

Juliet ChildersShare
3D printed vehicles are now more than feasible. What does this mean for the future of the car industry? | Image By belekekin | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

3D Printing Cars and Buses is now More Accessible Than you…

Juliet ChildersShare
Dr. Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, at the Bounce Trumpet Awards in January 2018 | Jamie Lamor Thompson | Shutterstock.com
Culture 16 min read

40 Black Inventors That Changed the World                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
AlexLMX | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Appliance Smart or Appliance spy? 4 Ways Everyday Devices can Det...

Juliet ChildersShare
Oracle Blockchain Platform Adds devOps to its Arsenal
Technology 2 min read

Oracle Blockchain Platform Adds devOps to its Arsenal               

Juliet ChildersShare
Sergey Kelin | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

The Future is Now for Self-Driving Car Subscriptions                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Ociacia | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Robot Arms: One Step Closer to a Mech Suit Exoskeleton             

Juliet ChildersShare
Seoul | FenlioQ | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Seoul's Example is a Cure for car Addiction                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Apps like the are mostly in the concept phase right now. When will the AR medium really take flight? | Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

In-App Shopping: The True Purpose of Augmented Reality Technology

Juliet ChildersShare
Google's Chrome 70 update comes with lots of changes. Here are the most important ones. | Image via blog.google
Technology 4 min read

Everything you Need to Know About Chrome 70                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

24 Trojan-Infected Apps Got Removed From Google Play Store     

Rechelle AnnShare
Ktsdesign | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Brainwave, the Latest in a Surge of Deep Learning Acceleration Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
Daniela Constantinescu | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Study Shows Why Poor Governance can Lead to Loss of Species   

Juliet ChildersShare
Texas is set to become one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the U.S. | Image By Sean Pavone | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Why Texas Will be the Center of the American Renewable Revolution

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
103
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.