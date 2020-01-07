Developing Lithium-Sulfur Battery With Higher Energy Storage Capacity

A team of researchers is close to commercializing what they’re calling the world’s most efficient Lithium-Sulfur battery. According to reports, the Li-S cell could outperform market leaders by over four times.

Imagine a future where your smartphone battery can survive as much as five days of continuous use. What if you could drive your electric car for more than 1000 kilometers without needing to recharge?

Thanks to the researchers at Monash University, the future may not be as distant you imagined.

In their paper in Science Advances, the team described how they developed an ultra-high capacity Li-S battery that performs better than the current Li-ion products. What’s more, it also has a lesser environmental impact.

According to one of the researchers, Professor Mainak Majumder, the development could be an industry game-changer. It could transform how we manufacture phones, computers, cars, and even solar grids.

Here’s how the researchers developed the high-capacity Li-S battery.

Developing the World’s Most Efficient Lithium-Sulfur Battery

To build their Li-S battery, the Monash University team used the same standard materials as in Lithium–ion batteries.

However, they reconfigured the sulfur cathodes‘ design to accommodate higher stress load while maintaining high capacity and performance. The researchers developed a novel method that not only created bonds between particles, but that could also handle stress and deliver an unprecedented level of stability.

Along with its impressive performance, the Lithium-Sulfur cell also offers a low manufacturing cost and abundant supply of materials. Besides, the battery’s ease of processing and smaller environmental footprint makes it viable for future real-world applications.

It’s no wonder that the team is on the brink of commercializing the technology.

Currently, the researchers have approved patents for the manufacturing process as well as the prototype cells. Also, they’ve gotten over $2.5 million in funding trial, the battery technology.

Speaking on the project, Professor Majumder said:

“Successful fabrication and implementation of Li-S batteries in cars and grids will capture a more significant part of the estimated $213 billion value chain of Australian lithium.”

Not only will the new Li-S battery revolutionize the Australian vehicle market, but the whole worlds’ too. More importantly, it’ll provide a cleaner and more reliable energy market, the researchers said.