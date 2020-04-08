search
4 Techniques to Make Your Content More Persuasive

Edgy can help make your content more persuasive with these 4 techniques--be sure to share with us what works best for you!

Edgy Universe Apr 08, 2020 at 9:00 am GMT
Do you want to make your content more persuasive and capture the attention of your readers?

Are you trying to get your readers to perform a particular action on your website? Like buy your product or subscribe to your service?

In this post, we’ll share with you techniques on how to attract more customers by utilizing persuasion in your content.

1. Tell a Story

We all love to read stories. Stories capture our attention, evoke emotions, and leave a lasting memory.

When you read a captivating story, you usually want it to go on forever.

Storytelling is a great way to write persuasive content.

You may be thinking, but I don’t have any stories to tell. You may not realize it, but you might have a few exciting stories your readers would love to read.

What is your best performing blog post? What was the thought process? How did you promote it?

How did you grow your blog to your current readership numbers?

These are questions that can be translated into stories.

On Edgy, one of our best performing posts is the “Canavero: First Head Transplant has a 90%+ Chance of Success.” To date, it has received over 41k shares.

We could easily create a story “How We Wrote a Blog Post that Received over 40k Social Shares” from this success.

Sometimes, you genuinely may not have any stories to tell as you might just be starting. In this case, you can leverage other people’s stories to create persuasive content.

2. Establish Credibility

To create content that convinces your readers to take the desired action, the content must be perceived credible.

If your readers trust your content, they trust you. If they trust you, they’ll do as you say.

To establish credibility in your content:

  • Back your claims with facts. Why is Product A better than Product B? Provide stats to back your claim.
  • Quote experts. There are well-respected people in every niche whose opinions are valued. Quote them in your content.
  • Link to credible websites. In the era of fake news, double-check every content you link to. To be safe, only link to popular and respected sites.
  • Be transparent with readers. If you’re making money from a product you’re reviewing, let them know. Don’t do things covertly.
  • Share testimonials from happy customers.

3. Use Persuasive Words

Words are powerful. Words trigger emotions and course of action.

Get into the habit of using the words Because, New, Instantly, Free and You in your content to make it more persuasive. By using any of these words, you can persuade your readers to take a particular action.

We all love to try new things. Our brain automatically jumps into excitement every time we read or hear “New.”

Also, our brains are wired to want things “Instantly.” This is why most lottery winners opt for a lump sum payment instead of annuity even though it is largely advised against.

Last but not least, you can make your readers feel special by using the word “You.” Using “you” can make your content feel more personalized. It’s like you’re talking to them directly like I’m talking to you now.

Lastly, who doesn’t want “Free”bies?

4. Offer Real Value

All the techniques described above won’t yield any results if your content provides no real value to your audience.

By offering your audience high-quality written content, videos, ebooks, webinars, infographics that solves their pain points or simply entertain them, they are more likely to take your desired action.

So there you have it.

Employ these techniques to make your next content more persuasive.

Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

