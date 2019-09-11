search
Science 3 min read

Mathematicians Solve the Mystery of the 'Ever-Winning' Lottery Ticket

Mathematicians finally solved the decades-long mystery surrounding the potential existence of a lottery ticket that always wins.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 11, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Back in 1969, English mathematician, Adrian R.D. Mathias posed a theoretical problem within the field of set theory: is there a lottery ticket that always wins?

For most of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, the problem remained a mystery. Several set theorists who tried to tackle the problem ultimately failed.

In 2002, an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Mathematics, Asger Dag Törnquist heard of the problem while completing his doctoral dissertation at UCLA. So, he decided to take it on.

In a statement to the press, Törnquist said:

“I was fascinated because it was an old problem that dealt with our understanding of infinity in mathematics. Even then, it became a dream of mine to solve the mystery, even though I had no idea of how to accomplish what had been elusive for others over decades.”

So, how did he accomplish this feat? Well, first, let’s consider the problem.

Does Ramsey Theory Prevent the Existence of a Mad Family?

Adrian Mathias’s research focused on order and structure. The English man wanted to understand how things occur spontaneously in a sufficiently sizeable mathematical stage.

Today, this area of study is called Ramsey Theory, named after the British philosopher and mathematician Frank Ramsey.

Mathias believed that there was a relationship between Ramsey Theory and MAD family. However, he was unable to prove the existence of such a link.

Think of the MAD family as a kind of lottery ticket that always wins in a specific, infinite lottery game.

In this game, lottery tickets have an infinite number of rows of whole numbers, and each row itself has infinitely many numbers. And, a ticket may have so many rows that they simply cannot be numbered,” says Törnquist.

So, the question Mathias was asking the world was: does Ramsey Theory prevent the existence of a Mad family?

In other words, does the order and structure that we know prevents the existence of a ticket that always wins?

Solving a “Baby Version” of the Mysterious Lottery Ticket

For many years abroad, Törnquist shouldered his dream of answering Mathias’ question. In 2011, the mathematician finally started working at the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Mathematical Sciences.

That was when Törnquist and David Schrittesser, his Austrian postdoctoral researcher, decided to find a new approach to the problem.

Törnquist noted:

“In 2014, I decided to rethink the problem from scratch and found a whole new way of tackling it. Alongside the original mystery, Mathias had formulated a sort of baby-version of the mystery. Neither had been solved. I managed to solve the baby version of mystery, which I then wrote an article about.”

The article was an instant hit. Great mathematicians from various parts of the world were intrigued, and it reignited interest in the area of research.

As various researchers continued to build on Törnquist and Schrittesser’s article, more pieces of the puzzle began falling into place.

An Ever-Winning Lottery Ticket Does Not Exist

After five years of work, Törnquist and Schrittesser concluded that complete coincidence does not exist.

Törnquist concluded:

“This confirms that one cannot assemble such a type of a lottery ticket without the emergence of certain patterns and regularities in ticket numbers. As such, no lottery ticket always wins Mathias’ lottery game.”

The researchers published their paper on Adrian Mathias’ “lottery ticket” in the American scientific journal, The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Read More: This Simple Math Equation Divided The Internet

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Toughen Glass Using Silicon Carbide Nanoparticles

Sumbo BelloShare
Strokes and other forms of brain trauma or injury are one of the most prevalent and dangerous health issues in our society. Now, researchers may have found a solution to the damage caused by this trauma | Photomicrograph via UCLA Health
Science 3 min read

This Biogel Helps Regenerate Stroke-Damaged Brain Tissue         

Zayan GuedimShare
Rendering of a carbon nanotube, measured in the nanoscale. | NASA
Technology 3 min read

A New Graphene Production Method for Smaller Semiconductors   

Zayan GuedimShare
An FDA staff scientist studies chain reactions in stem cells in an FDA laboratory on the National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda | FDA | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Researchers Derived Sensory Interneurons From Stem Cells for the...

Rechelle AnnShare
A new study just showed that it was possible to chemically transplant memories between snails. What does this mean for the future of cyborgs?| Image by Lightspring | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Snail Runner: Memory Transplants Might Soon Become a Reality 

Juliet ChildersShare
The solar cells the researchers enhanced with caffeine. | Image Credit: Rui Wang and Jingjing Xue
Science 3 min read

New Study: Caffeine Increases Efficiency of Solar Cells           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

4D Images of Atomic Movement Captured for the First Time         

Zayan GuedimShare
TTstudio | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

The Unexpected Side Effects of Cleaning Urban Air Pollution   

Zayan GuedimShare
Clavivs | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Evidence Shows Life on Earth Started Earlier Than Previously...

Zayan GuedimShare
This new sensor could significantly help save firefighters from hazardous scenarios. ¦ Pexels
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Develop Sensor to Track Firefighters in Burning Build...

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Device Creates Electricity From Snowfall                                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Effect of Morning Exercise is Different from Evenings'             

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.