search
Technology 3 min read

How Microbially Grown Materials Became the Future of Electronics

A Finnish design house proposes a novel concept for headphones like no other: they’re made of organic and microbially grown materials.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim May 30, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Aivan

Image courtesy of Aivan

Electronic products are meant to be faulty, obsolete, or undesirable, and they’re designed to have a shelf life. After all, that’s the whole idea behind planned obsolescence, which is exacerbating the global e-waste crisis.

Take headphones for example. The only progress area seems to be focused around design updates that cater more to aesthetics and immediate utility than to sustainability and circular economy.

Components usually contain plastics and other wasteful and polluting materials that contribute to an environmental disaster.

That includes basically all electronics on the market, but headphones are a good indicator of the issue as they contain a variety of hard and soft materials that are usually not biodegradable.

Also, because due to their size, they are often a great area of material innovation. Now, in an effort to create more sustainable electronics, there’s a new concept for headsets made from microbes and other natural materials.

Korvaa, the Live Headphones

Aivan is a Finnish design agency whose products are “beautifully realized… both technologically possible and economically viable.”

In collaboration with engineers from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Aalto University, the studio has designed a pair of headphones, called Korvaa, for Synbio Powerhouse, a Finnish innovation ecosystem focused on synthetic biology.

Korvaa are made of a maximum of natural materials, like fungus and yeast, and biodegradable materials like bioplastics.

The frame of Korvaa is 3D-printed using a biodegradable polymer created from lactic acid treated with baker’s yeast. As for the padding over the ears, it’s created using a fungus, called trichoderma reesei — engineers dub it “nature’s strongest bubble-maker” — and plant cellulose. The speakers’ mesh cover is made from a microbially-grown protein based on spider silk.

Aivan describes Korvaa as “an experimental science collaboration that explores the design and functionalities of novel, bio-based, microbially grown materials. Created in collaboration between synbio scientists, industrial designers, artists and filmmakers, Korvaa documents the development of a headset made exclusively from microbially grown materials.”

Read More: AirPods 2: Why Apple Can’t Learn From Their Own Mistakes

Synthetic biology is opening up new paths for products design. This is where biology comes to the rescue of engineering.

With Korvaa, the Aivan team think they have shown the potential of synbio technology’s role in the transition to a circular bioeconomy based on eco-friendly materials.

In the Finnish language, ”Korva” means ”ear”  and ”Korvaa”, which is a verb, means ”to substitute, compensate or replace”.

They have chosen it as “the first physical implementation to showcase these microbially grown materials in a three-dimensional form”.

As it stands now, Korvaa is just a pair of concept headphones that might or might not hit the market.

“For now, certain compromises had to be made,” said Aivan product designer Saku Sysiö. “However, it’s a rapidly developing field of research and we’re excited to see what happens in this area in the next years, and the implications for various industries, how these materials are used.”

Read More: How Bioplastics Will Solve our Plastic Epidemic

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Fernando Cortes | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

5 Top Secret Files for Super Soldier Research                               

William McKinneyShare
Pongsatorn Singnoy | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Recycled Guns and Other 'Tech for Good'                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Life on Mars has always been a possibility. Now, researchers have brought forward evidence showing the likelihood of their being life on our planetary neighbor to be more than plausible. | Image by Jurik Peter | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

New Discovery Furthers Proof of Possible Life on Mars               

Zayan GuedimShare
Gene-edited bees could provide a solution to species experiencing total collapse. | Pexels
Science 3 min read

How Gene-Edited Bees Could Save the Species                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
MRSA, one of the world's most dangerous superbugs, could soon be curable. | Image By nobeastsofierce | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Find Possible Cure to MRSA Infection                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via NASA
Science 3 min read

The International Space Station is Infected With Non-Human Life

Zayan GuedimShare
Extreomphiles can survive in the most inhospitable conditions on Earth, just like in this highly acidic lake in Spain. Could studying these species help us improve our search for extraterrestrial life? | Image by Marcelina Zygula | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Extremophiles in our Stratosphere Might be key to Discovering Ali...

Zayan GuedimShare
Strokes and other forms of brain trauma or injury are one of the most prevalent and dangerous health issues in our society. Now, researchers may have found a solution to the damage caused by this trauma | Photomicrograph via UCLA Health
Science 3 min read

This Biogel Helps Regenerate Stroke-Damaged Brain Tissue         

Zayan GuedimShare
Pathogenic E. Coli | Flickr
Science 3 min read

New Compound That can Kill Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs Discove...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image via Flickr
Science 3 min read

Scientists Create Living Organisms With Human-Made DNA             

Rechelle AnnShare
Scientists have discovered a method of using light-activated oxygen to destroy harmful bacteria. | Image By MZinchenko | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Light-Activated Oxygen Could be Successful Alternative to Antibio...

Zayan GuedimShare
simon jhuan | Shutterstock
Science 9 min read

Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs: The Past, Present, and Future

Zayan GuedimShare
Scene of a budding zombie romance | Sergey Shubin | Shutterstock.com
Science 10 min read

5 Mind Control Stories That Might Start the Zombie Apocalypse

Juliet ChildersShare
Lenka Horavova | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

This is Really Scary: Your Phone is Dirtier Than a Public…

Zayan GuedimShare
A sample image of the transparent glass. ¦ Image via the American Chemical Society.
Science 3 min read

New Transparent Wood Could Cut the Cost Of Heating in Your…

Sumbo BelloShare
Researchers have created a new bioprinting technique which could bring about true organic 3D printing. | Image By ustas7777777 | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New 3D Bioprinting Technique Could Create Artificial Blood Vessel...

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.