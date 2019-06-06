search
Science 3 min read

New Study: Mona Lisa's Smile is Almost Certainly Forced

Using modern scientific techniques, a team of researchers embarked on a quest to unravel the mystery behind the famous Mona Lisa's smile.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 06, 2019 at 9:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

A recent study suggests that Mona Lisa’s smile may express unhappiness.

Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait of Lisa Gherardini, the wife of Francesco del Giocondo is best known as, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, and the most parodied work of art ever. The reason is not far-fetched.

Aside from being a masterpiece from a renowned artist, the subject in the painting has an enigmatic expression that critics find intriguing.

From her soft face to the direction of her gaze, Mona Lisa seems to exude different emotions. Perhaps the most misleading part of the painting is its smile.

As a result, several critics, artists, and scientists alike are on a mission to make sense of Mona Lisa’s smile. Now a trio of scientists have joined the quest and they’re saying that the smile is almost certainly “forced.”

This raises the exciting possibility that Leonardo deliberately portrayed her that way.

The Science Behind Mona Lisa’s Smile

Dr. Lucia Ricciardi at St George’s, University of London is an expert at facial expressivity and facial emotion recognition in people with movement disorders.

Her previous works include researches into conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, which comes with a distinctive lower facial expressivity. She also has an ongoing study of facial expressions in healthy subjects.

Then, she decided to dabble into something more artistic. Together with colleagues Matteo Bologna and Luca Marsili, Dr. Ricciardi chose to unravel the mystery behind Mona Lisa’s smile.

First, they had to understand the mechanism of the expression. To do this, the researchers used the “chimeric face” technique. This involves cutting the mouth in half and placing each half next to its mirror image.

Then, the researchers invited 42 participants to judge and rate the two chimeric images based on their perceived expression.

Most of the participants said that the left-left image showed less happy. The right-right image, on the other hand, was less expressive. While it looked sad to some participants, others said it appeared neutral.

This led the researchers to conclude that the Mona Lisa is smiling asymmetrically. What does this mean, you wonder?

What it Means To Smile Asymmetrically

According to Dr. Ricciard, most neuropsychological theories point that an asymmetric smile is usually non-genuine.

Not only is a natural smile symmetrical and bilateral, but it also comes with the activation of the upper face. The painting appears to be missing these features.

Another recent study by Paul Ekman suggested that an asymmetric smile is a sign of insincerity. Ekman believes it’s the facial expression we use when we’re telling a lie.

While the researchers may have unraveled the science behind Mona Lisa’s smile, one big mystery remains.

Dr. Ricciardi noted:

“So we have enjoyed hypothesizing that this asymmetry was a deliberate action. What we still don’t know is the reason that he portrayed her this way—so her smile is as elusive as ever.”

The researchers published their findings in the journal Science Direct.

Read More: Art in a Technological World

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Cygnus, Orbital ATK liftoff | NASA
Science 3 min read

Weird Technologies and Experiments NASA is Sending to the ISS

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Samsung
Technology 3 min read

Samsung's AI May Make Deepfake a Truly Terrifying Reality       

Zayan GuedimShare
Google | Mountain View, CA | Turtix | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Google AI Division Differs From Microsoft AI Approach       

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by JuliusKielaitis | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

3 Ways to Use ART - IBM'S Open Source AI Security…       

Juliet ChildersShare
Ball LunLa | Shutterstock.com
Culture 12 min read

How Art and Science Intersect                                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Future stem cell treatments could provide a solution to the struggle against Parkinson's Disease ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Stem Cell Treatment Could Mean End of Parkinson's Disease

Zayan GuedimShare
New research shows that there may be a link between art and psycopathy. | Image Art by Lønfeldt
Science 3 min read

New Study Shows Link Between Psychopathy and Creativity           

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers may have found evidence that life on the Moon may have been possible billions of years ago. | Image By HelenField | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

Research Claims Life on the Moon may Have Been Possible           

Zayan GuedimShare
Art and Science are more connected than you think, and the Dance Your PhD Competition shows us exactly that. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

Dance Your PhD: How Art Helps Science Express Itself                 

Zayan GuedimShare
AR concept art. | Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Artopia: the new AR art Design app                                                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Ekkasit919 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Magic Leap's Mixed Reality Lightfield to Stun the VR World     

Zayan GuedimShare
Inside Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors | The Broad Art Foundation, Los Angeles
Culture 16 min read

Art in a Technological World                                                                 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.