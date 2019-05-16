search
Science 2 min read

Astronomers Discover Mysterious Star Lurking in our Galaxy

In a surprise discovery, researchers have come across a mysterious star in our galaxy that seems to have come from somewhere else.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes May 16, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Hundreds of thousands of stars crowded into the swirling core of our spiral Milky Way galaxy | Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/S. Stolovy (SSC/Caltech)

Hundreds of thousands of stars crowded into the swirling core of our spiral Milky Way galaxy | Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/S. Stolovy (SSC/Caltech)

A team of Chinese astronomers just discovered a mysterious star in our galaxy that appears to have originated from somewhere else. In their paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the team claimed that the star they called J1124 + 4535 has a different chemical composition as compared to the rest of the stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

J1124 + 4535 was found in the Ursa Major constellation, also known as the Great Bear. This constellation is made up of seven bright stars with the tail and body of the bear forming the famous Big Dipper.

According to the researchers, the ‘alien’ star appears to have originated from a dwarf galaxy that may have merged with the Milky Way millions of years ago. Using the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope, the team observed that the star has a minimal amount of magnesium and high concentration of europium content.

The Mysterious Star

Previous studies confirmed that the magnesium content of stars from dwarf galaxies are different from massive galaxies like the Milky Way because of the amount of time it takes for the stars to form. The team wrote in their paper:

“Stars like this one have been found in present-day dwarf galaxies, providing the clearest chemical signature of past accretion events onto the Milky Way.

The long timescale of the chemical evolution of the host dwarf galaxy expected from the abundance of α-elements with respect to Fe suggests that the accretion occurred in a relatively late phase compared with most of the accretions that formed the bulk of the Milky Way halo.”

Another study confirmed the findings of the Chinese astronomers, citing that J1124+4535’s europium content is far higher than those of our Sun. The scientists reported that this kind of chemical composition has never been observed in the rest of the Milky Way, making it a solid proof that the mysterious star is indeed from another place.

Read More: Scientists Discover The Weight Of The Milky Way

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

The Large and Small Magellan clouds, two galaxies near the Milky Way, have merged. | Image By Allexxandar | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Colliding Galaxies: Large and Small Magellanic Clouds Merge Toget...

Zayan GuedimShare
Ah, the nebular cloud, where planetary systems are born. | Jivacore | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Galactic Archaeology and the key to Mapping Star DNA                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Ultramassive black holes can apparently consume whole stars with ease. | Hallowedland | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Fast-Growing Ultramassive Black Hole Eats Whole Stars in 48 Hours

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist's impression of the Milky Way Galaxy | ESO | www.eso.org
Science 3 min read

Theory of General Relativity Confirmed by Scientists Using Black...

Rechelle AnnShare
NASA's VR Project helps users truly visualize the massive scale of our galaxy. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New NASA VR Project Puts Users Inside a Black Hole                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist illustration of 55 Cancri e | Kevin Gill | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Just Found a 'Shimmering' Gemstone Planet               

Rechelle AnnShare
Hubble Captures 665-Megapixel Photo of the Triangulum Galaxy | HubbleSite.Org
Science 2 min read

Check out Hubble's Stunning Photo of the Triangulum Galaxy     

Rechelle AnnShare
Dark Matter Hairs | JPL/NASA
Science 2 min read

Earth is About to be Hit by a Dark Matter Hurricane                   

Rechelle AnnShare
We often hear a lot about black holes, but sometimes it's good to get back to basics and relearn exactly what these cosmological entities are. Here's a definitive guide to every black hole category known to science. | Image by Lyu Hu | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

The Definitive Guide to Black Holes                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Piece of the rare Earth mineral heterogenite. | Vassia Atanassova | commons.wikimedia.org
Technology 3 min read

Japan's Newly Found Rare Earth Mineral Deposits to Last Centuries

Rechelle AnnShare
Sagittarius A* | X-ray: NASA/UMass/D.Wang et al., IR: NASA/STScI
Science 3 min read

Our Galaxy's Supermassive Black Hole has a few Hidden Friends

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by structuresxx | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

The ESA's Gaia Mission is Revolutionizing Astronomy                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Metal Implants on a fractured bone | David Lee | flickr.com
Science 5 min read

Metal Implants Improved by Biodegradable Coating in the Future

Rechelle AnnShare
According to this new study, we now have a close idea of exactly how much our galaxy weighs. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover the Weight of the Milky Way                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Somsak Nitimongkolchai | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Mining the Moon and Ocean: Top 5 Rare Earth Minerals for…...

Zayan GuedimShare
General Relativity has been at the core of modern physics for over a century. Now, a team of scientists has proven the theory to be true not just in our own solar system, but across the Universe | Image by ktsdesign | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Prove Einstein's General Relativity Theory Right Again

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.