search
Technology 2 min read

NASA Scientists use Deep Learning to Create a Super Instrument

Scientists at NASA use deep learning to develop a so-called virtual super instrument that can help them understand specific space weather effects.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 08, 2019 at 11:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

In a recent article published in Science Advances, scientists at Southwest Research Institute described an algorithm that combines the capabilities of two spacecraft equipment. They’re calling it a virtual super instrument.

NASA‘s Solar Dynamic Observatory is equipped to measure extreme ultraviolet (EUV) solar spectral irradiance (SSI). With this information, we can understand specific space weather effects such as aerodynamic drag on satellites during periods of enhanced solar activity as well as radio blackouts.

However, an analysis is essential to decipher the data from the Solar Dynamic Observatory. That’s where the virtual super instrument comes in.

It’s a computer algorithm that uses deep learning to not only analyze the UV images of the sun but also measure the energy the sun emits as ultraviolet light.

In a statement to the press, senior research scientist at SwRI and co-author of the study, Dr. Andrés Muñoz-Jaramillo said:

Deep learning is an emerging capability that is revolutionizing the way we interact with data.”

Using Deep Learning to Create a Super Instrument

Deep learning is a type of machine learning which mimics the way the human brain processes information. As a result, we now have machines filling roles that previously required human intelligence.

The goal of NASA’s Frontier Development Laboratory is to address challenges in space science and exploration using deep learning and machine learning techniques. And the new super instrument could be the key to that.

Muñoz-Jaramillo noted:

“All missions beyond Earth have a host of instruments that have been designed with specific capabilities to answer specific scientific questions. When we combine them into virtual super instruments, we can produce more cost-effective missions with higher scientific impact or use measurements by one instrument to help answer the science questions of another.”

The researcher, however, admitted that the virtual super instruments still require hardware to function. Deep learning instruments can only build on the capabilities of existing technologies, he said.

Researchers at the Frontier Development Laboratory are already using the virtual super instrument to forecast ionic disturbances. Also, Muñoz-Jaramillo and his team are currently working on creating more similar algorithms with other capabilities.

Read More: Know the Difference Between AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

New Optic Nerve Stimulation Method to Aid the Blind                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Researchers at the ISS's Cold Atom Lab have created the coldest temperatures in the known Universe. | Image By NikoNomad | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

ISS Cold Atom Laboratory Creates Coldest Atoms in the Universe

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via NASA.gov
Science 3 min read

NASA's Mars Helicopter set to Reach the Red Planet by 2021     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

NASA to Build an Infrared Space Telescope for Asteroid Hunting

Rechelle AnnShare
Harvepino | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Weather Manipulation Might be Real                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist rendering of Tianzhou-1 docking with Tiangong-2 | CMSE | Gbtimes.com
Science 3 min read

First Chinese Cargo Spacecraft set to Rival SpaceX, Boeing Contra...

Zayan GuedimShare
Scanrail1 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Data Storage Appears to be Artificial Intelligence's New Frontier

William McKinneyShare
Pixabay
Science 7 min read

When 59 Year-old NASA was Just a Twinkle in Eisenhower's Eye 

Zayan GuedimShare
Sdecoret | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

This Week in Space: 5 Things you Need to Know                               

Zayan GuedimShare
How to Improve Your User Engagement Status on Twitter
Marketing 10 min read

How to Improve Your User Engagement Status on Twitter               

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Chajnantor Plateau in the Chilean Andes | Wikimedia Commons | commons.wikimedia.org
Science 3 min read

Actinobacteria Found in Atacama May Help Create Treatment for HIV

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Quantum Science Breakthrough: Google Achieves "Quantum Supremacy"

Rechelle AnnShare
Dotted Yeti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Earthworms may be the First Martians                                         

William McKinneyShare
A stable water creation process on the moon's surface could revolutionize humanity's ability to colonize the planet. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

NASA Discovers Method of Creating Water on Moon's Surface       

Zayan GuedimShare
Skeeze | Pixabay.com
Science 4 min read

Super Blue Blood Moon: Where, When, and Live Stream Details   

Rechelle AnnShare
Shelley | www.shelley.ai
Technology 4 min read

First Human-AI Horror Story Collaboration Learns What Scares you

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.