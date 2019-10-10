search
New AR Smart Glasses Provides Multilingual Live Translation

Researchers equipped AR glasses with a multilingual live translation technology, allowing it to translate foreign languages instantly.

Sumbo Bello Oct 10, 2019 at 9:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

What if you could have access to a wealth of language by merely putting on a pair of glasses? Well, thanks to a new AR smart glasses, now you access multilingual live translation.

The language barrier is one of the most common communication issues, which causes misinterpretation and misunderstanding among people.

Only about 1.5 billion people in the world speak English, and most of these individuals aren’t even native speakers. Aside from causing a feeling of isolation, such a language barrier can foment discrimination and separation of groups.

But things are looking up.

Instant translation company, Zoi Meet has teamed up with leading AR firm, Vuzix to bring the multilingual live translation to AR glasses. That means the AR technology can listen to people speak and provide a subtitle of what they’re saying on the specs.

In a statement to the press, Zoi founder, Kevin Oranje said:

“By enabling the unique Zoi Meet instant transcription service on Vuzix smart glasses, we realize our goal of bringing people closer together and unlocking both personal and business opportunities unavailable to them before.”

Bringing Multilingual Live Translation to Smart Glasses

The Zoi Meet service enables instant language translation. It’s a way for users to transcribe speech into text automatically.

However, its integration with AR glasses takes it a step further.

Rather than read the text on a smartphone or tablet screen, the program projects the text directly into the AR glasses headset. That way, users will be able to translate conversations in real-time and respond accordingly.

The smart glasses allows for a wide variety of languages such as English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. It also supports German, Italian, Polish, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean.

Paul Travers, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix noted:

“The need for seamless communication across languages has never been greater. With this exciting collaboration, we mark the breakthrough moment in the AR technology world.”

But is this really an AR breakthrough or just another hype?

In recent years, AR and VR companies have promised products that would change the world. However, very few have ever lived up to the hype, with many still stuck in the development stage.

An AR glasses with multilingual live translation is undoubtedly a useful tool. But it’s still too early to tell if the world will get to use it.

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

