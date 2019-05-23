search
Science 2 min read

New Artificial Photosynthesis Method can Turn CO2 Into Liquid Fuel

Taking inspiration from the natural world, scientists have developed a new method of artificial photosynthesis that can store solar energy for prolonged periods of time.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes May 23, 2019 at 9:15 am GMT
Pixabay

Pixabay

Scientists at the University of Illinois developed a new method to produce fuel using carbon dioxide. In their paper published in Nature Communications, the team described using artificial photosynthesis to convert CO2 into propane, a breakthrough that pushes green energy technology a step closer to utilizing carbon emissions in storing solar energy.

Prashant Jain, a chemist from the University of Illinois, explained:

“The goal here is to produce complex, liquefiable hydrocarbons from excess CO2 and other sustainable resources such as sunlight. Liquid fuels are ideal because they are easier, safer, and more economical to transport than gas.”

The team’s method took inspiration from the process that plants use to create chemical reactions through sunlight to split CO2 and water, allowing them to create and store solar energy in the form of energy-rich glucose.

The Artificial Photosynthesis

The artificial photosynthesis works by using the green light part of the visible light spectrum and a catalyst made of electron-rich gold nanoparticles to turn CO2 and water into fuel.

The catalyst acts as the chlorophyll, which absorbs the green light and transfers the electrons and protons required to trigger the chemical reactions between the CO2 and water.

The team used gold nanoparticles as they absorb light efficiently, do not degrade like other metals, and their surfaces interact well with CO2 molecules.

Jain added:

“There are other, more unconventional potential uses from the hydrocarbons created from this process. They could be used to power fuel cells for producing electrical current and voltage. There are labs across the world trying to figure out how the hydrocarbon-to-electricity conversion can be conducted efficiently.”

While the artificial photosynthesis developed by Jain and his team is a breakthrough, they admit that it is still nowhere near as efficient as natural photosynthesis.

“We need to learn how to tune the catalyst to increase the efficiency of the chemical reactions. Then we can start the hard work of determining how to go about scaling up the process. And, like any unconventional energy technology, there will be many economic feasibility questions to be answered, as well.”

Read More: Scientists To Reduce Carbon Emissions By Turning CO2 Into Basalt Rock

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Chicago, America's third largest city, has pledged to go fully green by 2040. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Chicago Commits to be 100% Renewable by 2040                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
It is now clear that coal is no longer sustainable. But, will it actually be replaced? ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

New Study Shows That Coal is on the Way Out                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Biogeochemistry Lab Manager Janet Hope from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences holds a vial of coloured porphyrins (pink coloured liquid), believed to be some of the oldest pigments in the world. | Australia National University
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover the World's Oldest Color Pigment                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Nuttawut Uttamaharad | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

Top Energy Providers Invest Heavily in Renewables                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Magnesite | James St. John | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

New Lab-Grown Magnesite Mineral Could Help Halt Global Warming

Rechelle AnnShare
In a landmark decision, a U.S judge has ruled against the U.S government to halt future mining projects on U.S soil. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

U.S Judge Blocks Oil and Gas Operations Over Climate Change Fears

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via Wikimedia Commons
Science 3 min read

Carbon Dioxide to Soon Reach Levels not Seen in Over 50…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Siberian Tundra | Nordroden | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

As Permafrost Melts, Long Lost Microorganisms Make a Comeback

Zayan GuedimShare
Doesn't look like much, but this plasma containment device could eventually power the world. | ITER.org
Science 4 min read

ITER Project Brings us Closer to Viable, Large-scale Fusion Power

Zayan GuedimShare
Ocean University of China | Admissions.cn
Technology 3 min read

Rain is no Problem for These All-Weather Solar Panels               

Zayan GuedimShare
Using a complex computing system, researchers have finally cracked the code of how water molecules split. | Image By Sararwut Jaimassir | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover Secret of Water Molecules Using Supercompute...

Zayan GuedimShare
Example of possible gerrymandering | Pinterest.com
Science 4 min read

How This Algorithm is Fighting Partisan Gerrymandering             

PaigeShare
Nikamo | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Diagnostic Breathalyzer Identifies 17 Diseases in a Single Breath

William McKinneyShare
tookapic | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Why 925 Silver is Useful in 3 Influential Industries                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Sonpichit Salangsing | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Renewable Energy Job Creation in the Millions                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of yourbestdigs.com
Science 2 min read

Breakthrough: Room-Temp Ammonia Converter Developed                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.