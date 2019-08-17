search
Science 3 min read

New Cancer Treatment Turns Breast Cancer Cells into Fat Cells

Swiss researchers developed a cancer treatment that stops breast cancer cells from speading by turning them into fat cells.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Aug 17, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Scientists at the University of Basel in Switzerland developed a new cancer treatment that successfully stopped breast cancer cells from spreading. Instead of destroying the harmful cells, the therapy turned them into fat cells.

In their study published in the journal Cancer Cell, the researchers detailed how they developed the treatment by exploiting the weird pathway that metastasizing cancer cells have.

Called epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), this critical phase enabled the team to turn the breast cancer cells in their mouse models to harmless fats.

Gerhard Christofori, the first author of the study and a professor of biochemistry, said:

“The breast cancer cells that underwent an EMT not only differentiated into fat cells, but also completely stopped proliferating. As far as we can tell from long-term culture experiments, the cancer cells-turned-fat cells remain fat cells and do not revert back to breast cancer cells.” –

New Cancer Treatment to Stop Cancer Cells From Spreading

According to BreastCancer.Org, about 1 in every 8 women in the United States can develop breast cancer throughout their lifetime. This year alone, over 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in American women.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women, and the second most common cancer in general. Last year, the World Cancer Research Fund recorded over two million new cases of breast cancer globally.

Unfortunately, researchers still haven’t found a cure for breast cancer — or any cancer for that matter. That’s despite the current advancements in medical research.

But now, this new cancer treatment could take us a step closer to finding a permanent cure for this deadly disease.

Christofori noted that cancer cells going through EMT or its counterpart, the mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET), are good targets for drug treatment. It appears that cells undergoing EMT or MET enter a highly mutable state, giving scientists a therapeutic targeting opportunity.

The researchers tested their theory by giving their mouse models for metastatic breast cancer doses of two FDA-approved drugs. To their surprise, the cancer cells turned into fat cells.

The drugs — one cancer inhibitor and one anti-diabetic — also stopped the growth of primary tumors, preventing them from metastasizing throughout the rodents’ bodies.

The team believes that turning the cancer cells into fat cells depletes their capability to resist chemotherapy treatment. Christofori and his team are now planning to test their EMT-targeted differentiation approach with other types of cancer.

Read More: Electromagnetic Fields May Hinder Spread Of Breast Cancer Cells

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

HIV-infected H9 T cell | NIAID | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

New CAR-T Cell Therapy Trial Shows Promising Results                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Nikamo | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Diagnostic Breathalyzer Identifies 17 Diseases in a Single Breath

William McKinneyShare
SRS imaging may be the newest method to provide highly accurate and early detection of cancer cells and tumors. | Image by By crystal light | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

SRS Imaging Paves new Road for Cancer Detection                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image By Natali art collections | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Prove Einstein Right With Observation of Einstein Podo...

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Google's Deep Learning AI Diagnoses Cancer Better Than Humans

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by panpilai paipa | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

"Groundbreaking" New Cancer Vaccine Will now Undergo Human Trials

Rechelle AnnShare
Jarun Ontakrai | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Immune System Eliminates Genetically Imbalanced Cells, What it Me...

Zayan GuedimShare
Crystal Light | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

3 Cancer Killing Breakthroughs you Should Know About                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Lung Mesothelium Vetpathologist | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Mesothelioma Treatment and Diagnosis Improved by Nanotechnology

Alexander DeShare
The Berkeley Pit | washingtonlandscape.blogspot.com
Science 3 min read

Get to Know Your Nearest Superfund Sites, Where Extremophiles Evo...

Brett ForsbergShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 2 min read

How Alcohol, Caffeine, and Nicotine Affects Sleep Duration     

Sumbo BelloShare
Wilmot Cancer Institute | Swbr.com
Science 3 min read

Immunotherapy Uses the Body's own Defenses as Cancer Treatment

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Vitamin A Linked to Lower Risk of Common Skin Cancer                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Hacking FGFR1 Gene for Future Treatment of Diseases                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Janez Volmajer | Shutterstock.com
Science 8 min read

Top 10 Scientific Achievements of 2017                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Dr. Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, at the Bounce Trumpet Awards in January 2018 | Jamie Lamor Thompson | Shutterstock.com
Culture 16 min read

40 Black Inventors That Changed the World                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.