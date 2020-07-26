search
Science 2 min read

New Graphene Material Can Create Long-Lasting Fuel Cells

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 26, 2020 at 6:00 am GMT
Science 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jul 26, 2020 at 6:00 am GMT
Science 2 min read
seagul / Pixabay.com

seagul / Pixabay.com

A study from Queen Mary University of London and University College London suggests that a new graphene material could help create durable fuel cells.

Several studies have described hydrogen fuel-cells as an efficient and environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels.

Hydrogen combines with oxygen in a chemical reaction that generates electricity and water as a by-product. However, a catalyst — usually platinum — is required to speed up the reaction.

The problem is platinum is expensive.

Even worse, the transition metal’s high cost is one of the factors hindering the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells. As a result, commercial catalysts usually consist of tiny nanoparticles of platinum on a cheaper carbon support.

Unfortunately, the material is not durable. So, it significantly reduces the lifetime of the current fuel cells.

Now, a team of researchers from the Queen Mary University of London and University College London has devised a solution.

They suggested that a new graphene material has the right properties to help support fuel cells. These include corrosion resistance, high conductivity, as well as high surface area.

Here’s how the scientists created the new graphene material.

A New Graphene Material for Durable Hydrogen Fuel-Cells

The researchers produced the new graphene material using a unique, scalable technique. After producing the high-quality graphene, the team then decorated it with a platinum nanoparticles in a one-pot synthesis.

According to the researchers, the process can quickly be scaled up for mass production. Furthermore, it could make the graphene-based catalyst a more viable option for widespread energy applications.

In a statement about the project, Professor of Electrochemical Engineering at UCL, Dan Brett said:

“We’ve shown that by using graphene instead of the typical amorphous carbon as a support material, we can create ultra-durable catalysts.”

In a stress test, the scientists showed that the new graphene-based catalyst is more durable than commercial catalysts.

The loss in activity over the same testing period was 30 percent lower in the new catalysts. That means future hydrogen fuel cells would be more stable and power vehicles for a more extended period.

We hope that this paper can restore faith in graphene and show that this material holds great potential for improving technology, like fuel cells, now and in the future,” said one of the researchers, Dr. Patrick Cullen.

Read More: Finding A Cost-Efficient Way to Make Hydrogen Gas Out of Water

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

LedyX / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

New Device can Generate Electricity From Raindrop                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Coal mining could soon be a thing of the past in Australia. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

Milestone: Australia Chooses Climate Change Over Coal               

Zayan GuedimShare
neenawat khenyothaa / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Oxygen-Rich Bodies of Water Also Contribute to Global Methane Cyc...

Sumbo BelloShare
Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

How Our Daily Data Demands Affect the Environment                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Increased Emission of Nitrous Oxide Alarms Scientists               

Sumbo BelloShare
Nikamo | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Diagnostic Breathalyzer Identifies 17 Diseases in a Single Breath

William McKinneyShare
FeatureFlash Photo Agency | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Molecular Printing Technology Brings Us One Step Closer to We...

Juliet ChildersShare
In a new study, researchers have found that organic solar cells may soon be efficient enough to take over the commercial market. | Image By Markus Pfaff | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Organic Solar Cells set new Energy Record Proving Viability   

Juliet ChildersShare
Spectral-Design / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Nanoscale Biodegradable 'Bottles' for Targeted Drug Delivery 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

How Carbon Tax May Help Promote More Efficient Energy Use       

Sumbo BelloShare
Nitrogen-Ammonia Fertilizer Plant | Saoirse2013
Science 3 min read

Why Have we Been Using Nitrogen Fertilizers?                                 

StephanieShare
A stable water creation process on the moon's surface could revolutionize humanity's ability to colonize the planet. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

NASA Discovers Method of Creating Water on Moon's Surface       

Zayan GuedimShare
Fossil fuel investments need to be reduced in Algeria if it is to have any fighting chance against climate change. | Image By robertwcoy | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Why Algerian Fossil Fuel Investments are a Waste                         

Zayan GuedimShare
If plausible, this energy corridor could be a great compromise ¦ SugaBom86 / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Scientists Present Energy Corridor as Solution to Border Wall Cri...

Zayan GuedimShare
Jeff Zehnder / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

NIST Develops new Probes to Measure Emissions of Smokestacks 

Zayan GuedimShare
Mars is by far our biggest hopeful when it comes to extra-planetary settlement. But, will it be possible in our lifetime? | Image By Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Terraformation of Mars is Impossible, say Experts                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.