search
Technology 2 min read

New Metallic Structure Could Help Create Unsinkable Ships

The new superhydrophobic metallic structure developed by University of Rochester researchers could be the key to creating unsinkable ships in the future.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 07, 2019 at 7:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Researchers from the University of Rochester have created a new superhydrophobic metallic structure. But, they had to draw inspiration from spiders and fire ants.

Spiders and fire ants can survive for an extended period under or on water surfaces. To achieve this impossible feat, the tiny creatures usually trap air in an enclosed area.

For example, the Argyroneta aquatic spiders create a dome-shaped underwater web filled with air. Similarly, fire ants generate a type of raft using the trapped air in their superhydrophobic bodies.

In a statement to the press, professor of optics and physics at the university, Chunlei Guo said:

“That was a very interesting inspiration. The key insight is that multifaceted superhydrophobic (SH) surfaces can trap a large air volume, which points towards the possibility of using SH surfaces to create buoyant devices.”

Inspired by nature, the Rochester team decided to create a similar water-repellant metallic structure.

Inventing a Superhydrophobic Metallic Structure

To create the hydrophobic structure, the researchers had first to treat the aluminum metals surface. It involves etching some complex micro- and nanoscale patterns that trap air on the surface.

Next, the Rochester team created a structure in which the treated surfaces of two parallel aluminum plates faced inwards. Thay way, the enclosed metal plates were also free from external abrasions.

Besides, the distance between each surface was just enough to trap and hold enough air to keep the structure afloat. It was the perfect waterproof compartment.

In a test, the researchers forcefully submerged the metallic structure for two months. However, it immediately bounced back to the surface after the load was released.

Also, Guo points out various compartments, and the adjoining structure contains trapped air. As a result, the structure still refused to sink after being punctured multiple times.

As may have guessed, the structure offers various exciting applications. We could have unsinkable ships and wearable floatation devices.

According to Guo, the metallic structure could even help invent monitoring devices that can survive for years in the ocean.

Read More: Metallic Wood: The Supermaterial Revolutionizing Manufacturing

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

New Study Claims Extraterrestrials May Have Visited Earth In the...

Rechelle AnnShare
Dino Osmic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Black Hats are Even Hacking Ships in the Open Seas                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Samsung
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Book S: Ultra-Thin Laptop With 23-Hour Battery Lif...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Rice University
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Develop Flexible Generator To Turn Movement Into Ener...

Sumbo BelloShare
Thanks to a new synthetic process, researchers can now grow mother of pearl in a fast and efficient process. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Create Artificial Mother-of-Pearl Using Bacteria 

Sumbo BelloShare
Jeramey Lende | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 86 min read

Google Dorks List and how to use it for Good                                 

Brett ForsbergShare
Collage by Brett Forsberg | Contributing photos from Tobik (pizza slice) | PR Image Factory (background and woman with VR headset) | Max Margarit (robot arm) | Shutterstock.com
Culture 7 min read

Maybe a VR Future Means More Takeout                                                 

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Compact Depth Sensor for Microrobotics Developed                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Concept Makes Aluminum Batteries Environment-Friendly       

Sumbo BelloShare
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Negative Mass Particles Created for the First Time by Researchers

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.