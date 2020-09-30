search
Technology 3 min read

New Robotic Fabric Can Enable Innovative Adaptive Clothing

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 30, 2020 at 8:15 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Sep 30, 2020 at 8:15 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay.com

PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay.com

A team of researchers at Yale have developed a robotic fabric that could enable new high-tech clothing, including robotic parachutes.

For a while now, researchers have been experimenting with the idea of smart clothing.

For example, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is a lifestyle brand that makes regular clothes, footwear, and accessories. However, the brand is also known for designing what is known as adaptive clothing.

It involves incorporating technology — such as magnetic buttons — into clothing to make it more accessible. That way, people can put on their clothes faster in the morning. More importantly, adaptive clothing is useful for individuals with disabilities.

Now, a team of scientists at Yale University has developed a new robotic fabric that’ll take smart clothing to the next level.

According to the researchers, the fabric can change its stiffness and shape on demand. It can also sense its environment. Along with creating more adaptive clothing, the material could also usher in other innovations.

These include tents that set themselves up, robotic parachutes, and lightweight, shape-changing machinery.

In a statement to the press, researcher at Yale University, Prof. Rebecca Kramer-Bottiglio said:

 “Fabrics are a ubiquitous material used in a wide range of products, and the ability to ‘roboticize’ some of these products opens up many possibilities.”

The researchers described the smart material in a published paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Creating a Robotic Fabric for Adaptive Clothing

First, the researchers created a range of fibers with different abilities and wove them into everyday fabrics.

For example, they added a fiber that contains particles of an alloy called Field’s metal. That way, the fabric can become soft and malleable at above room temperature, and lock to a particular shape when cooled.

The lead author of the study, Trevor Buckner, explained:

“Our Field’s metal-epoxy composite can become as flexible as latex rubber or as stiff as hard acrylic, over 1,000 times more rigid, just by heating it up or cooling it down”.

According to Buckner, sewing the fiber into the fabric can create a supportive skeleton that users can switch on and off. This led to a load-bearing material that can hold up to a 50g (1.8oz) of weight.

The researchers also applied a conductive ink onto the fabric to create sensors that’ll detect environmental changes. That way, the material can act accordingly.

Finally, they added a shape-memory alloy (SMA) to enable the robotic fabric to change shape and move at will.

Scientists can program SMAs to remember a specific shape. So, when the material becomes deformed, users can trigger the memory to assume an original form.

According to the Yale team, the robotic fabric has several exciting applications.

We believe this technology can be leveraged to create self-deploying tents, robotic parachutes, and assistive clothing,” Kramer-Bottiglio concluded.

Read More: Microfiber Pollution: how our Clothes Harm Marine Life

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image Credit: Vito Cacucciolo | EPFL
Technology 3 min read

Miniature Stretchable Pump for Next-Generation of Soft Robots

Sumbo BelloShare
Pexels / Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers use AI to Predict the Frequencies of Drug Side Effect...

Sumbo BelloShare
PDPics / Pixabay.com
Technology 2 min read

New Process can Make Optical Fibers Production Cheaper             

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Red Wine Could be Key to Next-Gen Wearable Tech                           

Sumbo BelloShare
RUBEN M RAMOS / Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

Here is the Future Look of Americans According to Science       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Imaging Approach Allows Non-Invasive Coral Health Monitoring

Sumbo BelloShare
Daniel Eskridge / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Bones of New Dinosaur Species Found in Switzerland                     

Zayan GuedimShare
skeeze / Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Researchers use CRISPR Technology to Detect Cancer                     

Rechelle AnnShare
MIT
Science 3 min read

Compression Bandage That Changes Color Created by Researchers

Rechelle AnnShare
Maridav / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Techwear & Adaptive Clothing: the Future of Clothes         

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.