search
Technology 2 min read

New Smart Headphone System Warns Pedestrians of Dangers

Researchers designed a new smart headphone system that would alarm users crossing the streets if they are in any potential danger.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Dec 10, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

Researchers at Columbia University have invented a new smart headphone system that warns pedestrians of imminent danger.

In this digital media age, it’s no longer uncommon to see pedestrians in city streets “twalking.” The term refers to the practice of messaging or talking on a smartphone while walking in no specific direction.

Often, these pedestrians wear a pair of headphones and earbuds, blocking off auditory cues that signal imminent danger like horns, shouts, or sounds of an approaching vehicle. An absence of both visual and aural cues on city streets can result in pedestrian injuries —  or worse, death.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recorded 6,283 pedestrian deaths last year. That’s the highest level since 1990. So, the concern about using headphones on the street isn’t surprising.

To address this issue, a team at the Data Science Institute, Columbia, designed a smart headphone system. The new tech warns pedestrians of imminent dangers to enable them to respond quickly.

In a statement to the press, an assistant professor of electrical engineering at Columbia Engineering, Fred Jiang said:

“We are exploring a new area in developing an inexpensive and low-power technology that creates an audio-alert mechanism for pedestrians.”

So, how does the technology work?

Developing a Smart Headphone System For Road Safety

Researching and developing a pair of smart headphones was no easy task.

First, the team had to embed miniature microphones in the headsets, including a low-power data pipeline to process the surrounding sounds. The pipeline contained an ultra-low-power custom-integrated circuit that extracts the relevant features from the sounds.

The setup must be able to extract the right cues that signal imminent danger. And that’s where machine learning comes in.

Using machine-learning models on the user smartphone, the researchers classified dozens of acoustical cues from city streets and nearby vehicles. In turn, the system will alert users when they’re in danger to enable them to respond quickly.

Currently, the team is testing the smart headphone systems in the lab, and on the streets of New York. Psychologists will also perform perceptual and behavioral experiments to refine people’s response to the alert.

We hope that once refined,” Jiang says, “the technology will be commercialized and mass-produced in a way that will help cities reduce pedestrian fatalities.”

Read More: Researchers Create World’s First Sound Projector Using $12 Webcam

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Comfreak | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Cryptic Facebook AI Shut Down After Creating its own Language

Zayan GuedimShare
Johan Swanepoel / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Researchers Develop First Contactless Cardiac Arrest AI System

Sumbo BelloShare
Richard Baraniuk, Tan Nguyen, and Ankit Patel | Jeff Fitlow, Rice University
Technology 3 min read

Texas Researchers Create a new, Visual Deep Learning Algorithm

William McKinneyShare
Dr. Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, at the Bounce Trumpet Awards in January 2018 | Jamie Lamor Thompson | Shutterstock.com
Culture 16 min read

40 Black Inventors That Changed the World                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
CSAIL | Diego Grandi | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

4 Goals set by New MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
@AITechWorld | Twitter.com
Technology 5 min read

AI Tech World: Speakers, Agendas, and Other Details                   

Rechelle AnnShare
ruskpp / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

The CIA Will use AI Spies in Future Espionage Missions             

Rechelle AnnShare
ShotPrime Studio / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

New Study Raises Questions About Hiring Algorithms                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Samsung's new wearables release has tech fans buzzing. | Sushiman / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Leak Reveals New Wearable Device Lineup                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

AI Assessment System Helps Employers With Hiring Process         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

New AR Smart Glasses Provides Multilingual Live Translation   

Sumbo BelloShare
Lumen Photos | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Threat of AR Hacking Fixable With Machine Learning                     

Juliet ChildersShare
mtmmonline / Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Realtalk: AI Company Creates Flawless Synthetic Voice Tech     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

AI Hardware Startup Unveils the World's Largest AI Accelerator

Zayan GuedimShare
Ktsdesign | shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Know the Difference Between AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learni...

Zayan GuedimShare
Asif Islam | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Edgy Labs Prediction: Meet Andy, the Google AI                             

Brett ForsbergShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.