search
Technology 2 min read

New Synthetic Skin Could Enable Robots Feel Physical Contacts

A new synthetic skin developed by experts from Italian Institute of Technology has brought robots a step closer to sensing human touch.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 28, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Robots are increasingly coming in close contact with humans. And now, a new synthetic skin could bring them closer to sensing and responding to any physical contact.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, manufacturers across the globe used nearly 85 industrial robots per 10,000 employees. What’s more, the global supply of industrial robots will increase by 14 percent every year until 2021.

As more machines work with human colleagues, it raises a concern about safe interactions.

Unlike humans, robots are hard, and they can exert a tremendous amount of force. As such, tactile sensation and an awareness of their surroundings are necessary to prevent severe injuries to human employees.

Speaking to CNN, a robotics expert at the Italian Institute of Technology, who wasn’t part of the research, Chiara Bartolozzi said:

“Touch enables safe robot operation by detecting contact with unseen obstacles and giving the possibility to apply the correct force for achieving a task, without damaging objects, people, and the robot itself.”

That’s what the new artificial skin promises.

Creating An Synthetic Skin With Tactile Sensation

The researchers designed the synthetic skin to mimic human skin.

Five million receptors on our skin register the activities on the body surface and send the data to the brain. In order to avoid overwhelming the brain with too much information, the nervous system prioritizes new sensations.

Mimicking this natural process, the researchers spread over 13,000 sensors across the body of a human-size autonomous robot. Along with tactile sensation, the sensors could detect pressure, temperature, proximity as well as acceleration.

These are fundamental to sense in humans… [they] are what make interactions between human and human very safe,” Cheng points out.

Like the human nervous system, the new sensors only send signals when individual cells are activated. That way, it requires less computing power, and the system is not overloaded with data.

By making interaction with robots safer, the synthetic skin opens up new potential applications for machines. For example, it could enable the future of robots as health workers, companions, and caregivers.

Read More: Meet Cobots, the Collaborative Robots who Won’t Replace you

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover New Virus With no Structural Proteins       

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

New Research Links Ultra-fine Particles With Brain Cancer       

Sumbo BelloShare
AI is advancing at a rate that many cannot follow. Could it be our modern Midas' Touch? ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

How Super AI is the Modern Midas' Curse                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via Melike Altinisk Architects
Technology 3 min read

Seoul Announces Plans for Robot-run Robotics Museum                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Dmitry Kalinovsky | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Why Your Car Needs a Nervous System                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
There are lots of ways to render an image of the way the human brain works, but none of them are perfect. | Gonin | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Deep Neural Networks Help Understand the Human Brain's Auditory P...

Zayan GuedimShare
Automation has become synonymous with unemployment and industrial change as of late, but a new report shows that it might actually be a bonus to our economy. | Image By AlesiaKan | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Automation Will Double the Number of Jobs it Destroys       

Zayan GuedimShare
Strokes and other forms of brain trauma or injury are one of the most prevalent and dangerous health issues in our society. Now, researchers may have found a solution to the damage caused by this trauma | Photomicrograph via UCLA Health
Science 3 min read

This Biogel Helps Regenerate Stroke-Damaged Brain Tissue         

Zayan GuedimShare
By MADvertise | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Why This Auris Health Robot Won't Replace Human Surgeons         

Juliet ChildersShare
Some say football won't be around in 20 years due to CTE and other high-profile injury issues. Could the MVP robot help? | Melis | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

MVP Football Robot Part of $7-billion USD Revenue Spike           

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Promobot
Technology 3 min read

Russian Startup Begins Mass Production of Humanoid Robots       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 2 min read

New Automated Tool KymoButler Helps Scientists Track Moving Parti...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Artificial Cells That can Sense Chemical Signals Created         

Zayan GuedimShare
This aisle ain't big enough for the two of us. | Image by 1000words with elements of image by Denvitruk | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Bossa Nova Raises $29-million for More Walmart Robots               

Juliet ChildersShare
Pacific Rim 2
Culture 3 min read

Pacific Rim Uprising is Almost Here, Time to get our Giant…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Suicidal Robot Tries to be too Human                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.