search
Technology 3 min read

Nontoxic Semiconductor to Improve Perovskite Solar Cells

Thanks to quantum calculations and data analytics, engineers managed to remove lead and make less toxic and stable perovskite solar cells.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 30, 2019 at 7:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Cheap to scale-up, perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are also highly efficient at converting sunlight into power compared to existing solutions.

The power conversion efficiency of silicon-based photovoltaic cells has been steadily increasing over the last decade.

From just 3.8% in 2009, conversion efficiency jumped to 24.2% in 2019. A silicon-perovskite tandem, reported by Oxford PV last January, hit 28% efficiency.

However, when it comes to promising low production costs and potentially higher efficiency, perovskite solar panels aren’t commercially attractive. This is due to their poor stability and high toxicity.

Nontoxic Semiconductor: Lead-Free Perovskite Solar Cells

Halide perovskites contain lead, and this is quite problematic for the environment when we take large-scale industrial proportions into account. Next-generation solar cells need perovskites based on innovative material engineering that enables lower toxicity and higher stability.

There’s still a big room for perovskite technology to improve efficiency-wise. But, engineers need to clear some hurdles to make perovskite cells more viable in commercial photovoltaic applications.

An interdisciplinary international team, led by engineers at Washington University in St. Louis, has found a solution to the two significant issues with perovskite solar cells: inferior structural instability and high toxicity.

The team discovered a new double perovskite oxide using data analytics and quantum-mechanical calculations with the help of one of the world’s fastest supercomputers.

According to the researchers, this double perovskite oxide allows for “a more stable, less toxic semiconductor for solar applications.”

Read More: Highest Performance Efficiency Of Organic Solar Cells Achieved

This new nontoxic semiconductor material (KBaTeBiO6) contains potassium, barium, tellurium, bismuth, and oxygen. Before getting to this lead-free double perovskite oxide, the team had an initial catalog of “30,000 potential bismuth-based oxides. Of those 30,000, only about 25 were known compounds.”

Rohan Mishra, assistant professor of mechanical engineering & materials science in the McKelvey School of Engineering, led the research.

“We found that this looked to be the most stable compound and that it could be synthesized in the lab,” Mishra said. “More importantly, whereas most oxides tend to have a large band, we predicted the new compound to have a lower bandgap, which is close to the halide perovskites, and to have reasonably good properties.”

After the theory was locked in, the researchers had to synthesize the material based on the recipe they came up with, a task that took them six months to do. And as they predicted, it was stable and with a bandgap of 1.88 eV.

“This shows that we can go away from these lead-halide perovskites,” Mishra said. “This opens up a really big space for designing semiconductors not just for solar cell applications but also for other semiconductor applications, such as LCD displays.”

Next, the team plans to investigate how any defects would affect this new nontoxic semiconductor and explore more advanced synthesis techniques.

Read More: Understanding the Science Behind Perovskite Solar Cells

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Roll Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology undergoes testing. | Deployable Space Systems, Inc. (DSS)
Science 3 min read

NASA Tests Flexible Solar Array, ROSA, on ISS for Future Solar…...

Zayan GuedimShare
What will re-enable traditional computing? Valleytronics or neuromorphics? GiroScience | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Neuromorpic Computing: The Future of Humanity                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Fossil fuel investments need to be reduced in Algeria if it is to have any fighting chance against climate change. | Image By robertwcoy | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Why Algerian Fossil Fuel Investments are a Waste                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Chips. How long will they be around? | Artefacti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How 'Valleytronics' Could Help Keep Moore's Law Alive               

Zayan GuedimShare
Manfredxy | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

SolarCity Rooftop Struggle in Nevada Fuels Solar Wars               

Zayan GuedimShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

New Silicon Structure a Huge Leap Toward Scalable Quantum Compute...

Zayan GuedimShare
Smart windows could soon become a household item thanks to a new discovery by a Chinese research team. | Image By zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Smart Windows Are Becoming More than Just a Power Source         

Zayan GuedimShare
Ingrid Maasik | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Why the Future of Polymer Electronics Could Use a Little Mussel

Zayan GuedimShare
Australia is paving the way forwards towards shirking coal and other fossil fuels and improving its dependency on renewable energy. | Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Saltwater Batteries Could Revolutionize Renewable Energy Storage

Zayan GuedimShare
Photovoltaic Energy Renewable Power Environment | Max Pixel | maxpixel.net
Technology 3 min read

Highest Performance Efficiency of Organic Solar Cells Achieved

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Gallium Oxide "Fins:" More Powerful Chips With Less Footprint

Zayan GuedimShare
China is becoming a global example of how major nations can tackle climate change. Now, the nation is ramping up these efforts even further. | Image By chuyuss | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

China's Renewable Energy Plans are Only Just Beginning             

Zayan GuedimShare
Blickpixel | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Biogenic Solar Cells can Convert Light to Energy Even on Cloudy…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Solar Water Solutions
Technology 3 min read

Startup Cracks Desalination Code With Solar Power                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Why 100% Renewable Energy and Zero-Carbon Aren't the Same Thing

Zayan GuedimShare
Chicago, IL. By population, the largest renewable energy commitment in the U.S. | FeyginFoto | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Top 5 U.S. Cities Powered by Renewable Energy                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.