OECD Introduces new Artificial Intelligence Principles

The OECD, one of the world's most influential advisory bodies, has released a new set of artificial intelligence principles.

Rechelle Ann Fuertes May 28, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
OECD Member Flags | Image courtesy of OECD

OECD Member Flags | Image courtesy of OECD

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an international organization that creates policies to make people’s lives better, has adopted the initial set of artificial intelligence principles aimed at making AI technology more trustworthy.

Representatives of the 36 OECD member countries, together with Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, and Romania, have all agreed to uphold the OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence to ensure that development of AI systems today and in the future will remain safe, fair, and ethical.

In a statement, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said:

“Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising the way we live and work, and offering extraordinary benefits for our societies and economies. Yet, it raises new challenges and is also fuelling anxieties and ethical concerns.”

According to Gurría, these challenges place the responsibility of ensuring that AI system designs adhere to laws and respect the values, safety, and privacy of people on governments.

The Artificial Intelligence Principles

The five new Artificial Intelligence principles include the following:

  1. AI should benefit people and the planet by driving inclusive growth, sustainable development and well-being.
  2. AI systems should be designed in a way that respects the rule of law, human rights, democratic values and diversity, and they should include appropriate safeguards –  for example, enabling human intervention where necessary – to ensure a fair and just society.
  3. There should be transparency and responsible disclosure around AI systems to ensure that people understand when they are engaging with them and can challenge outcomes.
  4. AI systems must function in a robust, secure and safe way throughout their lifetimes, and potential risks should be continually assessed and managed.
  5. Organizations and individuals developing, deploying or operating AI systems should be held accountable for their proper functioning in line with the above principles.

While the policies proposed by OECD are not legally binding, the organization is deemed influential when it comes to setting international standards and helping governments ratify laws. One of its policies, the OECD Privacy Guidelines, underlies many privacy laws across the world today.

The European Commission, who authored the Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI, supports the new AI principles and will be including it in the discussions at the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in Japan.

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

