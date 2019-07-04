search
Is Paid Search Advertising Right For Your Business?

Paid search advertising can help a business increase its brand awareness and audience reach. However, it is also quite costly. Here are some of the things that you should consider first before you resort to this online marketing strategy.

Sumbo Bello Jul 04, 2019 at 8:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the best ways to bump-up your brand awareness for apparent reasons. That’s not just a statement, it’s a fact.

About 93 percent of online experiences begin with search engines. Also, 81 percent of people perform some online research before making a large purchase.

Results from SEO are undeniable. Fifty-seven percent of B2B marketers stated that it generates more leads than any other marketing initiative.

With all these mind-boggling stats, getting your page to the first page of the search engine results page (SERP) should be a no-brainer. Unfortunately, it’s not nearly as easy as it sounds.

Ranking on SERP  is not only tricky, but it takes time too. Besides, loads of brands in the same niche as yours are always competing for the top spot.

Sounds hopeless, we know. But there’s a quick way to get your business on the SERP. It’s called Pay-per-click or paid search advertising.

What is Paid Search Advertising

Paid search is an advertising method that allows businesses to appear higher in the search engine result list. As you may have guessed, you have to pay to claim this top spot.

Depending on your brand, this form can be either cost-effective or expensive.

Since you’re only paying for each click, it could save you a lot of money. On the flip side, the more popular a keyword is, the more you’ll have to pay for that click.

That means, if your brand belongs to the coveted keywords category, pay-per-click can be a costly venture.

This brings us to the subject at hand.

Is Pay-Per-Click Right For Your Business?

To provide an accurate answer to these questions, here are a few things to consider.

1. Can You Achieve Your Goal Through SEO?

If you’re already on the first page of Google’s SERP, you may not need to dabble into paid search advertising. This is especially true when you’re on a tight budget.

With that said, PPC offers a convenient way to expand to a new space. That means this form of advertising could be ideal for businesses that want to reach their goal quickly.

Without that urgent need, SEO could be a better choice.

2. Can You Develop a Solid PPC Strategy?

Now that we’ve answered the first question let’s talks strategies.

Like any other campaign, paid advertising requires a solid strategy to yield result. Not only does this involve the proper skill and energy, but you must get the timing right too.

It’s okay to postpone your paid search advertising until you have a clearly defined strategy. In the meantime, you can focus your energy on other marketing techniques.

3. Can I Afford Paid Search Advertising?

So, you have a clearly defined PPC strategy, good for you. Now comes the final question – can you afford it?

As said earlier, PPC campaigns can be pricey. That means, if you occupy a popular keyword space and you’re on a budget, this form of marketing is not for you. You’ll get more for your money elsewhere.

But, if your keywords are cheap, a small budget can take you a long way.

Regardless of your choice, it’s essential to analyze and measure results. That way, you’ll know if you’re getting your money’s worth.

Read More: How Amazon Could Become Next Big Search Engine in Three Easy Steps

Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

