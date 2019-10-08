search
Technology 3 min read

Paypal Withdraws From Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project

A prominent member of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrence project, Paypal, has announced that it's pulling out from the said ambitious project.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 08, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

PayPal has become the first company to pull out from Facebook‘s Libra cryptocurrency project.

Back in June, Facebook secured the support of major international financial institutions in developing a crypto-based payment system called Libra. Along with a pledge to build and operate services around the cryptocurrency, these multinationals are also to invest $10 million to be part of the Libra Association.

Now, a prominent member of the association is pulling out before the project gets off the ground. In a recent announcement, PayPal said that it would forgo further participation in the Libra cryptocurrency project.

The online payment platform wrote in its statement to the press:

“PayPal has decided to forgo further participation in the Libra association at this time and to continue to focus on advancing our existing mission and business priorities as we strive to democratize access to financial services for underserved populations.”

In its email to TechCrunch, PayPal said that it would continue to support and partner with Facebook in the future – but without being part of the Libra association.

Others To Withdraw From Libra Cryptocurrency Project?

Although Paypal may be the first to have pulled out from Facebook’s cryptocurrency project, the online payment platform may not be the last. According to a Wall Street Journal report, other companies like MasterCard and Visa are on the fence about being part of the association.

Visa’s CEO, Al Kelly, issued a public statement that its involvement in the project was only provisional.

The chief executive wrote in a recent company earnings call:

“So we have signed a nonbinding letter of intent to join Libra. We’re one of – I think it’s 27 companies that have expressed that interest. So no one has yet officially joined. We’re in discussions, and our ultimate decision to join will be determined by several factors, including obviously the ability of the association to satisfy all the requisite regulatory requirements.”

The keyword here is “requisite regulatory requirements.”

Since Facebook announced Libra back in June, the project has been under increasing scrutiny from regulators across the world. That’s especially true in Brussels and Washington, where the Libra cryptocurrency project is seen as a way to encourage money laundering and tax evasion.

Be that as it may, the social media behemoth appear unfazed by the lack of commitments. In a statement to the press, Libra Association described the cryptocurrency as “a generational opportunity to get things right and improve financial inclusion.”

“Commitment to that mission is more important to us than anything else.” the association said. “We’re better off knowing about this lack of commitment now, rather than later.

Read More: New India Law Proposes Ten Years Jail Term For Using Cryptocurrency

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Parade crew members before Moscow Red Square military parade. | Iliya Pitalev © Sputnik via Russia Today
Culture 2 min read

Russia Bans Smartphones to Prevent Military Location Tracking

Juliet ChildersShare
Burhan Bunardi | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Social Media Killed TV Advertising                                                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Zuckerburg is planning on spending millions on integrating all of Facebook's messaging apps together. But why? | Image via phys.org
Technology 2 min read

Zuckerberg Confirms Integration of Facebook, Whatsapp & Inst...

Sumbo BelloShare
Empire News | thehigherlearning.com
Marketing 4 min read

Fake News Industry Supported by Google, Big Brands                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Optimizing Facebook Content With Dark Posts in 6 Steps             

Chris ParbeyShare
Leremy | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Google, Apple, and Others Prepare the Workforce for Automation

Zayan GuedimShare
Ink Drop | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Social Media Giants Just Created the Global Internet Forum to Cou...

Chris ParbeyShare
There are more than enough content marketing guides out there at the moment. But there are few definitive cheat-sheets. Here's everything you need to know about content marketing. | Image By ESB Professional | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

8 Tips for Your Content Marketing Cheat Sheet                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Image By Maciej Bledowski | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

Dead Social Media Platforms: Where are They now?                         

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
PixieMe | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Drive Engagement With These 4 Content Types                                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Rockset founders, Venkat Venkataramani (left, CEO) and Dhruba Borthakur (right, CTO). | Rockset
Technology 3 min read

Rockset Startup Gets $21.5-million USD Funding for Data Platform

Juliet ChildersShare
Facebook App Messenger - Zoom Stark | Christoph Scholz | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook Private Messages of 81,000 Users now for Sale             

Rechelle AnnShare
Center of Copenhagen, Denmark | S-F | Shutterstock.,com
Technology 3 min read

Denmark has Hired the World's First Tech Ambassador                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How Artificial Intelligence can Improve Your SEO Efforts         

Edgy UniverseShare
Pe3K | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How Facebook's CherryPi Fared in an All-AI StarCraft Battle Royal...

William McKinneyShare
Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Your Facebook Ad: 4 Tips for Converting Visitors to Customers

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.