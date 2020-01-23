New Study Says People Trust Workplace Robots More Than Expected

According to a recent study from Oracle, people have more trust in workplace robots than we presume.

Every year, Oracle performs a study with a research company, Future Workplace. This year was no different, and it was titled: “Artificial Intelligence Is Winning More Hearts and Minds in the Workplace.”

Sounds like an aggressive spin, right? But it’s not.

AI now plays a significant role in business, and it’s no longer uncommon to have workplace robots. However, the presumption has always been that people harbor a feeling of mistrust towards the machines.

Since several sci-fi flicks involve workplace robots rebelling against humans, the mistrust would not be entirely surprising.

As it turns out, the presumption is wrong. Oracle’s study states that we have more trust in robots than previous beliefs suggest.

The press release reads:

“The majority (65 percent) of workers are optimistic, excited, and grateful about having robot co-workers and nearly a quarter report having a loving and gratifying relationship with AI at work.”

How did the researchers arrive at this conclusion?

Understanding Why People Trust Workplace Robots

For the study, the researchers collected responses from over 8,000 employees, managers, and HR leaders across ten countries.

About 36 percent of the respondents say that AI can help them master a new skill. Meanwhile, another 36 percent say that it’ll help them gain more free time.

Finally, 28 percent of the respondents believe that workplace robots can help them expand their current role to make it more strategic.

Some of the activities that the respondents trust robots to do better include:

Providing unbiased information

Maintaining work schedules

Managing budget

Problem-solving

Findings from the study also suggest that AI adoption at work is changing how employees interact with their managers. In other words, the traditional role of HR teams and their manager is quickly evolving

According to Oracle’s press summary:

“Sixty-four percent of people would trust a robot more than their manager, and half have turned to a robot instead of their manager for advice.”

It’s not so far-fetched that AI would be winning the heart of employees, considering that it removes grunt work. That way, workers can now focus on other creative pursuits.

“As workers and managers leverage the power of AI in the workplace, they are moving from fear to enthusiasm,” says the founding partner, Future Workplace Jeanne Meister.

“They see the possibility of being freed of many of their routine tasks and having more time to solve critical business problems for the enterprise.”

