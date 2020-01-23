search
Technology 3 min read

New Study Says People Trust Workplace Robots More Than Expected

A majority of respondents from a recent study conducted in 10 countries believe workplace robots could help them become more productive in their jobs.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 23, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock.com

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock.com

According to a recent study from Oracle, people have more trust in workplace robots than we presume.

Every year, Oracle performs a study with a research company, Future Workplace. This year was no different, and it was titled:Artificial Intelligence Is Winning More Hearts and Minds in the Workplace.”

Sounds like an aggressive spin, right? But it’s not.

AI now plays a significant role in business, and it’s no longer uncommon to have workplace robots. However, the presumption has always been that people harbor a feeling of mistrust towards the machines.

Since several sci-fi flicks involve workplace robots rebelling against humans, the mistrust would not be entirely surprising.

As it turns out, the presumption is wrong. Oracle’s study states that we have more trust in robots than previous beliefs suggest.

The press release reads:

“The majority (65 percent) of workers are optimistic, excited, and grateful about having robot co-workers and nearly a quarter report having a loving and gratifying relationship with AI at work.”

How did the researchers arrive at this conclusion?

Understanding Why People Trust Workplace Robots

For the study, the researchers collected responses from over 8,000 employees, managers, and HR leaders across ten countries.

About 36 percent of the respondents say that AI can help them master a new skill. Meanwhile, another 36 percent say that it’ll help them gain more free time.

Finally, 28 percent of the respondents believe that workplace robots can help them expand their current role to make it more strategic.

Some of the activities that the respondents trust robots to do better include:

  • Providing unbiased information
  • Maintaining work schedules
  • Managing budget
  • Problem-solving

Findings from the study also suggest that AI adoption at work is changing how employees interact with their managers. In other words, the traditional role of HR teams and their manager is quickly evolving

According to Oracle’s press summary:

“Sixty-four percent of people would trust a robot more than their manager, and half have turned to a robot instead of their manager for advice.”

It’s not so far-fetched that AI would be winning the heart of employees, considering that it removes grunt work. That way, workers can now focus on other creative pursuits.

As workers and managers leverage the power of AI in the workplace, they are moving from fear to enthusiasm,” says the founding partner, Future Workplace Jeanne Meister.

They see the possibility of being freed of many of their routine tasks and having more time to solve critical business problems for the enterprise.

Read More: New Study Raises Questions About Hiring Algorithms

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

After the blocking of the opening of a robot brothel in Houston, Texas, questions are now being raised about the future directionof the robot sex trade. | Image By FOTOGRIN | Shutterstock
Culture 7 min read

Blocking the First Robot Brothel in the U.S. and the State…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

AI Hardware Startup Unveils the World's Largest AI Accelerator

Zayan GuedimShare
Original Image courtesy of Shutterstock/ Image edited by RAFuertes for Edgy.app
Technology 3 min read

Homeostasis-Based Emotional AI is More Powerful, Less Dangerous

Zayan GuedimShare
VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Microsoft's Drawing bot can Generate Images Based on Descriptions

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Stands by its Claim That it's Achieved Quantum Supremacy

Sumbo BelloShare
Yes, we all want Cersei to die, but it's always nice when a robot agrees with us too. ¦ Image via HBO
Technology 2 min read

Game of Thrones: Students Use AI to Predict all Season 8…

Sumbo BelloShare
Null Plus | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

AI Predicts That These Startups Will Succeed                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Sartorius Develops World's First Digital Lab Assistant
Science 3 min read

Sartorius Develops World's First Digital Lab Assistant             

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

London Bar Will use AI Scanner to Serve Customers in Proper…

Sumbo BelloShare
Efman / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Scientists Use AI to Help Create Limitless Fusion Power           

Zayan GuedimShare
AFP via Delfi | www.delfi.lt
Technology 4 min read

Researchers Use AI to Decipher the Mysterious Voynich Manuscript

Rechelle AnnShare
Google | Mountain View, CA | Turtix | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Google AI Division Differs From Microsoft AI Approach       

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by Gearstd | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

How to Take Advantage of the Latest Business Trends of 2018   

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Everything Possible | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

AI now Serves as Your Lawyer, Helps Deliver Your Food, and…...

Zayan GuedimShare
In a flooded market, high-quality UI design could make or break your website. | Image via Rawpixel
Marketing 5 min read

Keep Your Brand Relevant With These Top 5 UI Design Trends     

Juliet ChildersShare
Doggygraph | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Massive Study Indentifies 40 new 'Intelligence Genes'               

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.