search
Science 3 min read

Plant-Fungal Symbiosis and Climate-Resistant Crops

Scientists discover the gene that controls symbiosis between plants and some fungi, and the ways agriculture would benefit from this discovery are too numerous to list.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 25, 2019 at 9:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

The term “symbiosis” comes from the Greek word “Symbioun,” meaning “to live together.”

Parasitism, commensalism, and mutualism are the three main types of symbiosis in the environment. They govern the relationship between two or more different species of organisms living closely in the same region.

When the symbiotic association benefits only one partner, while the other gets no harm nor benefit, that’s commensalism. If the two parties benefit from each other, it’s a mutualist relationship. The most unfair symbiotic relationship is parasitism, where one partner benefits while the host suffers.

But this is just like scratching the surface because there’s a lot more to be uncovered about the mechanisms underlying some symbioses. One good example is the intimate interaction between plants and soil fungi.

The Molecular Secrets of Symbiosis

What would we get from knowing the minute details of plant–microbial symbiosis?

Here’s Jessy Labbe, a molecular geneticist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), explaining:

“If we can understand the molecular mechanism that controls the relationship between plants and beneficial fungi, then we can start using this symbiosis to acquire specific conditions in plants such as resistance to drought, pathogens, improving nitrogen and nutrition uptake and more. The resulting plants would grow larger and need less water and fertilizer, for instance.”

Labbe led the team of researchers at ORNL who identified the specific gene that controls the symbiotic relationship between plants and soil fungi.

Symbioses with mycorrhizal fungi have supported plants in the distant past to colonize the land. They do this by forming vast forests and prairies. According to the researchers, around 80% of all the plant species rely on mycorrhizal symbioses, and this is how it works.

Mycorrhizal fungi cover the roots of plants and form like a sheath extending far deeper than the plants’ roots. This way, the host plant increases its nutrient uptake and “even communicating with other plants to “warn” of spreading pathogens and pests. In return, plants feed carbon to the fungus, which encourages its growth.”

This is all already understood, but the ORNL team managed to pinpoint the genetic triggers that tell a plant to associate with soil fungi for its own good. The gene can even trigger symbiosis in plants that usually resist it.

The present research, described in Nature Plants, was started ten years ago by ORNL scientists with collaboration from partner institutions. Their initial goal was “exploring ways to produce better bioenergy feedstock crops such as Populus, or the poplar tree.”

The discovery of the genetic underpinnings of symbiotic plant-fungal relationships could boost crop productivity and lead to climate-resilient and pathogen-resistant food crops that need less land, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers.

Read More: The Future of Gene-Edited Crops Relies on You

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Aisyaqilumaranas | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Plenty: What the Biggest Agrotech Deal Ever Means for Future Farm...

Juliet ChildersShare
Giro Science | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

The Latest Guide to Understanding CRISPR-Cas9                               

Juliet ChildersShare
PublicDomainPictures | Pixabay.com
Science 6 min read

The Power of a Cuddle: Comfort Babies and Change their DNA     

Juliet ChildersShare
According to new research, your success may actually be more dependent on your genes than you think. | Image By Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Research Says Success May be Genetic After all                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Hearing loss may become a thing of the past thanks to this new genetic treatment. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Scientists Use Genetic Editing to Cure Congenital Hearing Loss

Zayan GuedimShare
Khlongwangchao | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Nano-enabled Glowing Plants Will Drastically Reduce Energy Consum...

Zayan GuedimShare
The Oak Ridge National Laboratory | Energy.gov
Technology 3 min read

Quantum Data Transfer Record has Just Been Broken                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Researchers Explore Why Mosquitoes Choose Humans                         

Sumbo BelloShare
This new biopesticide could significantly help in the attempt to stem the effects of pesticides on the natural world. ¦ Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Natural Bacteria Could Soon Replace Pesticides                             

Zayan GuedimShare
This new ruling will allow Japanese food companies to freely grow and sell gene-edited crops. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Japan Officially Approves Sale of Gene-Edited Crops                   

Zayan GuedimShare
The Summit Supercomputer | Image courtesy of Carlos Jones./ORNL CC 2.0
Technology 5 min read

TOP500 Updates Semi-Annual List of World’s Most Powerful Superc...

Sumbo BelloShare
mohammed1982eg | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Quantum Technology Creates "Hack Proof" Internet                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

How 3D Printed Magnets Outperform Conventional Counterparts   

John NShare
Image By GrA | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Link Found Between Genetics and Depression                                     

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Image courtesy of Mark Colomb | Flickr via Wikimedia Commons
Science 3 min read

It Might be Nature Rather Than Nurture After all                         

Zayan GuedimShare
It's crazy to think about just how powerful the brain really is. | Triff | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover new way to map Gene Expression Patterns   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.