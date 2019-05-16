search
Science 3 min read

How Plastic Pollution Harms Oxygen-Producing Bacteria

We know that plastic pollution is killing millions of animals every year. Now, we know that it's not just our oceans we need to worry about, it's also reducing our planet's oxygen levels too.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 16, 2019 at 7:15 am GMT
Pixabay

Pixabay

Plastic pollution is causing more damage to marine life than we ever imagined.

Ten percent of the oxygen we breathe is produced by just one type of bacteria in the ocean. Now, researchers are saying that the microbes are vulnerable to one of the most famous ocean pollutants: plastics.

An estimate shows that 8 million pieces of plastics find their way to the ocean daily. The number has accumulated over the years to the extent that we now have over 5.25 trillion macro and microplastics floating in the open ocean.

As a result, the world loses over 100,000 marine mammals and turtles, including 1 million sea birds, to marine plastic pollution annually.

However, according to a publication in Communications Biology, we may be losing some essential ocean microbes too.

Lead author of the study and Macquarie University researcher, Dr. Sasha Tetu, said: 

“We found that exposure to chemicals leaching from plastic pollution interfered with the growth, photosynthesis and oxygen production of Prochlorococcus, the ocean’s most abundant photosynthetic bacteria.”

How Plastic Pollution Affects the Photosynthetic Marine Bacteria

For the study, the researchers analyzed the most abundant photosynthetic organisms on earth: a group of green bacteria called Prochlorococcus.

With almost three octillion individuals in the ocean, these microbes are the heavy lifters when it comes to oxygen production in the ocean. Not only do they contribute to the carbon cycle, but they are believed to be responsible for 10 percent of the total oxygen on the planet.

While explaining the importance of these microbes to ocean health, co-author of the paper, Dr. Lisa Moore said:

“One in every ten breaths of oxygen you breathe in is thanks to these little guys, yet almost nothing is known about how marine bacteria, such as Prochlorococcus respond to human pollutants.”

So, the team collected two strains of Prochlorococcus from different depths of the oceans and exposed them to chemicals from plastic. To avoid issues with generalization, the scientist used the two most common plastic products – PVC matting and grey plastic grocery bags.

The findings show that exposure to chemicals from these plastics impaired both the growth and functions of the Prochlorococcus. As a result, there’s a significant reduction in the amount of oxygen they produce.

Also, the chemicals alter the expression of a large number of genes in the photosynthetic bacteria.

The researcher explained that the impact of plastic pollution on the ecosystem extends beyond losing macroorganisms such as seabirds and turtles.

“If we truly want to understand the full impact of plastic pollution in the marine environment and find ways to mitigate it, we need to consider its impact on key microbial groups, including photosynthetic microbes,says Sasha Moore, a co-author of the paper.

Read More: Microplastic Pollution Reaches the Pyrenees Mountains

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
Australia is paving the way forwards towards shirking coal and other fossil fuels and improving its dependency on renewable energy. | Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Report Shows Australia has Potential to be 100% Renewable by 2030

Zayan GuedimShare
Renewable hydrogen power is the final piece of the puzzle that could take the renewable revolution global. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Research Shows Cost Competitiveness of Renewable Hydrogen Pow...

Zayan GuedimShare
U.S. President Donald Trump | Evin El-Amin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

U.S. Tech Manufacturing Will Fall Behind With Trump's Economic Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
pixel2013 | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

You Have No Power Here: MIT says Climate Change to Blame…...

William McKinneyShare
Harvepino | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Weather Manipulation Might be Real                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Our Earth may soon experience a catastrophic environmental crisis. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

9 Planetary Boundaries: Our Earth's Vitals are Failing             

Zayan GuedimShare
Reef labs is using new methods to create the world's largest 3D printed coral reef to date. | Alex Goad and Reef Design Lab
Technology 4 min read

Reef Design Lab is Using 3D Printing to Save the Coral… 

Juliet ChildersShare
This new discover could provide the building blocks for resurrecting woolly mammoths. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Scientists Reactivate Cell of 28,000 Year Old Mammoth               

Zayan GuedimShare
Pexels
Technology 3 min read

How Tree-Planting Drones Can Save the Rainforest                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers discovered that plastic waste may be emitting far more greenhouse gases than previously thought. | Image By Larina Marina | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Plastic Waste Found to be Massive Source of Greenhouse Gas Emissi...

Zayan GuedimShare
If CO2 levels continue to increase at current levels, clouds could disappear from Earth in less than a century. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Climate Change Could Soon Eradicate Clouds           

Zayan GuedimShare
Coal-fired powerplants could be even more harmful than previously thought. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Global Study: Coal-Fired Power Stations Disrupt Rainfall         

Sumbo BelloShare
Antispecism could provide a global perspective on our food systems that would significantly help our efforts against climate change. | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Beyond Veganism: The Rise of Antispecism                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Scientists Discover Thousands of Virus Species Hidden in the Ocea...

Rechelle AnnShare
The world's groundwater reserves are in crisis. | Image By Gecko1968 | Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Climate Change is Creating a Groundwater Crisis                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.