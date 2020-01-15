search
Science 3 min read

Researchers Create World's First Living Robots From Stem Cells

An international team of scientists created the world's first living robots by reassembling the living cells collected from frog embryos.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 15, 2020 at 8:25 am GMT
Image credit: University of Vermont YouTube Channel

Image credit: University of Vermont YouTube Channel

Researchers from the University of Vermont have teamed up with colleagues from the University of Tuft to create the world’s first living robots.

Gene editing has become widespread today.

For example, a team of scientists used CRISPR technology to gene-hack lizards into pale pink color. Similarly, a biohacker from Mississippi became famous when he decided to biohack mastiff puppies to make them glow in the dark.

But, for the first time, scientists were able to design a completely biological machine from the ground up.

The team collected living cells from frog embryos and reassembled them into an entirely new life-form. And they’re calling these living robots xenobots, after the African clawed frog.

A computer scientist and robotics expert at the University of Vermont who co-led the new research, Joshua Bongard said:

“These are novel living machines. They’re neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal. It’s a new class of artifact: a living, programmable organism.”

Since the xenobots are less than a millimeter wide, they can travel within human bodies. The machines can walk, swim, and survive for weeks without food. Also, they can work together in groups.

Before we delve into its potential application, let’s start from the top.

Creating Living Robots From Stem Cells

Stem cells are specialized cells that have the ability to create more cells of the same type, and from which other kinds of cells can arise by differentiation.

For their study, the Vermont and Tuft team harvested living stem cells from the embryos of African frogs, the species Xenopus laevi. They separated the stem cells into single cells and left them to incubate.

Next, the researchers cut the cells using tiny forceps and even smaller electrodes. Then they rearranged the cells to fit forms they had previously designed on a computer — forms “never seen in nature.”

The skin cells gave the robot structure, while the contraction of the heart muscle cells enabled movement. Not only could the reconfigurable organisms move on their own, but they did it coherently.

Unlike traditional robots, xenobots don’t have shiny metallic or plastic arms. Instead, they look like a small blob of moving pink flesh that happens to be self-healing and biodegradable.

As a result, xenobots can achieve things that typical robots of plastic or steel cannot.

For example, they could carry medicine into human bodies or travel to the arteries to scape out plagues. The living robots can also clean up radioactive waste and collect microplastics in the ocean.

Aside from its environmental and health applications, xenobots can also provide better insight into cell biology. With this knowledge, scientists may finally defeat degenerative diseases like cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson’s, maybe even aging.

Read More: New Study Explains How Electronic Cigarettes Damage Brain Stem Cells

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image Credit: Daria Perevezentsev
Uncategorized 2 min read

New Skin-Like Sensor Could Bring Human Touch to Soft Robots   

Sumbo BelloShare
Natali_-Mis | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

First Ever Gene Editing Treatment Conducted Inside a Human Patien...

Rechelle AnnShare
Janez Volmajer | Shutterstock.com
Science 8 min read

Top 10 Scientific Achievements of 2017                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Wangbar | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

6 Things AI can do now That it Couldn’t do Last…             

Juliet ChildersShare
This new liquid metal could fundamentally change how we create electronics. ¦ Graphic Compressor / Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Scientists Develop a Terminator-like Stretchable Liquid Metal

Rechelle AnnShare
Childcare robots are no longer just a topic of sci-fi. Now, they are ready to become part of the family. | Image By Tithi Luadthong | Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Why Childcare Robots Will Become the new Norm                               

Zayan GuedimShare
SRS imaging may be the newest method to provide highly accurate and early detection of cancer cells and tumors. | Image by By crystal light | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

SRS Imaging Paves new Road for Cancer Detection                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Millions of people suffering from blindness or vision impairment might soon regain their sight thanks to the development of 3D printed corneas by a British team of scientists | Image by Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Scientists Just Made the First 3D-Printed Human Corneas           

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Lipid Nanoparticles, Efficient Delivery Vehicle for CRISPR/Cas9

Zayan GuedimShare
pezibear | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Smart Plants can now Detect Bio-Weapons and Chemical Threats 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of University of California San Diego
Technology 3 min read

Soft Actuators for Compact Soft Robots Developed                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Biopolymers | XXLPhoto | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Bioplastics, Biopolymers from Agricultural Waste Will be Industry...

Zayan GuedimShare
DARPA is aiming its innovative resources at developing disaster robots to help during natural emergencies. | Image By Cire Notrevo | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

DARPA Develops Disaster Robots to Help During National Emergencie...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Designer Protein Switch for Controlling Living Cells                 

Rechelle AnnShare
A new study shows that regardless of whether you're on social media or not, you're data privacy is just as at risk. | Image By Lightspring | Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

New Study Shows That Data Privacy is Dead                                       

Sumbo BelloShare
metamorworks / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Regulating AI and Machine Learning in Medical Technologies     

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.