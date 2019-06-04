search
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Develop Time-Traveling Solid State Drive to Fight Ransomware Attacks

A team of university students leveraged an existing feature in flash-based electronic devices to sort of go back in time to thwart ransomware attacks.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 04, 2019 at 10:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Malware comes in different types, and one of the most common is ransomware.

The earliest versions of this malware go back to the late 1980s, and while devices and hacking techniques have evolved, their concept remains the same. Cybercriminals use ransomware to encrypt computer files and prevent victims from accessing them. Then, they ask for hefty ransom in exchange for the decryption code.

Bad Rabbit, Locky, Ryuk, and other ransomware are just examples of this malicious software that caused significant damage in recent years.

Researchers at the University of Illinois thought of an ingenious countermeasure against ransomware — and it involves a sort of time travel so to speak.

Ransomware-Proof Devices go Back in Time to Retrieve Files

The research team is composed of Chance Coats and Xiaohao Wang, students from the University of Illinois College of Engineering, and Assistant Professor Jian Huang, from the Coordinated Science Laboratory.

Together they developed what they call Project Almanac, a time-travel solid-state drive (SSD) that keeps personal files safe and secure against any malicious encryption attacks.

The team designed an SSD, named TimeSSD, which, as described in the paper, tracks the history of storage states in a device for a window of time, and thanks to a toolkit named TimeKits, provides storage-state query and rollback functions.

“The flash-based, solid-state drives … are part of the storage system in most computers. When a file is modified on the computer, rather than getting rid of the old file version immediately, the solid-state drive saves the updated version to a new location. Those old versions are the key to thwarting ransomware attacks. If there is an attack, the tool discussed in the paper can be used to revert to a previous version of the file.”

Read More: Quantum Security: Quantum Key Distribution is the End of Malware

This tool provides an excellent ransomware countermeasure, and also it would also be useful when a user, for example, deletes their files accidentally.

Ransomware, however, aren’t all equal. They come in different types, such as crypto ransomware which are designed to encrypt personal files.

But there may be another type of malicious software that could be more dangerous.

Locker ransomware, as its name suggests, locks the user’s laptop, PC, or phone and threatens them to delete the files forever unless they pay the ransom. In this case, the user can’t even access their device itself, let alone get to their files that could be encrypted as another layer of hacking.

Researchers didn’t address this issue. But their approach is quite impressive, and they intend to focus on retaining data for a much longer time and look for potential other applications of their time-traveling solid-state drive like systems debugging and digital forensics.

Read More: Ransomware Will Leverage The IoT To Compromise The Entire Network

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Image by Jakub Krechowicz | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Top 5 Best VPN Proxy Choices for Everyday Computing                   

Juliet ChildersShare
The Boeing Everett factory in Seattle. | Jetstar Airways
Technology 3 min read

Boeing Computer Systems Around the World hit by WannaCry Virus

Rechelle AnnShare
Now that we're sending our DNA everywhere, it's time we think about protecting that data. | Victor Moussa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Your Cyberbiosecurity Needs Some Updating                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

How to Check if Your Email has Been Compromised                           

Zayan GuedimShare
The quadrupole topographical insulator | Brian Stauffer via Phys | Phys.org
Science 4 min read

Existence of New Form of Electronic Matter Confirmed by Researche...

Rechelle AnnShare
Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Released! Decryption Keys to Original Petya Ransomware             

Rechelle AnnShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 6 min read

New Set of Ransomware is Threatening Everyone's Cyber Security

Rechelle AnnShare
Twitter user @Xcoder8 claims to have access to sensitive Apple data. | Africa Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Hacker @XCoder8 Claims to Sell Dozens of Apple IDs Daily         

Juliet ChildersShare
Cyber Security Chicago | cybersecurity-chicago.com
Technology 6 min read

Cyber Security Chicago: Agendas, Schedules, and other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
Data breaches are everywhere these days.| HowToStartABlogOnline.net | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

You Probably got 'Pwned' in the Recent Ticketfly Data Breach 

Juliet ChildersShare
Not every hacker sits in a dark, ominous room. But yeah, a lot of them do just that. | Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

The Data Leak is Normal Now                                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
VectorKnight | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Petya Ransomware Attack Linked to WannaCry and NSA Security   

StephanieShare
Dark Web News | darkwebnews.com
Technology 4 min read

Monero to Replace Bitcoin as Currency of Criminals in Dark Web

Rechelle AnnShare
Black Mirror Season 3 Poster | Collider.com
Science 3 min read

New Ransomware 'Ransoc' Extorts Using Social Media                     

William McKinneyShare
Fotoearl | Shutterstock.com
Culture 9 min read

What Star Wars Teaches us About the Future of Cryptography     

Juliet ChildersShare
Today, IoT devices are everywhere. To get the most out of your money, it pays to know exactly what IoT devices to invest in. | Image by zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices you Should be Investing in                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.