search
Culture 3 min read

Researchers Reveal Why Marijuana Has Different Effects on People

By observing the brain activities of rat models, scientists were able to determine why Marijuana's mind-altering chemical THC affects people differently.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 09, 2019 at 8:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

Marijuana affects people differently.

For some, it’s a rewarding high that could lead to dependence on the drug. Others experience a severe psychiatric side effect which ranges from paranoia to other cognitive problems.

Whatever the effect a person may experience, the researchers at Western University have an interesting insight. They’re saying that a stoner’s experience depends primarily on the region of the brain affected by the cannabis. Unfortunately, that brain region has remained a mystery – until now.

The researchers observed the brain activities of a rat to understand the effects of cannabis better. With the rodent research, they were able to identify the specific parts of the brain that’s responsible for the rewarding, addictive property of marijuana, as well as its negative side effect.

In a statement, Professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and co-author of the study, Steven Laviolette Ph.D., said:

“Translational rodent research performed in our lab has identified highly specific target regions in the brain that seem to independently control the rewarding, addictive properties of marijuana versus the negative psychiatric side-effects associated with its use.”

Laviolette and postdoctoral fellow, Christopher Norris, Ph.D. provided useful insight in their paper published in the Scientific Report.

How Marijuana Affects People Differently

For the study, the researchers examined the effect of THC – the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana – on a rat’s brain.

After analyzing the rodent’s brain, the researchers concluded that the front-most region of the brain called nucleus accumbens receives the rewarding effect of the compound.

Aside from creating the satisfying “high” effect, THC in this area of the brain also amplifies the addictive properties of opioids drugs such as morphine.

In addition, it increases the reward-related activity patterns in the neurons.

Conversely, the rat whose posterior area of the nucleus accumbens was affected by THC experienced the adverse psychological effect. This includes the cognitive and emotional symptoms of schizophrenia.

Also, the rodent’s neuronal activity pattern was similar to that found in people with schizophrenia.

Co-author of the study, Christopher Norris noted:

“These findings are important because they suggest why some people have a very positive experience with marijuana when others have a very negative experience.”

According to the researcher, the reward and aversion for cannabis are produced by anatomically distinct areas.

That means, genetic variation could explain the sensitivity of these areas, which leads to different effect among individuals.

Read More: How Non-Psychoactive CBD From Marijuana Helps Heal Bone Fractures

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Circular burial mounds with stone rings | Image courtesy of X. Wu (Institute of Archaeology, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)
Science 3 min read

Earliest Evidence of Weed Smoking Found in China's Ancient Graves

Zayan GuedimShare
MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.  Spice is originally sold as an incense, but has now swept the military community with controversy as a legal designer drug. However, Marine Corps Order 5355.1, issued Jan. 27, directly prohibits the use, distribution, sale and possession of it and others like it. (Courtesy photo)
Culture 2 min read

Synthetic Cannabinoids Causing Citizen and Military U.S. Casualti...

Rechelle AnnShare
A new AI model has been developed to be able to successfully screen patients at risk of mental psychosis. | Image By MriMan | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New AI Better Than Humans in Diagnosing Mental Disorders         

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Could CRISPR Gene Editing Help Cure Mental Illness?                   

Zayan GuedimShare
OpenRangeStock | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

How Cannabis Could Solve the Scalability Issue for Next-Gen Agric...

PaigeShare
Adrian Grosu | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Prenatal 'Mini-brain' Scans May Solve Schizophrenia Origins   

Juliet ChildersShare
Image via medicalexpress.com
Science 4 min read

New Study Suggests Relationship Between Memory, Anxiety, and Depr...

Juliet ChildersShare
Painkillers | Eric Norris | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Non-Addictive Painkiller Developed to Fight the Opioid Crisis

Rechelle AnnShare
This new automated cannabis farm project could fundamentally change the way we view automated agriculture. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Startup Announces the World’s First Automated Cannabis Farm

Sumbo BelloShare
This one's just for fun. | Miss Nuchwara Tongrit | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Happy 420! 5 Weird and Wonderful Stoner Inventions                     

Lewis McShare
El Comandante | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

13 Reasons why Industrial Hemp is the Crop of the Future         

Juliet ChildersShare
Brain implants, or neural implants, could one day fix depression and disabilities. | Metamorworks | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

DARPA and Microsoft Brain Implants aim to fix Disabilities, PTSD

Juliet ChildersShare
Dyversions | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Troll Face Therapy: VR Insults Help Schizophrenia Patients     

Zayan GuedimShare
Stuffstonerslike.com
Science 5 min read

Cannabis Will be a Job Creator in Industry 4.0                             

PaigeShare
Simon Shek | Flickr.com
Culture 2 min read

Reports Claim Coca-Cola are Developing a Cannabis Coke Drink 

Rechelle AnnShare
Africa Studio | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

How non-psychoactive CBD from Marijuana Helps Heal Bone Fractures

John NShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.