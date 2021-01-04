search
Technology 2 min read

Researchers use Video Game to Identify ADHD Symptoms

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 04, 2021 at 10:45 am GMT
Technology 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jan 04, 2021 at 10:45 am GMT
Technology 2 min read
chenspec / Pixabay.com

chenspec / Pixabay.com

Assessing ADHD symptoms is not as straightforward as you may have imagined.

According to a recent evaluation, roughly 7.2 percent of children and adults have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, diagnosing the neurodevelopmental disorder is not straightforward.

That’s because it’s often based on the health care professional’s judgment, using the patient’s medical history. Such diagnosis also considers a scale that the patient’s caregiver or teacher must complete.

In other words, health experts have never developed a diagnostic test for ADHD.

But that could change soon. In a recent paper, a team of researchers from Madrid proposed using a traditional endless runner video game to identify ADHD symptoms.

In a statement about the project, the researchers wrote:

“Our results indicate that a shorter test may be enough to accurately assess the clinical symptoms of ADHD. This feature makes it particularly attractive in clinical settings where there is a lack of time.”

The researchers published their findings in the journal Brain Sciences.

Using a Video Game to Assess ADHD Symptoms

In the game, a player has a running avatar — a raccoon — that must avoid several obstacles along its route.

The raccoon must jump over 180 holes that the game grouped into 18 blocks. “Each block is identified by the speed of the raccoon, the length of the trunk, and the width of the hole,” explained the researchers.

The length of the trunk and avatar’s speed influences the time between stimuli — about 1.5, 2.5, and 3.5 seconds. On the other hand, the hole’s width determines how difficult it is to jump over.

Study author and psychiatrist at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital, Inmaculada Peñuelas Calvo explained:

“We hypothesize that children diagnosed with ADHD inattentive subtype will make more mistakes by omission and will jump closer to the hole as a result of the symptoms of inattention.”

The study’s primary benefit is that it allows health professionals to identify attention deficit symptoms quickly.

Along with supplementing the initial ADHD diagnosis, the video game can help assess how the symptoms evolve. The researchers also believe that it could indicate a treatment’s effectiveness.

Read More: A Simple Telecommuting Guide for Adults with ADHD

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

sezer66 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Analyzing Video Game Player Engagement to Increase Gaming Reven...

Sumbo BelloShare
Logoboom | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

E3 2017 Didn’t Matter as Much as it Could've                             

StephanieShare
Sherry Yates Young / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Using Virtual Reality to Increase Flu Vaccination Rates           

Sumbo BelloShare
National University of Singapore / NUS researchers develop new smart gaming glove
Technology 2 min read

New Smart Gaming Glove Gives Users More Control                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Unforgettable Mr.Nobody | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Robot Tutors can Tell Whether You're Distracted                           

Zayan GuedimShare
KDdesignphoto / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

E3 2017 Proves VR is Here to Stay                                                       

StephanieShare
Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

How Running Improves Memory Retention                                               

Edgy UniverseShare
Logoboom | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

The Biggest Rollout of E3 2017 No One is Talking About             

StephanieShare
silvo | Pixabay.com
Culture 6 min read

Latest Way AAA Titles (Like Destiny 2) Are Scamming Players   

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.