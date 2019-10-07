Russian Startup Begins Mass Production of Humanoid Robots

A Russian startup company, Promobot, has launched a series of life-like humanoid robots, and they’re calling it Android Robo-C.

As you may have guessed, these robots have a body that looks human. One thing you may not have seen coming is their ability to mimic facial expressions too.

The human-like robot can move their eyes, eyebrows, mouth, and any “other muscle” that’s necessary for human expression. Promobot claims that the bots have a specially-developed artificial skin which enables over 600 facial expressions.

In a statement to the press, co-founder and development director of the robot-making firm, Oleg Kivokurtsev said:

“This is the first humanoid android in the world that not only mimics the human appearance but is also able to integrate into business processes. We have already created one prototype, and now we will release a series.”

How Can Android Robo-C Serve You?

Depending on your need, the robot can serve as a companion, a tool, or both.

Along with its facial expression, the AI system consists of over 100,000 speech modules, which allows it to talk to you. According to Kivokurtsev, the company intends to make ten companion robots per month.

In addition, shopping centers and museums, and offices can use Android Robo-C to greet visitors, answer questions, and communicate.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promobot, Aleksei Iuzhakov explained:

“We can build a linguistic model based on popular phrases of a particular person—the robot will communicate and answer questions by analyzing frequent expressions of the ‘original’ and using a certain context of knowledge of this person.”

Since the battery only lasts eight hours, the bot won’t be able to work longer hours than humans.

Earlier in the year, a prototype Robo-C called Alex appeared on Russian TV with its head modeled after Promobot’s co-founder, Alexey Yuzhakov. According to the BBC, Alex had cost over $15,000 to make.

With that said, it’s still unclear how much the company intends to charge for a fully customized unit of the humanoid robot.

Not Promobot’s First Humanoid Robot

Robo-C is not Promobot’s first humanoid robot attempt. According to reports, the company has already sold dozens of similar robots to 35 countries. These robots serve as consultants, guides, concierges, administrators, and promoters.

Promobot intends to deploy thousands of service bots to various parts of Europe before 2024.

