search
Science 3 min read

Scientists Calculate Earth's Temperature During the Last Ice Age

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Aug 29, 2020 at 1:05 pm GMT
Science 3 min read
Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes
Aug 29, 2020 at 1:05 pm GMT
Science 3 min read
Free-Photos / Pixabay.com

Free-Photos / Pixabay.com

Scientists from the University of Arizona were able to determine our planet's temperature over 20,000 years ago, during the ice age.

A team of researchers from the University of Arizona has finally pinned down Earth’s temperature during the last ice age. It appears that during the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM), the world’s temperature was around 46 degrees Fahrenheit (7.78 degrees Celsius).

The Last Glacial Maximum occurred 21,500 years ago. During that time, massive ice sheets covered a vast portion of North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

At 46 degrees F, our planet during the LGM was found to be 13 degrees F colder than in 2019. The team also discovered that some regions of Earth at the time were much colder than the calculated global average.

“We have a lot of data about this time period because it has been studied for so long. But one question science has long wanted answers to is simple: How cold was the ice age?”

– Jessica Tierney, Associate Professor, University of Arizona Department of Geosciences via Scitechdaily.com

How Scientists Calculated the Temperature of the Last Ice Age

For the scientists to calculate the temperature of the last ice age, they measured the chemicals found on tiny fossils of zooplankton. They also used the chemical measurements on preserved structures of fats from other types of plankton that change based on water temperature.

The chemical measurements were then fed into climate model simulations that calculate the average global temperature.

“Past climates are the only information we have about what really happens when the Earth cools or warms to a large degree. So by studying them, we can better constrain what to expect in the future,” Jessica Tierney, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature, added.

Tierney and her team created maps to demonstrate the varying temperatures in specific regions across the world. The researchers noted that the coldest places during the LGM were on high latitudes like the Arctic.

The scientists’ findings match the current scientific understanding of how our planet’s poles react to changes in temperature. Tierney explained:

“Climate models predict that the high latitudes will get warmer faster than low latitudes. When you look at future projections, it gets really warm over the Arctic. That’s referred to as polar amplification. Similarly, during the LGM, we find the reverse pattern. Higher latitudes are just more sensitive to climate change and will remain so going forward.”

Determining Climate Sensitivity Using Temperature of the Last Ice Age

Tierney and her team’s findings are crucial in calculating the climate sensitivity of Earth. Climate sensitivity refers to the reaction of global temperature to the amount of carbon in the atmosphere.

In their study, the researchers determined that global temperature could increase by 6.1 degrees F for every doubling of atmospheric carbon.

The Paris Agreement aims to keep global warming at around 2.7 degrees F or lower. However, Tierney noted that if the carbon dioxide levels continue to increase, it would be challenging to avoid 3.6 degrees F. She added:

“We already have about 2 F (1.1 C) under our belt, but the less warm we get, the better, because the Earth system really does respond to changes in carbon dioxide.”

Read More: Emissions Decline During Lockdown Won’t Slow Climate Change

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is the current Managing Editor of Edgy. She's an experienced SEO content writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with her family and friends.

Handpicked

Posteriori | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

High-Performance Computing Tracking Earth’s Most Massive Ice Sh...

Zayan GuedimShare
China is becoming a global example of how major nations can tackle climate change. Now, the nation is ramping up these efforts even further. | Image By chuyuss | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

China's Renewable Energy Plans are Only Just Beginning             

Zayan GuedimShare
Wildnerdpix / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Study Identifies the Barriers That Prevent Prescribed Burns   

Sumbo BelloShare
berni0004 / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Don't Throw Away Your Gradeschool Solar System Model: Planet 9 is...

Zayan GuedimShare
Siberian Tundra | Nordroden | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

As Permafrost Melts, Long Lost Microorganisms Make a Comeback

Zayan GuedimShare
Professor Shanhui Fan and postdoctoral scholar Wei Li atop the Packard Electrical Engineering building with the apparatus that is proving the efficacy of a double-layered solar panel. The top layer uses the standard semiconductor materials that go into energy-harvesting solar cells, the novel materials on the bottom layer perform the cooling task. | Image credit: L.A. Cicero
Technology 2 min read

New Solar Device Harvests Energy From Sun and Beams Heat Into…...

Rechelle AnnShare
The Green New Deal may be a pipe dream, but it has people talking | skeeze / Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

The Green New Deal -- Is it Feasible?                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Fossil fuel investments need to be reduced in Algeria if it is to have any fighting chance against climate change. | Image By robertwcoy | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Why Algerian Fossil Fuel Investments are a Waste                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Katharine Moore / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

California Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions Years Ahead of Schedule

Rechelle AnnShare
Chokniti Khongchum / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Catalyst Uses Light to Convert Carbon Dioxide to Fuel       

Sumbo BelloShare
Joymsk140 / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

India's Solar-Powered, Hybrid DEMU Trains Save Tons on Diesel

Zayan GuedimShare
Vibrant Image Studio / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Global Carbon Emission Drops by 17% due to the Pandemic           

Sumbo BelloShare
Sasin Tipchai / Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Underground CO2 Emissions Linked with Earthquake in Italy       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover New Cause for Senescence or Cell Aging     

Sumbo BelloShare
Jeff Zehnder / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

NIST Develops new Probes to Measure Emissions of Smokestacks 

Zayan GuedimShare
Algeria claims to be a low-GHG emitter on an international scale, but as the third largest fossil fuel producer in the world, the nation has the opportunity to become a forerunner for changes in the global energy sector. | Image By Max Sky | Shutterstock
Culture 11 min read

The Growing Pains of the Algerian Energy Transition                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.