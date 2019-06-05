search
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover GPS Indicator That Could Signal a Coming Megaquake

A newly-discovered GPS indicator could potentially help scientists design early warning systems that can detect megaquakes moments before they strike.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jun 05, 2019 at 9:45 am GMT
San Andreas Fault line | Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

San Andreas Fault line | Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Scientists at the University of Oregon have discovered a GPS indicator that could signal an impending megaquake.

To date, earthquakes are considered as some of the most deadly naturally occurring phenomena on our planet. Records show that around 50 earthquakes happen every day.

However, magnitude 2 earthquakes or Earth movements that are too weak to be recorded by instruments reportedly occur several hundred times a day around the world.

It is estimated that at least one major earthquake (magnitude 5-7) happens every month and bigger ones (magnitude 8 and above) occur once a year.

Unfortunately, despite the recent advancements in our technology, an instrument that can detect earthquakes before they actually occur is still yet to be developed.

But, by studying earthquake records which date as far back as the 1990s, researchers came across a piece of information that could potentially be used in creating systems for early detection of earthquakes.

GPS Indicator for Detecting Massive Earthquakes

According to the University of Oregon researchers, there’s a 10-15-second moment during an occurrence that signals a magnitude 7 or higher earthquake is about to strike.

Diego Melgar, a professor from the University of Oregon’s Department of Earth Sciences, and his team believe that this information is crucial to the enhancement of modern-day warning systems.

Melgar said:

“To me, the surprise was that the pattern was so consistent. These databases are made in different ways, so it was really nice to see similar patterns across them.”

In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the team reported that they analyzed databases containing over 3,000 earthquake data. Out of 12 major earthquakes that occurred from 2003 to 2016, they discovered that there’s a consistent GPS indicator pointing to a displacement acceleration between 10 and 15 seconds into the event.

However, while GPS stations are located in many fault lines across the world, they were never used in real-time hazard monitoring. He added:

“We can do a lot with GPS stations on land along the coasts of Oregon and Washington, but it comes with a delay. As an earthquake starts to move, it would take some time for information about the motion of the fault to reach coastal stations. That delay would impact when a warning could be issued.”

Melgar believes that the GPS data, coupled with the readings from underwater sensors, could strengthen the accuracy of warning systems to detect future earthquakes and help save more lives.

Read More: Scientists Discover Enormous Underwater Volcano On African Coast

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

San Andreas Fault line | Doc Searls | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Deep Creep Found Near California's San Andreas Fault Line       

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Researchers Develop Artificial Atoms to Boost Quantum Technology

Rechelle AnnShare
Look at it. Out there trembling all alone. Poor lonely, seismic mars. Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Marsquakes: What Mars Seismic Study Tells us About Planetary Form...

Zayan GuedimShare
Mayotte Island | Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Scientists Discover Enormous Underwater Volcano on African Coast

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.