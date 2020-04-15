search
Marketing 3 min read

SEOs Consider the Effects of COVID-19 on Search

In a recent episode of Search Disruption by Search Engine Land, SEOs discussed possible volatility in search results due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Apr 15, 2020 at 7:10 am GMT
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

SEOs have noted an unprecedented search result volatility since COVID-19 broke out in the United States.

In a recent episode of Search Disruption by Search Engine Land, a group of search consultants discussed the magnitude of the fluctuations. Also, they speculated potential factors that may be responsible for the flux.

Along with Search Engine Land‘s Barry Schwartz and Meyers, other SEOs present include Marie Haynes and Olga Andrienko of SEMRush. Mordy Oberstein of Rank Ranger was also in attendance.

Here’s a break down of the discussion.

How COVID-19 Has Affected Search in Recent Weeks

Unprecedented Ranking Volatility

Rank Ranger’s algorithm monitoring service noticed ranking fluctuations from March 15 through April 3. That’s 16 days of volatility.

According to Oberstein, such a consistent fluctuation hasn’t happened in the last few years. Andrienko provided a potential explanation for these changes.

“Google has different algorithms for every industry,” said the search consultant.

And seeing changes across industries meant for us that the complete and drastic changes in search behavior must have caused the algorithm to understand and behave differently and give different results or update the SERPs.”

Extensive Websites Updates

Website content has also been changing recently as social distancing, and other safety precautions continue to affect businesses.

Huge e-commerce sites suddenly have to show all their products are out of stock or remove products or add products,” Meyers said. “We’re seeing massive changes to sites that trigger index changes and ranking changes.”

Also, many companies are now considering new ways to make money online. In some cases, this involves offering products that they may not have before the pandemic.

Along with adding support for online transactions, sites are now introducing pickup and delivery options. In other words, site owners are fundamentally changing how their website works.

E-A-T Impact

Haynes pointed out that an algorithm update emphasizing expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness (EAT) currently impacts results.

At the time, Google said it wants to surface sites that are known as authorities, especially in health queries.

If you do searches for anything important and related to the coronavirus right now, you’re going to see recognizable, authority health sites that are ranking well,” Haynes said.

Evolving COVID-19 Search Experience

The search experience for corona has undergone several changes since February.

From a new Alert sidebar to the statistics panel, searchers can now access multiple information about the disease directly on Google. However, these new features are manual updates.

As such, they have no impact on widespread volatility.

I don’t think they’ve written a specific algorithm for ‘here’s what we do because of the coronavirus’; they’re adapting to how the world changes their searches,” Haynes said, “The trick for us now is in trying to interpret what’s happening.

Read More: How Google Searches can Help Detect Emerging COVID-19 Cases

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Google Stadia: Everything you Need to Know and More                   

Sumbo BelloShare
FirmBee / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Apple Production to Move From China to Southeast Asia               

Sumbo BelloShare
Anastasiia Tymoshenko / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Artificial Intelligence System can Predict Air Pollution Leve...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Uncategorized 3 min read

Fluoride Exposure May Diminish Kidney and Liver Function of Teena...

Sumbo BelloShare
HQuality / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

UK Proposes Standards to Protect the Online Privacy of Children

Sumbo BelloShare
AFP via Delfi | www.delfi.lt
Technology 4 min read

Researchers Use AI to Decipher the Mysterious Voynich Manuscript

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Huawei to Launch New Devices Powered by its In-House OS           

Sumbo BelloShare
Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Devise A Smart Way to Predict Energy Consumption 

Sumbo BelloShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

The Best Tools to Help Marketers Find Competitor Keywords       

Sumbo BelloShare
SergioVas / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Massive Amount of Disinformation on Bing Search Results Revealed

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

How to Identify Keyword Opportunities for #1 Ranking on Google

Juliet ChildersShare
Peshkova / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Bring Neuromodulation to Artificial Intelligence 

Sumbo BelloShare
Tatiane Silva / Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

The Evolution of Google's Search Result Page for Corona           

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Researchers Discover Link Between Salt Intake and Weight Gain

Sumbo BelloShare
The Brodmann17 team (L TO R): Chief Scientist Assaf Mushinsky | CEO Adi Pinhas | VP of Partnerships Ruby Chen | CTO Amir Alush | Brodmann17.com
Science 3 min read

NVIDIA Stock is Predicted to Drop, but Brodmann17 Might be the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
ktsdesign / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Robots can Serve as Effective Tools Against COVID-19                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.