search
Science 3 min read

Silicon-Based Nanoblades to Improve Waste Heat Conversion

Scientists demonstrated how silicon-based thermoelectric nanoblades could be used to harvest waste heat and turn it into usable energy.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 29, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

The ever increasing demand for energy is pushing for the adoption of more clever energy management approaches.

One way to increase energy system efficiency is to recycle waste heat into clean electricity using what’s called thermoelectric generators or TEGs.

Because of their ability to recover lost thermal energy, these devices are the focus of green energy harvesting research.

A new study suggests using silicon-based nanoblades to increase the power generation capacity of TEGs even more.

Silicon Nanoblades’ Energy Generation Power

TEGs can be used to provide clean energy to a variety of devices off-grid and without batteries, like sensors in remote areas or IoT devices.

However, one obstacle that’s been hindering the wide adoption of TEGs in microelectronics is their incompatibility with the existing silicon integrated circuit technology. But it seems that a physicist from the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) has found a way to make it work.

Dr. Mark Lee is the head of the Department of Physics in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at UT Dallas. He teamed up with Texas Instruments Inc., a semiconductor company, to show how to enhance silicon’s thermoelectric harvesting power.

“Thermoelectric generation has been expensive, both in terms of cost per device and cost per watt of energy generated,” Dr. Lee said. “The best materials are fairly exotic — they’re either rare or toxic — and they aren’t easily made compatible with basic semiconductor technology.”

The team used silicon nanoblades, or nanostructured silicon thermopiles, that allow making thermoelectric generators with high power generation capacity.

These nanoblades enable TEGs to be mass-produced, seamlessly integrated into large-scale silicon fabrication process line, at very low marginal cost.

“We optimized the configuration of our devices to place them among the most efficient thermoelectric generators in the world,” added Gangyi Hu, co-author of the study. “Because it’s silicon, it remains low-cost, easy to install, maintenance-free, long-lasting and potentially biodegradable.”

Since the 1950s and up to a few years ago, silicon was thought to be a poor thermoelectric material in its bulk form.

In 2008, new research showed that silicon could be an efficient thermoelectric material in the form of nanowires, filament-like shapes less than 100 nanometers thick, 1,000 times thinner than a sheet of paper.

As Dr. Lee notes, a decade of research experiments into silicon TEGs wasn’t successful because nanowires were too small to be compatible with circuit-manufacturing processes.

The solution Lee and his colleagues found was nanoblades, which are “only 80 nanometers thick but more than eight times that in width. While that is still much thinner than a sheet of paper, it’s compatible with chip-manufacturing rules.”

According to the team, nanoblades’ shape, compared to nanowires, loses some thermoelectric ability, but packing many silicon nanoblades at once can yield as much thermoelectric energy as the best exotic materials.

Full results of the study are published in Nature Electronics.

Read More: New Silicon Device Can Harness Power of Waste Heat

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

StockSnap | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Researchers Create New Chemical Composite for Storing Heat From S...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Water Purification Device Also Generates Electricity         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 4 min read

The Algerians' "Smile Revolution" is Going Green                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Algeria claims to be a low-GHG emitter on an international scale, but as the third largest fossil fuel producer in the world, the nation has the opportunity to become a forerunner for changes in the global energy sector. | Image By Max Sky | Shutterstock
Culture 11 min read

The Growing Pains of the Algerian Energy Transition                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Understanding the Science Behind Perovskite Solar Cells           

Zayan GuedimShare
Graphene batteries are coming, and the Catalan startup Earthdas is ensuring they're at the heart of this new movement | Image by koya979 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Graphene Batteries: The Future of Energy Storage                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Lithium-oxygen batteries could be the energy storage source that technology has been waiting for. | Image By Paper Wings | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Pave Way to Creating Lithium-Oxygen Battery           

Zayan GuedimShare
A tiny silicon-based device could be the key to harnessing the power of waste heat | Image via Randy Montoya/Sandia National Laboratories
Science 3 min read

New Silicon Device Can Harness Power of Waste Heat                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new breakthrough, we may soon be able to create practical fusion reactors. | Image by Efman | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Magnetic Discovery Leads way for Fusion Power Tokamak Scalabi...

Zayan GuedimShare
What will re-enable traditional computing? Valleytronics or neuromorphics? GiroScience | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Neuromorpic Computing: The Future of Humanity                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Fotosr52 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Futuristic Armor Update: Thinner, Stronger, Cheaper MIT Nanomater...

Zayan GuedimShare
Nobeastsofierce | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Intestine-Inspired Battery Upgrades Lithium-Sulfur Capability

John NShare
This new patent filing could revolutionize our modern power grids. | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

U.S Navy Files Patent for Room Temperature Superconductor       

Zayan GuedimShare
Dmitry Kalinovsky | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Why Your Car Needs a Nervous System                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

China to Ban Cryptocurrency Mining                                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Doesn't look like much, but this plasma containment device could eventually power the world. | ITER.org
Science 4 min read

ITER Project Brings us Closer to Viable, Large-scale Fusion Power

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.