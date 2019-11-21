search
Science 2 min read

SpaceX's Prototype Starship Bursts During a Ground Test

During a ground test, SpaceX's prototype Starship suddenly burst, sending the bulkhead of the vehicle soaring into the sky.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 21, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Yesterday, SpaceX‘s prototype Starship was damaged during a ground test in Texas. But, the company claims that the setback was minor, and would not affect its development plans.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk has been working on a monster spacecraft to transport cargo and people to space destinations like Mars.

Back in September, the CEO showed off a prototype Starship to reporters. At the time, Musk laid out a timeline that involved the spacecraft flying into low altitudes within a couple of months and reaching the Earth’s orbit in six months.

“This thing is going to take off, fly to 65,000 feet, about 20 kilometers, and come back and land, in about one or two months,” he had said.

Now, the timeline will almost certainly change, and here’s why.

An Exploding Prototype Starship

On Wednesday, SpaceX was conducting a pressurization test at its Boca Chica, Texas site, when the next-generation launch system burst apart.

According to videos from observers, the eruption sent the bulkhead of the vehicle soaring into the sky while plumes of gas followed. Several seconds later, the piece of hardware was seen falling back to the Earth.

Reports suggest that the vehicle was undergoing a series of tests that could lead to an initial suborbital flight in the near future.

In a statement to the press, a SpaceX spokesperson said:

“The purpose of today’s test was to pressurize systems to the max, so the outcome was not completely unexpected. There were no injuries, nor is this a serious setback.”

Shortly after the incident, Musk tweeted that the company would move on another prototype Starship – the Mark 3. He had previously estimated that the Boca Chica team would complete the second prototype in three months.

Also, a separate SpaceX team in Florida is working another prototype called the Mark 2. However, the company has not disclosed its plans for the spacecraft.

Read More: Scientists Claim SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites a Threat to Astronomy

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

12019 | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Astranis to Provide Internet Worldwide Using Satellite Technology

Rechelle AnnShare
Heisenberg Media | Flickr.com
Technology 4 min read

Tesla to Turn 50,000 South Australian Homes into a Virtual Power...

Rechelle AnnShare
L Galbraith | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Again December 16th                                 

William McKinneyShare
Tesla Battery Installation (not in Puerto Rico) | www.tesla.com
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk Wins Bet by Constructing the World's Biggest Batteries...

Rechelle AnnShare
Karen Roach | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Don't be Duped! How to Avoid Hurricane Harvey Charity Scams   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image via Weibo
Culture 3 min read

China Unveils Massive Mars Simulation Camp                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Lead me not to temptation | corporate.aldi.us | theeventchronicle.com
Science 3 min read

How Candy Impulse Buy Strategies Influence E-commerce               

PaigeShare
Image via NASA.gov
Science 3 min read

NASA's Mars Helicopter set to Reach the Red Planet by 2021     

Zayan GuedimShare
Look at it. Out there trembling all alone. Poor lonely, seismic mars. Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Marsquakes: What Mars Seismic Study Tells us About Planetary Form...

Zayan GuedimShare
Courtesy of Electrek
Technology 3 min read

Hyperloop Train Could top Flight Speeds                                           

John NShare
Incorporated | Syfy
Culture 12 min read

10 Things the Syfy Series 'Incorporated' got Right About our Futu...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Neuralink Launch Event/ Neuralink Youtube Channel
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink Unveils its Brain-Machine Tech                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Potential Landing Sites for SpaceX Starship Revealed                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Tesla Roadster (first production model) | Conrad Quilty-Harper | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

New Tesla Roadster Might Sport Some Thrusters, Elon Musk Revealed

Rechelle AnnShare
Arctic Air Blasting Across the U.S. is set to Break Weather Records
Science 2 min read

Arctic Air Blasting Across the U.S. is set to Break Weather…...

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Elon Musk Adds Supercharging Drive-Thrus to His Atompunk Future

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.