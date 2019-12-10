search
Technology 3 min read

Storing 3D Printing Instructions in Everyday Objects

Scientists developed a new data storage medium that would allow them to store 3D printing instructions on everyday objects.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Dec 10, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Zita / Shutterstock.com

Zita / Shutterstock.com

Researchers have figured out a way to store extensive information — such as 3D printing instructions — on everyday objects.

In living things, the DNA carries operating instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction.

Similarly, anyone who wishes to 3D print an object requires a set of instructions. That way, if they choose the same object again after a few years, the original digital information will be available.

Now here’s the problem.

Unlike living things, inanimate objects can’t store instructions. As a result, researchers usually depend on conventional storage mediums to keep 3D printing instructions.

But that’s about to change.

Thanks to researchers at ETH Zurich and an Isreali scientist, we can now store extensive information in almost any object. And yes, it includes 3D printing instructions.

Speaking about the project, Professor at the Department of Chemistry and Applied Biosciences, Robert Grass said:

“With this method, we can integrate 3D-printing instructions into an object so that after decades, or even centuries, it will be possible to obtain those instructions directly from the object itself.”

Here’s how the researchers attained this feat.

Using the DNA of Things to Store 3D Printing Instructions

The project built on past advancements in storing information in the DNA.

For example, Grass developed a method for marking products with a DNA barcode that’s embedded in tiny glass beads. Similarly, Grass’s colleague, Yaniv Erlich, had previously created a technique that makes storing 215,000 terabytes of data in a single gram of DNA possible.

By combining these methods, the two scientists developed a new form of data storage. They’re calling the “DNA of Things” — a takeoff on the Internet of Things.

To test the new storage medium, the researchers embedded tiny glass beads containing DNA into a plastics. Expectedly, the DNA carried 3D printing instruction for the inanimate object.

Using this information, the researchers were able to print a plastic bunny. “Just like real rabbits, our rabbit also carries its blueprint,” Grass says.

What’s more, Grass and his colleagues were able to retrieve the information from a small part of the rabbit to print a new one. They repeated this process five times, creating several plastic bunny descendants.

The technology’s potential application extends beyond storing 3D information to print inanimate rabbits.

It’s useful in steganography — the practice of concealing information within everyday objects. Also, the technology could be used to mark medications or construction materials like paints and adhesives.

Read More: 3D-Printed Corals as Replacement for Natural Coral Reef Systems

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Wiliot's battery-free Bluetooth chip | Wiliot
Technology 2 min read

Startup Introduces World's First Battery-Free Bluetooth Sticker

Rechelle AnnShare
This new form of biodegradable cutlery could be immensely helpful in the fight to reduce plastic waste. ¦ Pawarun Chitchirachan / Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Green Science Alliance Makes Biodegradable Cutlery Using Plastic...

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Discover Security Problems in 5G Protocol               

Sumbo BelloShare
The Genomics Firm 23andme is pivoting its business towards medical research thanks to a new merger. | Image By Victor Moussa | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

23andMe Pivots From Genomics to Medical Research in new Merger

Juliet ChildersShare
Today, IoT devices are everywhere. To get the most out of your money, it pays to know exactly what IoT devices to invest in. | Image by zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices you Should be Investing in                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Genetic editing is becoming more and more of a reality every day. Now, researchers have developed a new method of genetic treatment which could help to cure genetic birth defects. | Image gopixa | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Gene-Editing Treatment Could Replace CRISPR Technology     

Rechelle AnnShare
Image By VikiVector | Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

A Timeline of the Rise of Digital Content                                       

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Shutterstock
Culture 6 min read

Why Android TV is Winning                                                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Play Labs | Gamelab.mit.edu
Technology 4 min read

MIT Game Lab Might Fund Your Gamifying AR, VR, or AI…...

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

CRISPR Used to Make Programmable Smart Biomaterials                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

It Might be Nature Rather Than Nurture After all                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Giro Science | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

The Latest Guide to Understanding CRISPR-Cas9                               

Juliet ChildersShare
struvictory / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists Measure Human Exposome for the First Time                 

Rechelle AnnShare
This new genetic tool could revolutionize how we treat many diseases. ¦ vchal / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

CRISPR-Cas 3: Researchers Create New Gene-Editing System         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Bug That Spreads Antibiotic Resistance to Other Microbes Discover...

Sumbo BelloShare
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy | live.awsevents.com/previous-recordings.html
Technology 3 min read

Amazon and AWS Democratizing AI and Big Data Analysis               

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.