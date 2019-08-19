search
Science 3 min read

Superdeep Diamonds Reveal Magma Reservoir as Old as the Moon

Geologists confirmed what they long thought would be the case: a vast magma reservoir has been lying under the Earth's surface for over 4 billion years.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 19, 2019 at 10:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Magma retains its name until it reaches the Earth’s surface to be called lava.

With temperatures as high as 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit, magma is a molten rock mix containing other solids, gases, and volatile chemicals. In other rarer cases, like with komatiite magma, the temperature can reach over 1,300 degrees F.

This scalding and highly viscous liquid lying deep underground may collect in magma reservoirs or chambers that feed volcanoes. Sometimes these molten liquid rocks get ejected by volcanic eruptions to flow onto the surface.

Other than Earth, scientists also believe that magma is present in other rocky planets and moons as well.

About 1,800 miles (2,900 kilometers) thick, Earth’s mantle makes up 84% of the planet’s total volume. Yet it remains understudied because it’s hard to reach.

But now, diamonds deep within the surface of our planet may hold some clues.

Deep Magma Reservoir of Primordial Secrets

Beneath Earth’s outer crust and above the core, lies the mantle. A layer of our planet thought to be made of solid rock.

For long, geologists have suspected the mantle may contain an isolated pocket of a primordial magma reservoir. Now, an international team of earth scientists has confirmed that using superdeep diamonds.

As the toughest gemstones ever, diamonds may be the survivor messengers from Earth’s deep interiors.

“Diamonds are the hardest, most indestructible natural substance known, so they form a perfect time capsule that provides us a window into the deep Earth,” says Suzette Timmerman from Australian National University.

Researchers measured microscopic helium isotopes contained in superdeep diamonds brought to the surface by violent volcanic eruptions. Their analyses revealed that this gas originates from an ancient magma reservoir.

The idea of a primordial magma reservoir has been around since 1980 when geochemists noticed that some basalt lavas had a ratio of helium 3 to helium 4 isotope higher than expected.

The said ratio was similar to those usually found in ancient meteorites that crashed into Earth billions of years ago.

This led the researchers to conclude that the lava came from some primordial magma reservoir deep beneath the Earth’s surface. A lake whose isotopic composition remained basically unchanged for the last 4 billion years

The team looked at what they call superdeep diamonds, formed between 230 and 800 km below the Earth’s crust, that are “recognizably different” from most diamonds that are created between 150 to 230 km deep.

“From the geochemistry of [these superdeep diamonds], we know that they formed in an area called the ‘transition zone,’ which is between 410 and 660 km below the surface of the Earth. This means that this unseen reservoir, leftover from the Earth’s beginnings, must be in this area or below it,” said the researchers.

Still, the team has a lot of questions about this ancient magma reservoir that need answers. Questions like:

What’s the form of this reservoir and its size?

Is it a sizeable single reservoir, or a system of smaller connected pools?

What’s the reservoir’s exact location in Earth’s mantle?

Right now, the answers remain buried beneath our feet, waiting for scientists to make a move.

Read More: Plate Tectonics Started 3.3 Billion Years Ago

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Pexels
Culture 3 min read

Planet Human: Earth Officially Enters the Anthropocene Era     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by hxdbzxy | Shutterstock
Science 8 min read

Where did it all Begin? The Theory of the Beginning of…   

Zayan GuedimShare
Wayo | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

NASA Searches out Planetary Protector for Earth                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of OGLE / University of Warsaw, Press Office / M. Kazmierczak / S. Brunier / Y. Beletsky
Science 3 min read

Most Detailed Map of Milky Way Shows it's Warped, not Flat     

Zayan GuedimShare
Extreomphiles can survive in the most inhospitable conditions on Earth, just like in this highly acidic lake in Spain. Could studying these species help us improve our search for extraterrestrial life? | Image by Marcelina Zygula | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Extremophiles in our Stratosphere Might be key to Discovering Ali...

Zayan GuedimShare
We are nearing the point of mastering the resources of our planet. However, what will this mean for the future of our civilization? | Image by Alexander Mozymov | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

New Variation of Kardashev Scale Developed                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Like many geniuses, Stephen Hawking had a pretty bleak view on the future of our species. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

4 Stephen Hawking Predictions to Ruin Your Faith in Humanity 

Zayan GuedimShare
A breakthrough discovery could mean that over a third of all the known exoplanets could be water worlds. | Image By Dima Zel | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Study Shows One Third of Known Exoplanets are "Water Worlds" 

Zayan GuedimShare
Grace-FO, NASA's new satellite, will help researchers measure climate fluctuations using lasers. | Image by Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

NASA's Grace-FO Satellite Helps Track Climate Change With Lasers

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Plate Tectonics Started 3.3 Billion Years Ago                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

What "Komatiites" Tell us About Earth's History                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Fruit and Veg | Garry Knight | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

New Study Shows Flaws of the Global Agricultural System           

Rechelle AnnShare
Diamonds may seem like an expensive or luxury good to many, but a new discovery just made them an affordable alternative in MRI hardware. | Image by Almarina Studio | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

How a Rejected Diamond can Improve MRI Technology                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Who came before us? Dinosaurs? Silurians? | IM_photo | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Are Humans the First Industrial Species on Earth? The Silurian Hy...

Zayan GuedimShare
Aside from getting a blinged-out grill, golad and diamond are incredibly useful materials in technology. | Deyan Georgiev | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

3 Ways Industry 4.0 Uses Diamonds and Gold                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
The ESA's Sentinel 5-P is already beginning to shed light on the scale of the pollution present in the Earth's atmosphere. | Image by Rakchai Duangdee | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

ESA's Sentinel-5P Instrument Shows the Scale of Air Pollution on...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.