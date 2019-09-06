search
4 Key Tech and Fashion Trends: The Past, Present, and Future

Here, we go through four different aspects of technology that are changing our idea of what it is to be attractive. If you want to stay on top of future fashion trends, this is the article for you.

Lewis Mc Cahill Sep 06, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
MIlles Studio | Shutterstock.com

MIlles Studio | Shutterstock.com

Since the beginning of civilization, appearance, fashion trends, and certain physical qualities have directly improved chances of reproduction and long-term survival. In the modern, tech-centric world, this is truer than ever.

Take a glance at any aspect of our social appearance and you’ll see the effect that technology has had on our looks and impressions.

One of the best examples I can find for this is eyebrows. In the early 2000s, it was common for women to have eyebrows that were as thin as possible. Unlike thin eyebrows from earlier in the 20th century, brows in the 2000s were a more precise, angular arch, as seen on pop icons Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez.

Nowadays, however, the tables have flipped and eyebrows are thicker than ever with “power brows”, HD brows, and brow threading becoming the social norm in modern fashion trends.

One of the main reasons behind this is the explosion in popularity of the thick-browed Kardashian family and other quasi-monobrowed models. Their social media empire has deeply shifted fashion trends on a scale that very few figures have before.

This is just a minor example of how our reliance on social media and technology in general can change our idea of what it is to be attractive. However, it’s safe to say that just thickening up your eyebrows isn’t going to transform your image overnight. Of course, it could ruin your life.

Despite that, it is an indicator of where our ideas for fashion trends come from. Below I’ve come up with four different aspects of technology that have either changed our idea of what it is to be attractive or will be big players in the fashion trend and aesthetics world in the years to come.

1. Online Tutorials

Just a few years ago, before social media really exploded, things were different. If you were a teenager with few friends and zero social skills, it would take drastic action to change your image.

This is definitely not speaking from personal experience, I swear.

Your only solutions came while looking through magazines, staring at people on the street, and a painstaking set of trial and error. Even then, it’s likely that you’d miss the mark. Before social media, it was harder to pin down what made you look better. There weren’t Instagram filters yet.

A few weeks ago, just before leaving to meet friends, a button on my jacket popped off. Obviously, this isn’t a fashion disaster, but it was an annoyance. I realized I had some time to spare so I just Googled how to fix the problem. Within seconds, had found a sea of pages with precise steps on exactly how to fix this mistake.

In the past, I would have had to resort to looking sad and buttonless. Or, I could have called mom in desperation and hope that she took pity on me.

Today, it’s possible for anyone to look up tutorials and how-tos on any subject under the sun. Whether it’s for makeup, clothes alteration, or just fashion trend advice there are plenty of experts (and amateurs) with tons of advice to help you out.

This has made it easier than ever for you to figure out how to best improve your image and make the most of your own qualities and features.

Just remember that there is no definitive expert on any of these subjects and things that work for some people won’t work for you. Use this huge resource to your advantage. Find the best guides and tutorials for you–they’re out there.

2. Online Shopping

William Potter

I hate shopping. To me, it is the most boring, bland, and annoying activity. Despite this, I also understand it’s still a necessary evil.

As much as I wish I could, I can’t just keep wearing the same clothes over and over again. Sometimes, the need to dive into a department store to pick up a new shirt or sweater is regrettably unavoidable.

One of the most important factors in improving your image is the clothes you wear. No matter how attractive you are, if you’re wearing the wrong size or the wrong color, it’s not going to look good.

Now, I’m not trying to say image is everything. But, to most, it is important.

Looking at online sites for new style and fashion trends is one of the best things you can do to improve your image. It opens up a whole new world of clothing and accessories that you would be completely blind to within a conventional department store.

Use these websites as an asset to figure out what clothes will suit you best. If you’re also an awkward size like the disproportionate, 6’ 4”, play-dough experiment that’s writing this article, then these sites are also excellent for finding sizes that are almost non-existent in conventional stores.

Oftentimes, online stores are cheaper than conventional ones. This also helps you to spend less on more and make the most of your money. Money, which is vital in many ways to improving your appearance and image, brings us to our next topic. This one is a little bit more out there.

3. Wearable Tech

BS Wei

Jewelry has been one of the most central aspects of fashion and fashion trends for millennia. Some of the oldest human artifacts we possess are necklaces, earrings, and other decorative ware.

In fact, this eagle-talon necklace may have been created by Neanderthals 130,000 years ago.

The components of jewelry haven’t exactly changed much over the last few thousand years. For millennia, fine design, precious metals, and excellent craftsmanship have been the most important factors. Now, however, this is all set to change.

Wearable technology is one of the fastest-growing markets at the moment. New products and inventions are coming out every year with each one being centered around convenience, appearance, functionality, and style.

Fitbits are one of the most popular wearable tech inventions out there today. These fitness assistants help you not only in your ability to show off your fancy new gadget but also in improving your fitness regime.

Fitness is one of the best ways of improving your image and appearance. Being in shape makes you look healthier while also showing people that you know how to look after yourself. Wearable tech like Fitbit and other devices now make it easier than ever to stay on top of your exercise regime and to make sure you look as great as you can.

Another development in wearable tech that could help you improve your image is smart clothing. Apart from a lot of these new clothes being just plain cool, many of them have been designed to adapt to fit your body shape and proportions. They’re also far more convenient than many other types of wearable tech as they take no more effort to put on than regular clothes.

It’s still a niche market, but smart clothes and wearable tech will become one of the most important ways to improve your image in the coming years. This brings us on to an avenue of technology which is still in development. 

Yet, more than any other technology, the next one on this list will truly shake human fashion to the cellular level.

4. Genetic Editing

Vchal

As much as I wish I could, it’s not possible yet just to go down to the gene-editing store. If I could, I’d fix all the genetic issues that I have humbly inherited, as would everyone else.

It’s been a dream (and a nightmare for some) that gene editing would become widely available. Soon, this may be the case.

Read More: Here’s Why Americans are Divided on Gene Editing Tech

CRISPR Cas-9 and targeted genome editing have been in the headlines for a while now. Depending on your outlook, the main benefit of these developments is the eradication of hereditary diseases and many types of cancer. But, it could also be nice to throw in some superficial image improvements as well.

Gene editing has been the subject of science fiction for a long time, but it may soon be a reality. We not might benefit much, but it’s nice to know that our children will be safe from receding hairlines. They also won’t have to worry about acne, gangly limbs, or even a built-in propensity for alcohol.

However, it’s likely that gene editing will be an extremely expensive practice that will probably only be available to the wealthiest individuals for the first few decades of its existence.

This is nothing new. Although it’s not a point of its own, I might as well point out that the best way to improve your image and appearance is to become filthy rich. As evidence, I will provide the most damning example of all: Elon Musk’s miraculously regrowing hairline.

Tony Hall | Quora

This, however, leads to the question of whether this should be readily available for everyone. Also, what will people choose to remove or add from or to their genes?

Social trends and traditions are the biggest factors in what we find attractive. A hundred years ago, pale skin was seen as an extremely attractive quality to have. Nowadays, the fashion trend is the opposite.

Thanks to the famously unpredictable nature of humans, it’s likely that this trend will have changed completely by the end of this century.

This raises the topic of whether parents should have the ability to choose what their children inherit from them. What if they want to change their kid’s skin blue? Should that be allowed? Where do you draw the line?

It’s certainly a question for another generation, but it’s one that we are laying the foundation for now.

Technology: The Key to Looking Good

As technology becomes ever more present within our society, it will affect our the construction of our image more and more.

At the moment, the Internet is pretty much the only resource you need. Soon, however, there will be other technologies available to improve your image.

Wearable technology and smart clothes are rapidly growing industries which will be vitally important in the coming years. Keep an eye on all the latest developments in this field. Electronic textiles will look good and can even charge your smartphone.

However, we think it’s obvious gene editing will have the greatest effect on our self-image. As genetic editing slowly makes its way out of the lab, our children could experience a generation of too-beautiful people. What will desire look like then?

Read More: Get Shot in Style with Fashionable Bulletproof Clothing

