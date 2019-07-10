search
Culture 3 min read

Teens Abusing Painkillers Are Likely to Use Heroin Later

As the United States government struggles with its fight against illegal substance use, a new study revealed an alarming aspect of this epidemic - most teens using painkillers end up using heroin later in their life.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 10, 2019 at 7:00 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

In 2017, 1.7 million people in the United States suffered from substance use disorder that’s related to prescription opioid pain relievers. Another 652,000 suffered from heroin use disorder.

With so much focus on opioid use and its overdose, it’s easy to overlook one of its effects – adolescent heroin use.

Now a University of Southern California study is saying that teens who use prescription opioids to get high are more likely to start using heroin by high school graduation.

Opioid prescription drugs activate the pleasure circuit in the brain. As such, teenagers who enjoy the rewarding “high” that comes with such medications could be inclined to seek other drugs that produce a similar euphoria.

Heroin just happens to be an example of such.

In a statement, the first author of the study and assistant professor of surgery and preventive medicine at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the Keck School of Medicine, Lorraine Kelley-Quon said:

“Adolescents are sometimes overlooked in the opioid epidemic discussion. The association between nonmedical opioid use and later heroin use in youth is concerning and warrants further research and health policy interventions.”

So Lorraine decided to do something about it. Together with a team of researchers at USC, they conducted the first study to track prescription opioid and heroin use among teens over time.

Finding the Link Between Painkiller Abuse in Teens and Heroin Use

Using a bi-annual survey, the researchers tracked over 3,000 first-year students from Los Angeles to their senior year.

First, the students had to provide information on their previous and current use of prescription painkillers to get high. These include drugs like Oxycontin, Vicodin, and Percocet.

Aside from heroin, the participants also had to say if they were on other substance such as alcohol, marijuana, cigarettes, inhalant, or methamphetamine.

During the first 3.5 years of high school, nearly 600 of the 3,300 students reported using prescription opioids to get high. The researchers also noted that prescription painkiller use often determined who would later use heroin.

The findings revealed that 13.1 percent of prescription opioid users and 10.7 percent of previous prescription opioid users ended up using heroin at the end of high school. And only about 1.7 percent of the teenagers who had never use prescription opioids for the high effect used heroin at the end of high school.

To be sure of their result, the researchers examined the link between other drugs – alcohol, marijuana, and methamphetamine – and later use of the opioid. But, prescription opioid use appeared to have a stronger relationship with heroin than any other drug.

Senior author of the study and professor of preventive medicine and psychology at the Institute for Addiction Science at the Keck School of Medicine in USC, Adam Leventhal said:

“While we can’t definitively conclude that there is a cause-and-effect relation, there may be something unique about opioid drugs that makes youths vulnerable to trying heroin. The results do not appear to be driven by the tendency of some teens to act out, rebel, or experiment with many types of drugs.”

Read More: Non-Addictive Painkiller Developed to Fight the Opioid Crisis

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com | iStock image of Beer added to original by Edgy Labs
Technology 4 min read

SpaceX and Budweiser Aim to Craft the First Beer on Mars         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of DirkBlankenhaus
Science 2 min read

Researchers Find Traces of Cocaine in Freshwater Shrimp           

Rechelle AnnShare
This new automated cannabis farm project could fundamentally change the way we view automated agriculture. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Startup Announces the World’s First Automated Cannabis Farm

Sumbo BelloShare
New marijuana businesses like this dispensary in Springfield, Oregon have popped up due to a recent law change legalizing pot for recreational purposes. Joshua Rainey Photography | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Microsoft is Helping With Cannabis Compliance                       

Krista GraceShare
Tired of being hungover? Meet alcosyth, the new synthetic alcohol that could make the morning-after fear a thing of the past. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Alcosynth: Hangover Free Synthetic Alcohol is Coming                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

New Study Reveals the Secret Behind Viral YouTube Ads               

Sumbo BelloShare
Pavel Chagochkin | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

Mars Plans from NASA, Russia, and China Include a Lunar Base 

StephanieShare
This one's just for fun. | Miss Nuchwara Tongrit | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Happy 420! 5 Weird and Wonderful Stoner Inventions                     

Lewis McShare
OpenRangeStock | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

How Cannabis Could Solve the Scalability Issue for Next-Gen Agric...

PaigeShare
Stuffstonerslike.com
Science 5 min read

Cannabis Will be a Job Creator in Industry 4.0                             

PaigeShare
Circular burial mounds with stone rings | Image courtesy of X. Wu (Institute of Archaeology, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)
Science 3 min read

Earliest Evidence of Weed Smoking Found in China's Ancient Graves

Zayan GuedimShare
Backyard Photo of Lee Harvey Oswald | Detroit Free Press
Technology 3 min read

Deep Neural Networks Create Realistic 3D Models From Blurred Phot...

Kimberly ColemanShare
Wayhome Studio | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

How to Read Your Partner's Emotions                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Cold Weather Increases The Risk of Fatal Opioid Overdoses       

Sumbo BelloShare
Timelapse of the rubber material healing itself. | image via USC
Science 2 min read

Researchers 3D-Print Self-Healing Rubber Material                       

Rechelle AnnShare
MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.  Spice is originally sold as an incense, but has now swept the military community with controversy as a legal designer drug. However, Marine Corps Order 5355.1, issued Jan. 27, directly prohibits the use, distribution, sale and possession of it and others like it. (Courtesy photo)
Culture 2 min read

Synthetic Cannabinoids Causing Citizen and Military U.S. Casualti...

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.