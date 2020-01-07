search
Science 2 min read

The 2010s was the Hottest Decade Ever on Record

2010s ended as the hottest decade on climate record, with 2019 wrapping up the period as one of the warmest years in history, researchers said.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jan 07, 2020 at 3:15 pm GMT
Vadim Sadovski / Shuttesrtock.com

Vadim Sadovski / Shuttesrtock.com

One of the hottest years, 2019, wraps up the hottest decade on record, says the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Thomas Stevenson introduced the thermometer screen, which shelters meteorological equipment, in the mid-1800s. Since then, we started measuring weather conditions more efficiently, piling up “climate records.”

This is why you may see a headline like ours today claiming this month or that year was the warmest on record.

Only this time, it’s about the past decade, the 2010s, and it doesn’t bode well for what is to come in the following decades.

Hottest Decade: 2010-2019 Rise in Temperature has Never Been Observed Before

As the past decade brought many climate science breakthroughs, it had its fair share of climate-related disorders.

During the 2010s, temperature records worldwide went through the roof due to all the greenhouse gases produced by human activities. As a result, the world witnessed wildfires, floods, ice melting, heat waves, droughts, and other increasingly frequent and powerful extreme weather events.

In fact, the 2010-2019 decade was the warmest on record globally.

Since the global climate record began around 1880, the world has never seen a decade as hot as the 2010s, according to the WMO.

The five-year (2015-2019) and ten-year (2010-2019) averages are, respectively, almost certain to be the warmest five-year period and decade on record. Since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than the last,” we read in the WMO’s report.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“We are nowhere near on track to meet the Paris Agreement target.”

WMO’s provisional “State of the Global Climate” report was released on the occasion of COP25, held 2 – 13 December 2019 in Spain.

It doesn’t matter if 2019 winds up as the second or third hottest year since records began. Last year ended a cycle of ten years that were the warmest ten years ever globally since the 140-year global climate record began.

The record warmth of the 2010s is a wake-up call for humanity to take urgent climate action, or is it?

Read More: Fix Earth, Instead of Looking for a Planet B!

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

This major push by Costa Rica shows exactly how possible it is for governments to implement strong carbon neutral strategies. ¦ distel2610 / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Costa Rica to Become Carbon Neutral by 2050                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
The COP24 summit left a lot to be desired, but it did help to raise awareness about the dangers our planet is facing. | Image By Julia Sanders | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

What Happened at the December UN Climate Conference?                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

A Single AI's Carbon Emission is Nearly 5x Greater Than a…

Zayan GuedimShare
Insect populations are in decline globally, now researchers may know why. | MakroBetz / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Study Claims Insects Could Become Extinct in 100 Years             

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Water Shortage may Affect Asia's Coal-Based Power Plants       

Sumbo BelloShare
Although still not on the level of commercial airliners, electric planes have already come a long way in the last decade. ¦ Image via Alexis Lincoln
Technology 3 min read

The Era of Electric Airplanes is Here                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Making Cultured Meat More Appealing by Enhancing its Characterist...

Sumbo BelloShare
NIKKOS DASKALAKIS / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Arsenic-Breathing Microbes Discovered in the Pacific Ocean     

Rechelle AnnShare
pixel2013 / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

EU Elections Show Positive Push for Climate Action Policies   

Zayan GuedimShare
Is lab-grown meat vegan? | Anyaivanova | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

Lab-grown Meat and Veganism Movements Surge in Response to Climat...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology | YouTube.com
Science 3 min read

Swiss Inventor of Grätzel Cells Discovers Low-cost, Solar-powere...

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Survey Shows Frustrating Year for U.S. Recycling Efforts         

Sumbo BelloShare
Professor Shanhui Fan and postdoctoral scholar Wei Li atop the Packard Electrical Engineering building with the apparatus that is proving the efficacy of a double-layered solar panel. The top layer uses the standard semiconductor materials that go into energy-harvesting solar cells, the novel materials on the bottom layer perform the cooling task. | Image credit: L.A. Cicero
Technology 2 min read

New Solar Device Harvests Energy From Sun and Beams Heat Into…...

Rechelle AnnShare
In a world first, Germany has launched two hydrogen-powered trains in Northern Germany. | Image via David Hecker/EPA
Culture 3 min read

World's First Hydrogen-Powered Trains Launched in Germany       

Lewis McShare
The LA drought was one of the worst water scarcities in the history of the continent. Now, a research team from MIT may have found a way to ensure this never happens again. | Image by J Dennis | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

How to Solve the LA Water Crisis                                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
U.S. President Donald Trump | Evin El-Amin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

U.S. Tech Manufacturing Will Fall Behind With Trump's Economic Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.